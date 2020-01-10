पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  • Narendra Modi | Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Vs Farmers Bill; Will Narendra Modi Win Chunav? All You Need To Know

बिहार में चुनाव और किसान बिल:नोटबंदी के बाद भाजपा को यूपी में मिली थी जीत, क्या मोदी के लिए बिहार में वैसा ही माहौल बनाएगा किसान बिल?

12 मिनट पहलेलेखक: नागेंद्र
  • कॉपी लिंक
किसान बिल पास होने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा था कि इससे मेहनतकश किसानों को मदद मिलेगी। -फाइल फोटो
  • प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का अपना अंदाज है कि वे कोई भी मौका चूकना नहीं चाहेंगे और पूरी तरह सुरक्षित लेकिन आक्रामक पारी खेलना चाहेंगे
  • बिहार के वोटर्स का बड़ा हिस्सा गांवों से आता है, इसकी चिंता किए बिना आगे बढ़ना किसी भी राजनीतिक दल के लिए संभव नहीं है

वो 2016 का नवम्बर था, तब नोटबंदी का मसला था और चंद महीनों बाद यूपी में चुनाव होने थे। सारे हो हल्ला और हंगामे के बावजूद नरेंद्र मोदी बड़ी आसानी से जनता को यह समझाने में कामयाब हुए थे कि यह (नोटबंदी) उनका एक युगांतरकारी (दूसरा युग लाने वाला) फैसला है। यह भी सही है कि तमाम दुश्वारियां झेलने, तमाम ‘असहमतियों’ के बावजूद जनता ने उस फैसले को ‘हाथों हाथ’ लिया था। इस ‘सहमति’ का एक नतीजा मार्च 2017 में हुए यूपी चुनाव के रूप में सामने आया था। भाजपा ने वहां सबका सूपड़ा साफ कर दिया था।

ये सितम्बर 2020 है, अब किसान का मुद्दा सामने है। हिंदी और हरित पट्टी के दूसरे सबसे बड़े राज्य बिहार में चुनाव होने हैं। जल्द तारीखों का ऐलान होना है। ऐसे में सवाल सीधा और स्वाभाविक है कि क्या उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा के चुनाव में नोटबंदी की तरह, किसानों का यह मुद्दा बिहार चुनाव में अपनी कोई अलग भूमिका निभा पाएगा? बिहार में जैसा चुनावी माहौल बनता जा रहा है, उसमें बहुत कुछ इस बात पर निर्भर करेगा कि अगले 48 घंटों में विपक्ष इस मामले को किस तरह और कितना तूल दे पाता है।

असल सवाल भी यही है कि इस मुद्दे को कौन, किस तरह और कितनी दूर तक जमीन पर ले जा पाता है। भूलना नहीं चाहिए कि नोटबंदी के वक्त विपक्ष ने जिस तरह हंगामा काटा था, उसके बावजूद यह नरेंद्र मोदी ही थे, जो बड़ी सफलता के साथ अपना नरेटिव सेट करने में सफल रहे थे। चुनाव की पूर्व बेला में यूपी वालों को वो बड़ी आसानी से समझा ले गए थे कि नोटबंदी ने किस तरह बड़े-बड़ों पर शिकंजा कस दिया है और इससे आम आदमी की तो बल्ले-बल्ले हो जाएगी। अब देखने की बात है कि किसानों के इस ताजा मामले पर बिहार में क्या नरेटिव गढ़ा जाता है! क्या नोटबंदी की तरह बिहार का किसान ये मानने को तैयार होगा कि इससे सिर्फ बड़े किसान का नुकसान हुआ है, आम किसान की तो बल्ले-बल्ले हो जाएगी। और यह भी कि विपक्ष यह बताने में कितना कामयाब होता है, कि यह किस हद तक किसान विरोधी कदम है। इस सारे नये घटनाक्रम को बिहार चुनाव की तारीखों से जोड़कर भी देखा जा रहा है।

चुनाव आयोग ने भी कोरोना के हालात का हवाला देकर बिहार में चुनाव तारीखों की फिर से समीक्षा करने की बात कहकर एक और मुद्दा दे दिया है। हालांकि, यह संयोग भी हो सकता है लेकिन कुछ राजनीतिक पर्यवेक्षकों का मानना है कि चुनाव तारीखों को लेकर आयोग के इस ‘गो स्लो’ के पीछे कहीं न कहीं किसानों का मामला भी जरूर हो सकता है। राज्यसभा के ताजा एपिसोड को लेकर सरकार और विपक्ष की कहानी जिस तरह आगे बढ़ी है, उसमें ऐसी किसी सम्भावना से इनकार भी नहीं किया जा सकता। इस राय के समर्थकों का मानना है कि किसानों के सवाल पर अगले दो-तीन दिन में क्या निष्कर्ष निकलता है या घटनाक्रम कितना बदलता है, उसके नतीजों पर भी आयोग का रुख काफी कुछ निर्भर करेगा।

वैसे भी बिहार के वोटर्स का बड़ा हिस्सा गांवों से आता है। इसकी चिंता किए बिना आगे बढ़ना किसी भी राजनीतिक दल के लिए संभव नहीं है। ये अलग बात है कि इस पिछड़े राज्य के लिए कृषि सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा होने के बावजूद बिहार में न तो लम्बे समय से कोई ऐसा नेता दिखाई दिया और न राजनीतिक दल, जो ऐन वक्त हाथ लगे इस जमीनी मुद्दे को तात्कालिक से लम्बी लड़ाई में तब्दील कर सके। विपक्ष या कहें सबसे बड़े दल राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) की मजबूरी ये है कि उसके पास न खुली जमीन पर खेलने के लिए लालू प्रसाद यादव हैं और न ही अब रघुवंश प्रसाद सिंह जैसा कद्दावर, जुझारू और जमीनी नेता जिसके लिए सरकार और मंत्री पद से भी ऊपर किसानों का हित हुआ करता था। ऐसे में भाजपा और नरेंद्र मोदी की तमाम चिंताओं के बीच विपक्ष की यह कमजोरी उनके लिए ‘बड़ा सुरक्षा कवच’ बनकर खड़ी दिखाई देती है। नोटबंदी में कांग्रेस ने जैसा हंगामा मचाया था और यूपी के दलों ने जिस तरह इसे भुनाने की नाकाम ही सही कोशिश की थी, वह भी करने वाला बिहार में कोई दिखाई नहीं देता।

यह प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का अपना अंदाज है कि वे कोई भी मौका चूकना नहीं चाहेंगे और पूरी तरह सुरक्षित लेकिन आक्रामक पारी खेलना चाहेंगे। यह भी अनायास नहीं था कि बीती रात से ही धरने पर बैठे 8 निलंबित सांसदों को मनाने मंगलवार की सुबह-सुबह राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश खुद सुबह-सबेरे की बेड-टी के साथ पहुंचे। दूसरी ओर सूरज की पहली किरण फूटने तक सभी नेताओं, खासकर बिहार भाजपा के नेताओं को एकदम निचले पायदान तक उतर कर ‘वोट देवता’ को मनाने, उसे ‘सच’ बताकर भरोसे में लेने का न सिर्फ फरमान जारी हो गया, बल्कि लोग मैदान में उतर भी गए। ऐसे में ये मानना कि किसान बिलों का ये हंगामा एनडीए या भाजपा की खड़ी फसल में किसी खतरनाक कीट की मौजूदगी का अहसास भी करा पाएगा, शायद जल्दबाजी होगी। हां, ये जरूर है कि अगर ये मुद्दा थोड़ा भी इसी तरह आगे बढ़ा तो ये सवाल भी खुद अपना जवाब तलाशेगा कि क्या बिहार में चुनाव की तारीखें अभी कुछ आगे बढ़ सकती हैं या कि चुनाव लंबे भी टल सकते हैं।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें