तीसरे चरण का चुनाव:7 नवंबर को 1204 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य तय करेंगे 2.35 करोड़ मतदाता; सबसे अधिक राजद के 46 प्रत्याशी मैदान में

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के सबसे अधिक उम्मीदवार मैदान में, दूसरे नंबर पर लोक जन शक्ति पार्टी के प्रत्याशी
  • तृतीय चरण में 33,782 वोटिंग मशीनों का होगा इस्तेमाल, कुल 1204 प्रत्याशियों में 1094 हैं महिला

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के तृतीय चरण में 1204 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला होना है। 33,782 इलेक्ट्रानिक वोटिंग मशीन में कुल 2,35,54,071 वोटर्स प्रत्याशियों का भविष्य बंद करेंगे। तीसरे चरण के मतदान में कुल 110 महिला प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य भी दांव पर है। सबसे अधिक 31 प्रत्याशी गायघाट से चुनाव मैदान में हैं जबकि ढाका, त्रिवेणीगंज और जोकीहाट में 9 प्रत्याशी हैं। बिहार के 19 जिलों में होने जा रहे मतदान में सुरक्षा को लेकर बड़ी तैयारी है।

पुरुष और महिला मतदाताओं में बड़ा अंतर

तृतीय चरण के मतदान में कुल 2,35,54,071 मतदाता हैं। इसमें पुरुष मतदाता 1,23,25,780 हैं जबकि महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या 1,12,05,378 है। वहीं ट्रांसजेंडर मतदाताओं की संख्या 894 है। सर्विस वोटर्स की कुल संख्या 22,019 है जिसमें 21,019 पुरुष और 1000 महिलाएं हैं।

ऐसी विधानसभा जहां एक से अधिक हैं महिला प्रत्याशी

तृतीय चरण में रामनगर, नरकटियागंज, लौरिया, सिकटा, सुगौली, चिरैया, परिहार, सुरसंड, बाजपट्‌टी, हरलाखी, बेनीपट्‌टी, बाबूबरही, लौकहा, त्रिवेणीगंज, रानीगंज, किशनगंज, रुपौली, पूर्णिया, कटिहार, कदवा, प्राणपुर, मनिहारी, कोढ़ा, बिहारीगंज, सोनबरसा, गायघाट, बोचहा, सकरा, कुरहानी, मुजफ्फरपुर, महुआ, कल्याणपुर, वारिसनगर, समस्तीपुर और सरायरंजन विधानसभाओं में एक से अधिक महिला प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

जदयू की सबसे अधिक महिला प्रत्याशी

कुल 1204 प्रत्याशियों में सबसे अधिक 46 राजद के मैदान में हैं। दूसरे नंबर पर लोजपा है, जिसके 42 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। जनता दल यूनाइटेड के 37, बीजेपी के 35, बीएसपी के 19, कांग्रेस के 25, एनसीपी के 31, सीपीआई के 2, एनपीपी के 1 जबकि आरएलएसपी के 23 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में हैं। तृतीय चरण में सबसे अधिक 8 महिला प्रत्याशी जनता दल यूनाइटेड की हैं जबकि बीएसपी ने 4, बीजेपी ने 6, कांग्रेस से 4, एनसीपी से 2, राष्ट्रीय जनता दल से 2, एलजेपी से 7 और आरएलएसपी से 2 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं।

वाल्मीकिनगर क्षेत्रफल में सबसे बड़ा

तृतीय चरण में सबसे बड़े क्षेत्रफल वाला विधानसभा वाल्मिकीनगर है। सबसे अधिक मतदाताओं वाली विधानसभा सहरसा है, जबकि सबसे कम वोटर वाली विधानसभा गायघाट है।

