हाईकोर्ट एलडीसी भर्ती
Bhaskar News Network | May 10, 2017, 06:55 IST
Fill in the blanks with appropriate prepositions-
1.He is fully confident ___________his success.
2. I have been invited by my friend ___________ tea.
3. He deals ___________ stationery.
4. I told him that he could not catch a big fish ___________ a small rod.
5. Why are you so angry ___________ me?
6. This exercise was written ___________ me.
7. She is very proficient _________ English Grammar.
8. Open the book ___________ page 40.
9. He died ___________ a train accident.
10. My brother is weak ___________ English.
11. He is addicted ___________ drinking.
12. The plane flew ___________ the house frightening the children and dogs.
13. It is very hot, please switch ___________ the fan.
14. The meeting has been put ___________ till Monday.
15. Put ___________ your coat, it is very cold today.
16. The fire was put ___________ by the fire brigade.
17. I will look ___________ your pet dog in your absence.
18. We should not look down ___________ the poor.
19. Please look ___________ the matter and take necessary action.
20. I congratulate you ___________ your success.
21. Pramod Kumar Verma is good ________ English.
22. Beware ___________ hypocrites.
23. Have come by bus or ___________ foot?
24. He was driving ___________ 80 km. per hour.
25. He abstains ___________ liquor.
26. He died ___________ Cancer.
27. We were listening ___________ the music.
28. Distribute these apples _________ these ten boys.
29. The jewels are kept ___________ the box.
30. She is the weaker___________ the two sisters.
राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट एलडीसी भर्ती परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए अंग्रेजी के महत्वपूर्ण सवाल-जवाब यहां दिए जा रहे हैं।
Ans. 1-of,2-to, 3-in, 4-with, 5-with, 6-by, 7-in, 8-at, 9-in, 10-in, 11-to, 12-over, 13-on, 14-off, 15-on, 16-off, 17-after, 18-upon, 19-into, 20-on, 21-at, 22-of, 23-on, 24-at, 25-from, 26-of, 27-to, 28-among, 29-in, 30-of.
एक्सपर्ट : स्वाति वशिष्ठ (अभिप्राय), जयपुर
