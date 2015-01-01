पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  • Chiniabadam, Singhara And Narbhasana Language Created Vote Cuts, This Time Bihari Politics Is Responsible For Him Only.

भास्कर एनालिसिस:चिनियाबादाम, सिंघारा और नरभसाने वाली भाषा ने रचा वोटकटवा, इस बार की बिहारी राजनीति उसी के जिम्मे

24 मिनट पहलेलेखक: एन के सिंह
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो 20 अक्टूबर की है, जब पटना में रामविलास पासवान की याद में हुए ब्रह्मभोज में नीतीश कुमार और तेजस्वी यादव भी शामिल हुए थे।

यह चुनाव वोटकटवा के नाम रहा। बिहारी नामकरण में माहिर हैं। मूंगफली यहां चिनियाबादाम हो जाता है और टमाटर विलायती बैगन। पुर्तगाल से आया समोसा, सिंघारा कहलाने लगता है। शरद जोशी बिहार यात्रा से लौटकर आए तो हिन्दी शब्दकोश को एक नया शब्द मिला- नरभसाना। 2020 के बिहार चुनाव ने एक और शब्द से परिचित कराया- वोटकटवा।

जब टक्कर कांटे की हो तो ये वोटकटवा पार्टियां महत्वपूर्ण हो जाती हैं। चिराग पासवान की लोजपा ने और हैदराबाद से आए ओवैसी की एआईएमआईएम ने इस चुनाव में यही भूमिका अदा की। एआईएमआईएम के उम्मीदवारों ने कई सीटों पर महागठबंधन को नुकसान पहुंचाया। जिस ओवैसी को भाजपा फूटी आंख नहीं सुहाता है, उन्होंने भाजपा उम्मीदवारों की जीत का मार्ग प्रशस्त किया। दूसरी तरफ जदयू को एंटी इन्कम्बन्सी के अलावा लोजपा ने काफी नुकसान पहुंचाया। तेजस्वी यादव हमेशा चिराग पासवान के शुक्रगुजार रहेंगे।

कांटे की इस टक्कर से साफ है कि न समोसे से आलू खत्म होगा, न बिहार से लालू। राष्ट्रीय जनता दल सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के रूप में सामने आया है। उसे जदयू से लगभग दोगुनी सीटें मिली हैं। महज 31 साल के तेजस्वी यादव अपने पिता के पुराने सहयोगी और बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री पद की 6 बार शपथ ले चुके 69 वर्षीय नीतीश कुमार को पछाड़ चुके हैं। उन्होंने उस धोखेबाजी का बदला भी ले लिया है, जब तीन साल पहले नीतीश ने उनका साथ छोड़कर वापस भाजपा से हाथ मिला लिया था और उनके महागठबंधन की चलती हुई सरकार गिरा दी थी।

तेजस्वी के पिता लालू यादव ऊपरी आमदनी के चक्कर में सजा काट रहे हैं। महागठबंधन के पूरे इलेक्शन कैंपेन से उनका चेहरा गायब था। जाहिर है तेजस्वी पिता के 15 साल के ‘जंगल राज’ की विरासत लेकर नहीं चलना चाहते थे। राजद के रणनीतिकारों को पता था कि इस राजनीतिक विरासत का उन्हें जितना फायदा होगा, उससे ज्यादा नुकसान होगा। पर इसके बावजूद लालू का साया कैंपेन पर ग्रहण की तरह छाया रहा।

बिहार में पॉलिटिक्स का मतलब जाति होता है- फॉरवर्ड, बैकवर्ड, दलित, महादलित आदि, आदि। यह नासूर न केवल राजनीति में, बल्कि सारे समाज में फैल चुका है। किसी के नाम के आगे उसका सरनेम गायब हो तो पक्का मानिए वह बिहार से है। पर यह इसकी गारंटी नहीं कि सरनेम न बताने वाले जात-पात को नहीं मानते हैं। यह एक ताबीज भी हो सकता है, जिसे वे जातिवाद के जहर से बचने के लिए कवच के रूप में इस्तेमाल करते हों। न जाति पता चलेगी, न दूसरी जाति के लोग परेशान करेंगे।

मुक्तिबोध राजनांदगांव की जगह अगर रोहतास में होते तो छूटते ही पूछते, ‘तुम्हारी जाति क्या है, पार्टनर?’ लालू कास्ट पॉलिटिक्स के मंजे खिलाड़ी थे। उनका भूरा बाल साफ करने का फकरा याद है? उनकी वर्णमाला में भू से भूमिहार, रा से राजपूत, बा से ब्राह्मण और ल से लाला था। भैंस की पीठ पर सोशल इंजीनियरिंग करते-करते उन्होंने राजनीतिक केमिस्ट्री में माई जैसे जादुई फॉर्मूले की ईजाद की- मुस्लिम संग यादव।

तेजस्वी उससे ऊपर उठकर सारी जातियों को साथ लेकर दस लाख नौकरियों की और युवा आकांक्षाओं की राजनीति करना चाहते हैं। उनका फोकस उस वोटर पर है, जिसने न उनके पिता लालू का राज देखा है न उनकी मां राबरी देवी का। वह युवा जो पान की गुमटी पर दो खिल्ली मगही गाल में दबाने के बाद चूने के साथ मास्टहेड से प्रिन्टलाइन तक पूरा अखबार चाट जाता है। चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान कोसी, कमला, गंगा, गंडक किनारे का युवा तेजस्वी के पीछे पागलों की तरह दौड़ा भी। पर क्या जिस विरासत ने उनकी राजनीतिक जमीन तैयार की, वही विरासत उनके गले ढोल की तरह टंग गई?

बिहार एक समय वाम पार्टियों का गढ़ रहा है। इस चुनाव में सीपीआईएमएल एक नई राजनीतिक शक्ति के रूप में उभरा है। वह लोहिया-जेपी के जमाने से दो बीघा जमीन का सपना देखने वाले खानाबदोश बिहारी मजदूर का प्रतीक है, जो इस लॉक डाउन में लूट-पिट कर बंबई, दिल्ली, केरल से भागा और फिर नून-रोटी की तलाश में वापस पंजाब के खेतों में और दिल्ली में यमुना-पार की झुग्गियों में पहुंच गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो घंटे बाद NDA फिर बहुमत के पार, 123 सीटों पर आगे; 23 सीटों के नतीजे बाजी पलट सकते हैं - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें