तिरहुत के 6 जिलों से रिपोर्ट:49 में से 23 सीटें भाजपा-जदयू के पास, दोनों के साथ होने से तेजस्वी को मेहनत करनी पड़ेगी

पटना20 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  कॉपी लिंक

तिरहुत प्रमंडल क्षेत्र में छह जिले हैं- मुजफ्फरपुर, पूर्वी चंपारण, पश्चिमी चंपारण, सीतामढ़ी, शिवहर और वैशाली। इन छह जिलों में 49 विधानसभा सीटें हैं। साल 2015 की बात करें तो तिरहुत में भाजपा सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनी थी। 49 सीटों में से भाजपा ने 18 जीती थीं। राजद के खाते में 17 सीटें गई थीं। जदयू ने 5, लोजपा ने 2 और कांग्रेस ने 2 सीटें जीती थीं। उस समय राजद, जदयू और कांग्रेस एक साथ थे। 2010 का विधानसभा चुनाव जदयू और भाजपा साथ मिलकर लड़े थे। तब जदयू-भाजपा तिरहुत प्रमंडल की 42 सीटें जीतने में सफल रही थीं। भाजपा ने 20, जदयू ने 22 सीटें जीती थीं। राजद को महज एक सीट मिली थी। जबकि बाकी सीटें अन्य के खाते में गई थीं।

इस बार के विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा और जदयू के साथ जीतन राम मांझी की 'हम' और वीआईपी भी हैं। अब तेजस्वी यादव को इस इलाके में जीती हुई सीटों को बचाए रखने की बड़ी चुनौती होगी। इस बार 49 में 26 पर एनडीए का कब्जा हो सकता है, वहीं 18 सीटों पर महागठबंधन के दलों के आगे रहने की संभावना है। बाकी सीटों पर लोजपा और निर्दलीयों का कब्जा हो सकता है।

मुजफ्फरपुर: 11 विधानसभा में से 7 पर भाजपा का पलड़ा भारी

मुजफ्फरपुर जिले की 11 विधानसभा सीटों में से सात पर एनडीए कब्जा जमाने की फिराक में है। तीन सीट पर महागठबंधन जबकि एक पर निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार की जीत हो सकती है। मुजफ्फरपुर सदर में भाजपा का एक बार फिर परचम लहरा सकता है। मुकाबला कांग्रेस से है। वहीं, गायघाट विधानसभा क्षेत्र में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है-राजद, जदयू और लोजपा के बीच। सकरा सुरक्षित विधानसभा के लिए जदयू ने अपने कार्यकारी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अशोक चौधरी को उतारा है। उनके सामने कांग्रेस और लोजपा दोनो होंगे। साहेबगंज की लड़ाई में वीआईपी का खाता खुल सकता है। यहां राजद से सीधी लड़ाई में है।

औराई में सीपीआई एमएल के सामने भाजपा भारी है। बोचहां सुरक्षित विधानसभा में एक बार फिर रमई राम हैं, लेकिन वीआईपी के उम्मीदवार भी मजबूत स्थिति में हैं। कांटी में पूर्व मंत्री अजीत कुमार निर्दलीय ताल ठोक रहे हैं। उनके सामने राजद, जदयू और लोजपा हैं। कुढ़नी और बरुराज में भाजपा की लड़ाई राजद के साथ है और दोनों ही जगहों पर भाजपा मजबूत है। पारु में कांग्रेस की लड़ाई भाजपा से है और भाजपा यहां से आगे है। मीनापुर में लड़ाई त्रिकोणीय है। राजद, जदयू और लोजपा में राजद की स्थिति ठीक बताई जा रही है ।

पूर्वी चंपारण: 12 सीटों में से 6 महागठबंधन के खाते में जा सकती है

पूर्वी चंपारण में कुल 12 विधानसभा सीटें है। पांच पर एनडीए जबकि छह पर महागठबंधन का कब्जा हो सकता है। एक सीट पर लोजपा का प्रत्याशी जीत सकता है। रक्सौल में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है। भाजपा से प्रमोद सिन्हा, कांग्रेस से रामबाबू , निर्दलीय अजय सिंह के साथ निर्दलीय सुरेश यादव का मुकाबला है । यहां से कांग्रेस का निकलना तय माना जा रहा है। सुगौली से राजद और वीआईपी में जंग है तो यहां राजद भारी है। नरकटिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र से राजद का मुकाबला जदयू से है लेकिन राजद के शमीम अहमद आगे है।

हरसिद्धी में भाजपा और राजद के बीच मुकाबला है जिसमें राजद मजबूत दिख रहा है। गोविंदगंज में लोजपा का मुकाबला कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों से है। इसमें लोजपा के राजू तिवारी मजबूत स्थिति में हैं। केसरिया में राजद और जदयू के बीच कांटे की टक्कर है जिसमें जदयू भारी है। कल्याणपुर में भी भाजपा और राजद में जंग है जिसमें भाजपा जीत सकती है। पिपरा में माले मजबूत है जहां भाजपा कमजोर नजर आ रही है। मधुबन से मंत्री राणा रणधीर की स्थिति सही नहीं है, राजद लीड ले सकती है। मोतिहारी में मंत्री प्रमोद कुमार को शहरी वोटर का फायदा मिलेगा। चिरैया में राजद, भाजपा और निर्दलीय के बीच त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष है, यहां राजद मजबूत है। ढाका में राजद के साथ भाजपा फिर से मैदान में है। यहां भाजपा का पलड़ा भारी है।

पश्चिमी चंपारण: 12 सीटों पर एनडीए और महागठबंधन के बीच टक्कर

पश्चिमी चंपारण की नौ सीटों में चार पर एनडीए का कब्जा रहने वाला है, तो तीन पर महागठबंधन लीड ले सकता है। वहीं, दो सीटों पर निर्दलीय आगे रहेंगे। वाल्मीकिनगर से इस बार जदयू आगे रह सकता है, कांग्रेस यहां कमजोर दिख रही है। रामनगर की बात करें तो मुकाबला भाजपा और कांग्रेस में है लेकिन यहां से पद्मश्री भागीरथी देवी एक बार फिर जीत सकती हैं। नरकटियागंज में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अपने छोटे भाई की पत्नी भाजपा प्रत्याशी रश्मि वर्मा से मुकाबला करेंगे। यहां भाजपा मजबूत है। बगहा में भाजपा और कांग्रेस में लड़ाई है, यहां कांग्रेस मजबूत दिख रही है।

लौरिया से भाजपा को इस बार झटका लग सकता है, राजद यहां मजबूत है। सिकटा से निर्दलीय दिलीप वर्मा भाजपा और माले पर भारी हैं। चनपटिया से एक बार फिर भाजपा का कमल खिल सकता है। नौतन में निर्दलीय मनोरमा देवी से कांग्रेस का मुकाबला है, भाजपा यहां तीसरे नंबर पर है। बेतिया में भाजपा की स्थिति ठीक नहीं बताई जा रही है। कांग्रेस यहां मजबूत है।

सीतामढ़ी: आठ में पांच सीटों पर एनडीए का पहले से कब्जा, तीन पर महागठबंधन जीत सकती है
सीतामढ़ी जिले के आठ विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में से पांच पर एनडीए का कब्जा हो सकता है। वहीं, महागठबंधन को तीन सीटें लेकर ही संतुष्ट होना पड़ सकता है। रीगा सीट पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवारों के बीच टक्कर है, यहां कांग्रेस मजबूत है। बथनाहा सुरक्षित सीट है। कांग्रेस से पूर्व मंत्री सुरेंद्र राम मैदान में हैं जो मजबूत दिख रहे हैं। उनके सामने भाजपा कमजोर है। परिहार से राजद ने मुखिया रितु जायसवाल को उतारा है जिनकी स्थिति काफी मजबूत दिख रही है। वहीं, भाजपा यहां से संघर्ष करती दिखेगी। सुरसंड में लोजपा मजबूत स्थिति में दिख रही है जबकि मुकाबला राजद और जदयू से है।

बाजपट्टी से जदयू की रंजू गीता और रालोसपा से रेखा गुप्ता किस्मत आजमा रही हैं। रेखा गुप्ता पहली बार चुनावी मैदान में हैं। वहीं, राजद भी मैदान में है। सीतामढ़ी से भाजपा और राजद में मुकाबला है। भाजपा बेहतर स्थिति में है। रुन्नीसैदपुर से राजद ने मंगीता देवी और जदयू ने पंकज मिश्रा को मैदान में उतारा है। वहीं, निर्दलीय के रूप में पूर्व विधायक गुड्डी देवी इसे त्रिकोणीय बना रही हैं। बेलसंड से जदयू और राजद में मुकाबला है, जिसमें जदयू का दबदबा दिख रहा है। शिवहर बिहार का बेहद छोटा जिला है, जिसमें मात्र एक ही विधान सभा सीट शिवहर है। यहां से राजद की तरफ से आनंद मोहन के बेटे चेतन आनंद उतरे हैं, तो जदयू की तरफ से सफरुद्दीन मैदान में हैं। फिलहाल यहां से राजद मजबूत दिख रहा है।

वैशाली: आठ में से चार पर एनडीए की स्थिति मजबूत, राघोपुर से तेजस्वी मैदान में

वैशाली जिले के आठ विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में से चार पर एनडीए भारी दिख रहा है। वहीं, तीन सीट महागठबंधन के खाते में जा सकती हैं। एक सीट पर निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार की जीत हो सकती है। हाजीपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भाजपा और राजद में संघर्ष है। यहां भाजपा एक बार फिर से मजबूती में है। लालगंज में एक बार फिर बाहुबली मुन्ना शुक्ला मजबूत दिख रहे हैं। हालांकि, यहां की लड़ाई में भाजपा और लोजपा दोनों हैं। महुआ को तेजप्रताप ने छोड़ दिया है और यहां जदयू मजबूत दिख रहा है।

राजापाकर में जदयू और राजद लड़ाई में हैं लेकिन जदयू का पलड़ा भारी रह सकता है। राघोपुर में एक बार फिर तेजस्वी यादव जीत दोहराएंगे। महनार में राजद के तरफ से बाहुबली रामा सिंह की पत्नी मजबूत स्थिति में दिख रही हैं। यहां जदयू और लोजपा दोनों लड़ाई में हैं। पातेपुर में भाजपा और राजद के बीच जंग है। यहां पूर्व मंत्री शिवचंद्र राम मजबूत दिख रहे हैं।

