बिहार चुनाव की तस्वीरें:सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के गोले तो हैं, लेकिन दूरी नहीं; वोट डालने वाले चेहरे तो हैं, लेकिन मास्क नहीं

पटना36 मिनट पहले
बिहार में आज पहले फेज की वोटिंग हो रही है। चुनाव आयोग ने कहा तो था कि पोलिंग बूथ पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनी रहे, इसके लिए सर्कल बनाए जाएंगे। जो मास्क लगाकर नहीं आएंगे, उनके लिए बूथ पर ही मास्क की व्यवस्था भी होगी। ये व्यवस्था कुछ-कुछ जगह तो है, लेकिन सब जगह नहीं। बूथ पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के गोले हैं, लेकिन दूरी नहीं दिख रही। वोट डालने वाले चेहरे तो दिख रहे हैं, लेकिन उन चेहरों पर मास्क नहीं हैं। बिहार में चल रही वोटिंग के बीच कुछ ऐसी तस्वीरें

चुनाव आयोग के मुताबिक, ईवीएम का बटन दबाने के लिए वोटर को ग्लव्स दिए जाएंगे। कैमूर जिले के अलीपुर ब्लॉक में भी ऐसा देखने को मिला। यहां आने वाले वोटर को गेट पर ही ग्लव्स दिए जा रहे हैं।
ये 71 साल की सुमित्रा देवी हैं। देख नहीं सकतीं, लेकिन कोरोना के दौर में भी अपनी जिम्मेदारी नहीं भूलीं। वे अपने बेटे मनोज के साथ वोट डालने आईं। सबसे अच्छी बात ये कि उन्होंने मास्क भी लगाया था।
वोट के लिए शिव के आगे नतमस्तक हुए प्रेम कुमार सिंह। ये नीतीश सरकार में कृषि मंत्री हैं। 30 साल से विधायक भी हैं। उनकी ये तस्वीर वोट डालने से पहले की है।
ये 115 साल के छांगुर प्रसाद साह हैं। ये कहलगांव विधानसभा में वोट डालने अपने नाती गौरव के साथ पहुंचे।
ये जहूर मियां हैं। ये काराकाट विधानसभा के रामरूप उच्च विद्यालय गोदारी में वोट डालने पहुंचे थे, लेकिन यहां वोटर स्लिप पर उनकी जगह किसी महिला का फोटो लगा था। इस वजह से वे वोट नहीं डाल पाए।
यह तस्वीर पटना की पालीगंज विधानसभा की है। यहां एक बेटा अपने पिता को पीठ पर लादकर लेकर आया और वोट डलवाया।
ये तस्वीर पटना की पालीगंज विधानसभा सीट के पोलिंग बूथ की है। यहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनी रहे, इसके लिए सर्कल बनाए गए। यहां लोग भी इसका पालन कर रहे हैं।
ये जमुई की कटौना पंचायत में बना पोलिंग बूथ है। यहां सिर्फ 910 वोटर ही हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का मजाक तो उड़ ही रहा है। सुबह से लंबी लाइन भी लगी है।
करगहर विधानसभा के पोलिंग बूथ पर वोटर को ग्लव्स तो दिए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन डस्टबिन नहीं होने से लोग वोट देने के बाद ग्लव्स कैंपस में की फेंक रहे हैं। इससे कोरोना बढ़ने का खतरा है।
ये तस्वीर आरा के पोलिंग बूथ नंबर 270 की है। यहां मास्क, ग्लव्स और सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था है। वोटर का टेम्परेचर चेक होने के बाद ही उन्हें वोट डालने दिया जा रहा है।
