94 सीटों का वोटिंग ट्रेंड:इस बार 38 सीटों पर वोटिंग बढ़ी, 2015 में 92 पर बढ़ी थी तो भाजपा ने 2010 में जीती 26 सीटें गंवा दी थीं

पटना39 मिनट पहले
  • 2015 में भाजपा ने इन 94 में से 20 सीटें ही जीती थी, जिसमें से 10 ही बचा पाई थी
  • पिछली बार महागठबंधन को इनमें से 70 सीटें मिली थीं, जदयू ने 30 सीटें जीती थीं

बिहार में दूसरे फेज की 94 सीटों पर वोटिंग हो चुकी है। आंकड़े बता रहे हैं कि कोरोना का इस बार की वोटिंग पर खास असर नहीं पड़ा। बुधवार शाम 6 बजे तक इन सीटों पर 54.44% वोटिंग हुई। 2015 में 56.17% वोटिंग हुई थी।

हालांकि, इस बार 94 में से सिर्फ 38 सीटों पर ही वोटिंग बढ़ी है। पिछली बार 92 सीटों पर बढ़ी थी। वोटिंग पर्सेंटेज के घटने-बढ़ने का असर भाजपा के प्रदर्शन पर जरूर पड़ता है।

वोटिंग बढ़ने से भाजपा पर कितना असर?

2010 में भाजपा ने इन 94 में से 36 सीटें जीती थीं। 2015 में 92 सीटों पर वोटिंग बढ़ गई। नतीजा ये हुआ कि भाजपा ने 2010 में जो 36 सीटें जीती थीं, उनमें से 26 सीटें गंवा दी थीं। 2015 में भाजपा इन 94 में से सिर्फ 20 सीटें ही जीत सकी थी।

हालांकि, पिछली बार भाजपा के सीटें हारने की एक वजह जदयू से अलग होना भी था। पिछली बार भाजपा और जदयू दोनों अलग-अलग लड़े थे। जदयू ने राजद और कांग्रेस के साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ा था। उस समय महागठबंधन ने इन 94 में से 70 सीटें जीत ली थीं।

भाजपा को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान
भाजपा को पिछली बार सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान राजद ने पहुंचाया था। भाजपा ने 2015 में जो 26 सीटें गंवाई थीं, उनमें से 15 सीटें राजद ने जीती। कांग्रेस और जदयू ने 5-5 और भाकपा (माले) ने 1 सीट छीनी थी।

भाजपा ने पिछली बार 10 नई सीटें जीती थीं। यानी ऐसी सीटें जिन पर 2010 में दूसरी पार्टी जीती थी। भाजपा ने जो नई सीटें जीती थीं, उनमें से 8 पर 2010 में जदयू जीती थी। जबकि, 2 राजद के पास थीं।

