  Hindi News
  Bihar election
  Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Remained Absent From Celebrations In BJP Offices : Bihar Election 2020

कैसा यह जश्न है:बिहार की जीत पर दिल्ली भाजपा मुख्यालय में हुआ जश्न, बिहारी चेहरे ही रहे गायब

पटना3 मिनट पहले
भाजपा के पटना कार्यालय में हुए कार्यक्रम में शामिल नेता।
  • दिल्ली के जश्न में नहीं दिखे बिहार के नेता
  • पार्लियामेंट्री बोर्ड की बैठक में बिहार भाजपा के बड़े नेता रहे गायब

नीतीश कुमार नाराज क्या हुए, भाजपा से सुशील कुमार मोदी दरकिनार हो गए। ये बातें सिर्फ कहने की नहीं हैं। भाजपा में आज दिनभर जो कुछ हुआ, वो यही इशारा कर रहा है। जदयू से ज्यादा सीटें जीत बड़े भाई की भूमिका में आए भाजपा में दिल्ली से लेकर पटना तक लगातार जश्न का दौर चल रहा है। मंगलवार रात से कार्यकर्ता पटाखे फोड़ते रहे और होली मनाते रहे। नित्यानंद राय, संजय जायसवाल और मंगल पांडेय दूसरे नेताओं-कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलते रहे। लेकिन बिहार में भाजपा के सबसे बड़े चेहरे सुशील कुमार मोदी, इस जश्न से पूरी तरह गायब दिखे।

दिल्ली से पटना तक के जश्न से गायब रहे सुशील मोदी

दिल्ली के भाजपा मुख्यालय में बिहार की जीत को लेकर बड़ा आयोजन किया गया। इसमें खुद पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी के साथ भाजपा के सभी बड़े नेताओं ने हिस्सा लिया। दूसरी तरफ पटना कार्यालय में चुनाव के दौरान प्रबंधन के काम में जुटे 3 दर्जन से अधिक नेता बैठक कर रहे थे। इन कार्यकर्ताओं को पीएम का संबोधन भी बड़े सभागार में लगे एलईडी स्क्रीन पर दिखाया गया। केन्द्रीय मंत्री नित्यानंद राय, मंगल पांडे, संजय जायसवाल, सांसद जनार्दन सिंह सिग्रीवाल और सांसद रामकृपाल यादव इन नेताओं-कार्यकर्ताओ को धन्यवाद करने पहुंचे थे। लेकिन बिहार भाजपा का एक प्रमुख चेहरा जो इन सब के बीच नहीं दिखा, वो थे उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी।

...तो सुशील मोदी थे कहां?

दिल्ली में भाजपा के पार्लियामेंट्री बोर्ड की बैठक होनी थी, लिहाजा ये माना जा रहा था कि बिहार भाजपा के बड़े नेता सुशील मोदी, नित्यानंद राय और संजय जायसवाल दिल्ली जाएंगे। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। इसमें से कोई भी नेता दिल्ली नहीं गए। नित्यानंद राय और संजय जायसवाल भाजपा कार्यालय में कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलते रहे, लेकिन सुशील मोदी भाजपा कार्यालय नहीं आये। वे दिन भर अपने सरकारी आवास 5, देशरत्न मार्ग में ही रहे, जहां उन्होंने पार्टी के कुछ नेताओं से भी मुलाकात की। भाजपा के बाकी नेता जहां दिल्ली या भाजपा कार्यालय में दिखे, वहीं सुशील मोदी जीत के इस जश्न से दूर अपने सरकारी बंगले पर ही रहे।

दिल्ली के जश्न में नहीं दिखे बिहार के नेता

दिल्ली के भाजपा मुख्यालय के आयोजन में प्रधानमंत्री समेत केन्द्र के सभी बड़े चेहरे दिखे। लेकिन सबसे खास बात यह रही कि बिहार में भाजपा की सफलता के लिए आयोजित इस समारोह के मंच पर बिहार का कोई नेता नहीं दिखा। ऐसा भी नहीं था कि समारोह में बिहार से कोई नेता नहीं पहुंचा था। बिहार के कई केन्द्रीय मंत्री मौजूद तो थे, लेकिन किसी को भी मंच या पहली पंक्ति में जगह नहीं मिली।

