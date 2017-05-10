Fill in the blanks with appropriate prepositions-



1.He is fully confident ___________his success.



2. I have been invited by my friend ___________ tea.



3. He deals ___________ stationery.



4. I told him that he could not catch a big fish ___________ a small rod.



5. Why are you so angry ___________ me?



6. This exercise was written ___________ me.



7. She is very proficient _________ English Grammar.



8. Open the book ___________ page 40.



9. He died ___________ a train accident.



10. My brother is weak ___________ English.



11. He is addicted ___________ drinking.



12. The plane flew ___________ the house frightening the children and dogs.



13. It is very hot, please switch ___________ the fan.



14. The meeting has been put ___________ till Monday.



15. Put ___________ your coat, it is very cold today.



16. The fire was put ___________ by the fire brigade.



17. I will look ___________ your pet dog in your absence.



18. We should not look down ___________ the poor.



19. Please look ___________ the matter and take necessary action.



20. I congratulate you ___________ your success.



21. Pramod Kumar Verma is good ________ English.



22. Beware ___________ hypocrites.



23. Have come by bus or ___________ foot?



24. He was driving ___________ 80 km. per hour.



25. He abstains ___________ liquor.



26. He died ___________ Cancer.



27. We were listening ___________ the music.



28. Distribute these apples _________ these ten boys.



29. The jewels are kept ___________ the box.



30. She is the weaker___________ the two sisters.



राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट एलडीसी भर्ती परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए अंग्रेजी के महत्वपूर्ण सवाल-जवाब यहां दिए जा रहे हैं।



Ans. 1-of,2-to, 3-in, 4-with, 5-with, 6-by, 7-in, 8-at, 9-in, 10-in, 11-to, 12-over, 13-on, 14-off, 15-on, 16-off, 17-after, 18-upon, 19-into, 20-on, 21-at, 22-of, 23-on, 24-at, 25-from, 26-of, 27-to, 28-among, 29-in, 30-of.



एक्सपर्ट : स्वाति वशिष्ठ (अभिप्राय), जयपुर





