लोकतंत्र की जन्मभूमि ने रखा मान:दूसरा चरण की 94 सीटों पर 54.44% वोटिंग, वैशाली में 54.52% मतदान

बिहार चुनाव17 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो है वैशाली स्तूप के पास स्थित आदर्श माॅडल बूथ से वोट देकर निकलती महिलाओं की। यहां पर 70 फीसदी वोटिंग कर मतदाताओं ने साफ संदेश दिया...यह हमारी जिम्मेदारी है क्योंकि यहीं से लोकतंत्र का जन्म हुआ।
  • पारू 60%, साहेबगंज 56.52 %, कांटी 61.42%, मीनापुर 60.09%, बरूराज 61.20% पड़े वोट

राजा विशाल का गढ़ (वैशाली) यह लोकतंत्र की जन्मभूमि भी है। आज इसी वैशाली ने लोकतंत्र का मान भी रखा। जब कोरोना काल में पूरे बिहार के दूसरे चरण में वोटिंग प्रतिशत 54.44 रहा तो वैशाली सीट में यह 58.55 फीसदी रहा। वहीं महावीर तीर्थंकर उच्च विद्यालय विद्यालय का यह बूथ (नंबर 39) मॉडल बूथ था। यहां के 1058 वोटों में से 738 वोट गिरे। 69.75 प्रतिशत।

मॉडल बूथ शायद इसीलिए कि यह लोकतंत्र की जन्मभूमि के सबसे पास का बूथ था। 2 हजार 23 साल के दौरान लोकतंत्र के फर्क को देखते हुए। हमारे सामने ईसा पूर्व छठी शताब्दी की पहली लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था ‘वज्जि संघ’ (लिच्छवी गणराज्य) का फ्रेम्ड सा भग्नावशेष था, और 2020 के 3 नवंबर की खूब जिंदा लोकतांत्रिक/चुनावी कतार भी दिखी। मुजफ्फरपुर में औसत 60.01% मतदान हुआ। कांटी में सर्वाधिक 61.43 और साहेबगंज में सबसे कम 56.52% वाेट डाले गए। यह 2015 विधानसभा चुनाव के औसत मतदान 61.38% से 1.37% कम है।

  • पांच जिलों शिवहर, सीतामढ़ी, दरभंगा, सारण और बेगूसराय को छोड़ सभी जिलों में वोटिंग कम हुई है।
  • मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी एच.आर श्रीनिवास ने कहा कि मतदान के प्रतिशत में और वृद्धि संभावित है।
  • सारण के अमनौर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में एक बूथ पर एक व्यक्ति द्वारा ईवीएम तोड़ने की घटना हुई।
  • एक्सपेंडिचर मॉनिटरिंग के लिए 15 आब्जर्वर और 15 पुलिस आब्जर्वर थे। 3260 माइक्रो आब्जर्वर भी तैनात थे।
  • सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट पूर्वी चंपारण में 2.97% और पटना में 3.50% की दर्ज हुई।
  • अलग-अलग मामलो में 62 लोगों को पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार किया गया।
  • आपात स्थिति से निपटने को दो हेलीकॉप्टर एरियल सर्विलांस में तैनात किए गए थे
  • 18823 पोलिंग स्टेशन लोकेशन पर कुल 41362 मतदान केन्द्र बनाए गए थे।
