भास्कर एनालिसिस:10 सवालों के जवाब से समझिए बिहार के नतीजों से किसके लिए क्या मायने

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
बिहार के नतीजे क्या कहते हैं? एनडीए और महागठबंधन ने इन चुनावों से क्या पाया और क्या खोया? इस जीत-हार के बाद राज्य की सियासत किस तरफ जाएगी? चुनावी नतीजों को 10 सवालों से यहां समझिए...

1. बिहार के नतीजे आखिरकार बता क्या रहे हैं?
लोग कथित ‘जंगलराज’ के भय से नहीं निकल सके हैं। नीतीश के खिलाफ माहौल था, लेकिन विपक्ष भुना नहीं पाया।

2. इन नतीजों के क्या मायने, बिहार के लिए और देश के लिए?
बिहार में अब नीतीश सरकार में भाजपा का कंट्रोल ज्यादा होगा। नीतीश को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाली लोजपा को अब नीतीश केंद्र में मौका देने में रोड़े अटका सकते हैं।

3. मौजूदा हालात में क्या नीतीश सीएम होंगे? हां तो कितने ताकतवर?
नीतीश स्वयं पद छोड़ेंगे, तभी। भाजपा उन्हें हटने के लिए नहीं कह रही। नीतीश राष्ट्रपति या उप-राष्ट्रपति जैसे पद मिलने पर ही केंद्र में जाएंगे। बिहार में पहले जितनी ताकत नहीं रहेगी। नीतीश के 5 मंत्री हारे हैं।

4. इन नतीजों से ताकत किसे मिली, कमजोर कौन हुआ? और कैसे?
करीब-करीब बराबर सीटों पर लड़ने के पीछे एक तरह से शक्ति परीक्षण भी था। सीटों के हिसाब से भाजपा मजबूत हुई है और जदयू कमजोर हुआ है।

5. कोरोना काल का सबसे बड़ा चुनाव, कितना और कैसा असर रहा?
चुनाव आयोग न तो प्रचार के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करा सका, न EVM जमा कराने के दौरान और न ही मतगणना में। अगले 15 दिनों में असर दिख सकता है।

6. नीतीश के बाद कौन- जदयू में और अब भाजपा में सबसे आगे कौन?
जदयू में नीतीश के बाद फिलहाल कोई नहीं है। भाजपा में नित्यानंद राय सीएम के लिए इकलौता चल रहा नाम हैं। केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री हैं। यह नाम तभी खुलेगा, जब नीतीश कम सीटों के कारण सीएम बनने से इनकार कर दें।

7. नौकरी का मुद्दा और चुनावी नतीजों में कुछ संबंध है या नहीं?
नौकरी का मुद्दा था। नियोजित शिक्षकों और पलायन करने वाले मजदूरों के परिवार ने खुलकर वोट दिया। नतीजों में यह तभी पूरी तरह बदलता, जब विपक्ष के पास मजबूत प्रत्याशी होते।

8. अब नीतीश क्या-क्या कर सकते हैं?
भाजपा से कम सीटें जीतने पर भाजपा के सामने सीएम पद का प्रस्ताव रख सकते हैं। दूसरा, पहले से तय बातों को ध्यान में रखते हुए अपने पद पर कायम रहें। लेकिन, कुछ समय बाद भाजपा के लिए सीट छोड़ सकते हैं। तीसरा, केंद्र में संवैधानिक पद मिलने तक एनडीए के संयोजक की भूमिका में भी जा सकते हैं।

9. महागठबंधन की आगे की नीति क्या होगी?
पहला, विपक्ष की भूमिका के लिए तैयार रहे। दूसरा, चुनाव परिणाम और EVM को लेकर हंगामा करते हुए AIMIM को साथ लाए और सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश करे।

10. बिहार के लोगों पर इस चुनाव परिणाम का तत्काल क्या असर पड़ेगा?
आमजन पर असर नहीं पड़ेगा। भाजपा प्रभावी होगी तो बोर्ड-आयोगों का कामकाज बंटेगा और लटके हुए काम होने लगेंगे। अब तक जदयू से गतिरोध में यह अटके थे। भाजपा नीतीश निश्चय से अलग आत्मनिर्भर बिहार अभियान में ताकत झोंकेगी, क्योंकि उसे स्वीकार्यता नजर आ रही है।

