भास्कर एनालिसिस:नीतीश के आखिरी चुनाव के नतीजे भले आ गए, पर बिहार की राजनीति में ड्रामा अभी बाकी है

15 मिनट पहले
बिहार चुनाव के नतीजे आ चुके हैं। NDA 125 सीटों के साथ सरकार बनाने जा रहा है। 2017 में नीतीश ने जब NDA के सीएम के रूप में शपथ ली थी तो उनके पास 132 विधायकों का समर्थन था। सीटों के लिहाज से ज्यादा फर्क नजर नहीं आ रहा। पर नीतीश के लिए अब बहुत कुछ बदल चुका है। तब नीतीश 71 सीटों वाली पार्टी के नेता थे। भाजपा 53 सीटों के साथ सहयोगी थी। अब नीतीश 43 सीटों वाली पार्टी के नेता रह गए हैं और भाजपा 74 सीटों के साथ बड़ा भाई बन चुकी है।

ये आंकड़े सत्ता समीकरण में कई बदलाव लाने वाले हैं और कई सवालों को जन्म दे चुके हैं। सवाल अब मात्र 43 सीटों के साथ नीतीश के मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर भी है और सवाल अब तक आदर्शों की राजनीति करने वाले नीतीश द्वारा सीएम पद स्वीकार करने का भी है। सवाल नीतीश के सीएम बनने पर सत्ता में मंत्रियों की हिस्सेदारी और महत्वपूर्ण विभागों को लेकर होने वाले संघर्ष का भी है। चलते हैं सवाल-दर-सवाल...

पहला दृश्य: क्या नीतीश सीएम बनेंगे?

मौजूदा स्थिति में इसका जवाब तो हां में ही है। भाजपा खुद नीतीश को सीएम बनाना चाहेगी और उसने अपने मुख्यालय से घोषणा भी कर दी है, शायद इसलिए कि नीतीश खुद कुछ और न सोच सकें और कोई दूसरा उन्हें कुछ और न समझा सके। एक स्थिति जरूर है, वो ये कि नीतीश खुद सीएम बनने से मना कर दें। और वो ऐसा कर भी चुके हैं। 2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव में जब जदयू को सिर्फ दो सीटें मिलीं तो नीतीश ने सीएम की कुर्सी छोड़ दी थी। जबकि, उस वक्त विधानसभा में उनकी पार्टी के 115 विधायक थे। उनके ऊपर ऐसा करने के लिए ना तो कोई बाहरी दबाव था और न ही पार्टी के भीतर कोई चुनौती। मौजूदा हालात में भी ऐसा हो सकता है। भाजपा के अश्वनी चौबे तो नीतीश को केंद्र की राजनीति में उतरने की सलाह सार्वजनिक तौर पर दे ही चुके हैं।

दूसरा दृश्य: क्या नीतीश खुद मुख्यमंत्री बनना चाहेंगे?

बिहार की राजनीति में तीन दशक से जेपी आंदोलन से निकले नेताओं का दबदबा कायम है। जेपी भले परिवारवाद के विरोधी थे, पर उनके नामलेवा बिहार के लगभग सभी नेता अपने परिवार को राजनीति में ले ही आए। लालू-मुलायम तो इस मामले में रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रहे हैं, लेकिन नीतीश अलग हैं।

69 साल के नीतीश 1974 से राजनीति में हैं। 15 साल से सीएम हैं। परिवार से किसी को राजनीति में नहीं लाए। एक मात्र बेटे 37 साल के निशांत कुमार को कभी सामने नहीं किया। पटना में भी लोग उन्हें नहीं पहचानते। पत्नी मंजू सिन्हा जीवित थीं तो पटना के कंकड़बाग में अलग रहती थीं। 2010 में मां परमेश्वरी देवी के निधन के बाद नीतीश के बड़े भाई सतीश कुमार पत्नी के साथ सीएम आवास आ गए थे। वही नीतीश के बेटे निशांत की देखभाल करते हैं। सतीश कुमार का एक बेटा रेलवे में कैशियर है और दूसरा सफदरजंग अस्पताल में डॉक्टर। परिवार को राजनीति से दूर रखने में नीतीश कामयाब रहे हैं।

राजनीतिक उलटफेर के बावजूद नीतीश स्वाभिमानी रहे हैं। केंद्र में मंत्री रहे या बिहार में मुख्यमंत्री, छोटा कद या पद कभी नहीं स्वीकारा। अब किसी और मुख्यमंत्री के अंदर रहना उनके स्वाभिमान को नहीं जंचेगा और केंद्र में प्रधानमंत्री के अंदर मंत्री होना भी नहीं। वह कम सीट में सीएम बनने की जगह केंद्र में राष्ट्रपति या उपराष्ट्रपति का पद चाह सकते हैं, उससे कम नहीं।

अब जब आंकड़े नीतीश के साथ नहीं हैं, तो हो सकता है कि वो खुद ही सीएम पद से इनकार कर दें। पर, जैसे बयान भाजपा की ओर से आ रहे हैं, उससे यही लगता है कि भाजपा अभी के लिए उन्हें सीएम बनाने के लिए मना लेगी। मोदी ने भाजपा हेडक्वार्टर से इसकी घोषणा भी कर दी।

तीसरा दृश्य: नीतीश सीएम बन जाते हैं तो क्या होगा?

नीतीश समझौते करने और दबाव में काम करने के आदी नहीं हैं। अपने फैसलों में दखल के भी विरोधी रहे हैं। पर अबकी बार सीएम बनने पर उन्हें इस तरह के हालात से गुजरना पड़ेगा। अब तक बड़े भाई की भूमिका में थे। अब छोटा होना होगा। मौजूदा मंत्रिमंडल में जदयू के 18 और भाजपा के 12 मंत्री हैं। ये बदलेगा। इसके साथ ही वित्त, नगर विकास और कृषि को छोड़कर सभी बड़े मंत्रालय जदयू के पास हैं। अब ऐसा नहीं होगा। यहां तक कि जो गृह मंत्रालय शुरू से नीतीश के पास है, वह भी भाजपा मांग सकती है। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष का पद भी पिछले 15 साल से जदयू के पास है। उसे लेकर तो खींचतान शुरू भी हो गई है।

जिस तरह के नीतीश नेता हैं और जैसी राजनीति उन्होंने की है, उसे देखते हुए इन हालात में एक-डेढ़ साल में दो तरह की स्थितियां बन सकती हैं। पहली- वो खुद इस्तीफा देकर भाजपा को अपना सीएम बनाने को न्योता दे दें। इसके बदले उन्हें भाजपा कोई बड़ा संवैधानिक पद दे। बिहार में ऐसी चर्चा है कि जुलाई 2022 में होने वाले राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में वो NDA के उम्मीदवार बन सकते हैं। दूसरी- एक बार फिर नीतीश पलटी मार जाएं और NDA से अलग हो जाएं।

चौथा दृश्य: तेजस्वी अपने नीतीश चचा को मना ले जाएं...

आज के हालात में ये असंभव सा दिखता है। असंभव तो तब भी दिखता था, जब नीतीश ने पिछली बार NDA का साथ छोड़ा था। उस वक्त तो लालू थे, तब नीतीश के लिए समझौता करना ज्यादा मुश्किल था। अब राजद का चेहरा और नेता दोनों तेजस्वी बन चुके हैं। ऐसे में नीतीश के लिए समझौता करना आसान होगा, लेकिन इसमें एक-डेढ़ साल का वक्त लग सकता है, लेकिन कई संकेत छुपे हुए हैं...

चिराग पासवान ने जदयू के जो वोट काटे हैं, जिससे वह छोटी पार्टी बन गई है, उसकी कसक नीतीश के दिमाग में है। बिहार में ये चर्चा भी बहुत चली कि चिराग पासवान के पीछे भाजपा का हाथ था, खुद चिराग ने बार-बार कहा कि वे मोदी के हनुमान हैं और भाजपा के खिलाफ अपने प्रत्याशी खड़े नहीं करेंगे। हनुमान का रोल जदयू की सीटें कम कराकर उन्होंने निभा भी दिया है तो संभव है कि नीतीश को ये बात एक कड़ा निर्णय लेने के लिए प्रेरित कर दे।

यह भी है कि चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान तेजस्वी ने कभी भी नीतीश पर हमला नहीं बोला। यहां तक कि नीतीश के लालू परिवार पर हमले करने के बाद भी वो सिर्फ इतना बोले- वो बड़े हैं। उनकी हर बात आशीर्वाद है। शायद, तेजस्वी भविष्य के लिए जगह बनाकर चल रहे थे।

31 साल के तेजस्वी ने चुनाव में कई बातें साबित की हैं। राजद को नए स्वरूप और कलेवर में ले आए हैं। और ये भी साबित कर दिया कि बिहार की राजनीति में उनकी बड़ी भूमिका रहने वाली है। यहां, बदलाव सिर्फ इतना होगा कि तब नीतीश को सीएम मानने पर राजद जदयू का समझौता हुआ था। अब तेजस्वी को सीएम पद के लिए समर्थन देने पर ही इस तरह का करार हो सकता है।

