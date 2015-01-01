पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनबली-बाहुबली विधायक जी:सबसे अमीर और सबसे गरीब विधायक राजद से जीते; राजद के ही 54 और भाजपा के 47 विधायक दागी

पटना17 मिनट पहले
बिहार चुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद एडीआर ने जीते हुए 241 उम्मीदवारों पर एक रिपोर्ट जारी की है।
  • चुनाव में जीते उम्मीदवारों की औसत संपत्ति 4.32 करोड़ है
  • दुबारा जीत कर आये 96 विधायकों की औसत संपत्ति 67% बढ़ी

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में जीते हुए उम्मीदवारों के बैकग्राउंड पर कई रोचक जानकारियां सामने आ रही हैं। चुनाव प्रक्रिया का अध्ययन करने वाली संस्था 'एसोसिएशन ऑफ डेमोक्रेटिक रिसर्च' ने इस चुनाव में जीते हुए 241 उम्मीदवारों के बारे में रिपोर्ट प्रकाशित की है। इसके अनुसार बिहार चुनाव में इस बार जीते सबसे 'अमीर' और सबसे 'गरीब' उम्मीदवार राजद के हैं। यही नहीं, जीते हुए सबसे अधिक आपराधिक छवि वाले और दागी उम्मीदवार भी राजद के हैं।

जीते हुए उम्मीदवारों की संपत्ति को लेकर कुछ रोचक बातें :

  • राजद के टिकट पर जीते मोकामा के अनंत सिंह के पास कुल चल-अचल संपत्ति 68 करोड़ रुपए से भी अधिक की है। यह चुनाव जीते सभी 241 उम्मीदवारों में सबसे अधिक है।
  • राजद के ही टिकट पर खगड़िया के अलौली से जीते रामवृक्ष सदा के पास कुल चल-अचल संपत्ति मात्र 70 हजार रुपए की है। यह चुनाव जीते सभी 241 उम्मीदवारों में सबसे कम है।

इस चुनाव में जीते सभी उम्मीदवारों की औसत संपत्ति :

  • बिहार चुनाव में जीते 241 में 194 उम्मीदवार (81%) करोड़पति हैं। यह संख्या 2015 में 243 में 162 (67%) थी।
  • इस चुनाव में जीते उम्मीदवारों की औसत संपत्ति 4.32 करोड़ हो गई है। यह 2015 के चुनाव के बाद 3.02 करोड़ थी।
  • औसत संपत्ति के मामले में राजद सबसे आगे है। पार्टी के जीते 74 उम्मीदवारों की औसत संपत्ति 5.92 करोड़ रुपए है।
  • जदयू के 43 जीते हुए उम्मीदवारों की औसत संपत्ति 4.17 करोड़ रुपए तो भाजपा के 73 जीते हुए उम्मीदवारों की औसत संपत्ति 3.56 करोड़ है।

इस चुनाव में दुबारा जीत कर आये 96 विधायकों की औसत संपत्ति में 67 प्रतिशत का इजाफा हुआ है। इस मामले में मुख्य चार पार्टियों में राजद के जीते हुए उम्मीदवारों की संपत्ति 100 प्रतिशत से भी ज्यादा बढ़ी है। इस क्रम में भाजपा (72%) दूसरे, जदयू (55 %) तीसरे और कांग्रेस (24%) चौथे स्थान पर है।

जीते हुए दागी उम्मीदवारों के मामले में कोई किसी से कम नहीं

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इनमें 123 विधायकों के ऊपर हत्या, हत्या का प्रयास और बलात्कार जैसे गंभीर अपराध के मामले दर्ज हैं। इसी तरह 68 प्रतिशत यानी 163 प्रतिशत ऐसे लोग विधायक बने हैं, जिनके पर अपराध के दूसरे मामले दर्ज हैं। विधायक बने 19 लोगों पर हत्या के केस दर्ज हैं। जबकि 31 विधायकों पर हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज है। 8 ऐसे लोग भी चुनाव जीत कर विधायक बने हैं, जिनके ऊपर बलात्कार के साथ ही महिला उत्पीड़न का मामला दर्ज है।

आपराधिक छवि वाले हैं राजद के 54 और भाजपा के 47 विधायक

आपराधिक छवि वालों और दागी लोगों को हर राजनीतिक पार्टी ने टिकट देकर अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया। इसमें राजद सबसे पहले पायदान पर है। राजद के 74 में 54 विधायक आपराधिक छवि वाले हैं। इस मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी रही। 73 उम्मीदवार विधायक बने हैं। इनमें 47 विधायक आपराधिक छवि वाले हैं। कांग्रेस के 19 में से 16 और वामदलों के 12 में से 10 विधायक आपराधिक छवि के हैं। चौंकाने वाली बात ये है कि असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी AIMIM ने सीमांचल के 5 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारे थे और सभी विधायक भी बने, लेकिन ये सभी दागी हैं। इनके ऊपर अलग-अलग आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं।

