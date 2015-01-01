पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  • Bihar Election Hacking 2020, Dainik Bhaskar Investigation Update; Hackers Sell Data Of 9 Crore Voter For Rs 70000

भास्कर एक्सपोज:बिहार के 7 करोड़ वोटरों के साथ 9 करोड़ मोबाइल यूजर का डेटा हैक, चुनाव के दौरान 70 हजार में बिका

पटना19 मिनट पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले एजेंसियों ने लिया था वोटर कार्ड नंबर के साथ मतदाताओं का मोबाइल नंबर
  • दैनिक भास्कर ने 35 दिनों तक एजेंसियों की पड़ताल की, सैंपल डेटा हासिल किया

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान आपके मोबाइल पर अपने ही क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशियों का कॉल-मैसेज आया। क्यों? इसलिए नहीं कि प्रत्याशियों ने अपने स्तर से इसे हासिल किया। प्रत्याशियों के लिए काम करने वाली एजेंसियों ने इसे खरीदा था। बिहार के सात करोड़ मतदाताओं का डेटा बेचे जाने के कारण यह संभव हो रहा था। डेटा बेचने वाली इन एजेंसियों ने वोटर कार्ड नंबर के साथ मोबाइल नंबर तक हैक कर निकाला और बेचा।

दैनिक भास्कर ने 35 दिन तक इन एजेंसियों को ट्रेस किया और सैंपल डेटा भी हासिल किया। मार्केट में डेटा खरीद-फरोख्त करने वाली एजेंसियों की मारामारी के कारण महज 70 हजार में प्रदेश के सभी वोटर्स का डेटा बिकता रहा। ये एजेंसियां पटना, रांची और दिल्ली में बैठकर लोगों की पर्सनल जानकारी का सौदा करती रहीं।

35 दिनों में खुला डेटा हैकिंग का बड़ा राज

भास्कर टीम उस एजेंसी तक पहुंचने में जुट गई, जहां से डेटा बेचने का पूरा खेल चल रहा है। इस दौरान एक ऐसा नंबर मिला, जो ऐसी एजेंसी से जुड़ी एक महिलाकर्मी के पास रहता है। चुनाव लड़ रहे किसी प्रत्याशी का कर्मचारी बनकर पहले एजेंसी कर्मी का विश्वास जीता और फिर डेटा की बात की गई। इसके लिए 25 दिनों तक लगातार एजेंसी के कर्मियों को लगातार फोन किया गया और बातचीत की गई।

विश्वास में आने के बाद कर्मचारियों ने पूरा चैनल समझाया, लेकिन बार-बार पूछने पर भी यह नहीं बताया कि इसे निकाला कहां से गया है। स्टिंग ऑपरेशन के दौरान महिला कर्मचारी ने मंदीप नाम के अधिकारी से कांफ्रेंस में लेकर बात कराई। मंजीत ने खुद को बिहार से काफी जुड़ा हुआ बताया और एक केंद्रीय मंत्री के लिए काम करने की बात कही। एक विधायक के साथ भी संबंध बताया और बोला कि चुनाव में वह बड़ा काम करते हैं।

बातचीत में बताया गया कि डेटा की कोई लिखित रसीद नहीं होगी। एजेंसी की तरफ से जीएसटी का बिल भी मिल सकता है लेकिन वह किसी दूसरी मद का होगा। मंदीप ने कैश पेमेंट करने और इसके लिए रांची आने पर जोर दिया। रिपोर्टर ने जब रांची जाने से मना किया गया तो एक बड़ी सॉफ्टवेयर डेवलपर कंपनी के दो बैंक अकांउट दिए गए। व्हाइट मनी के लिए अलग बैंक अकाउंट दिया गया और ब्लैक मनी के लिए दूसरा अकांउट नंबर दिया गया।

एजेंसी की महिला कर्मी से जब सैंपल मांगा गया, तो ईमेल पर दीघा विधानसभा के नाम पर फाइल भेजी गई। इस दौरान सोनू गुप्ता नाम के दिल्ली के एक वेंडर ने भी एजेंसी के हवाले से फोन किया और डेटा का दूसरा सैंपल भेजा।

भास्कर ने संबंधित एजेंसी से यह सैम्पल डेटा हासिल किया।
भास्कर ने संबंधित एजेंसी से यह सैम्पल डेटा हासिल किया।

लिस्ट में उन्हीं के मोबाइल नंबर, जिन्होंने वोटर आईडी अपडेट कराई

सैंपल में जो डेटा फाइल हासिल हुई, उसमें वोटर आईडी नंबर के साथ मोबाइल नंबर भी है। साइबर मामलों में बिहार पुलिस की मदद करने वाली एक्सपर्ट टीम से जुड़े राजन सिंह ने डेटा को देखने के बाद कहा कि यह किसी मोबाइल कंपनी से लिया गया डेटा नहीं है, क्योंकि इसमें वोटर कार्ड का नंबर भी है। जिन वोटरों ने वोटर आईडी में मोबाइल नंबर अपडेट कराया है, यह उन सभी का डेटा है। चुनाव आयोग की साइट पर वोटर आईडी नंबर और राज्य का नाम डालने से जो जानकारी निकलती है, वह सब इस फाइल में है।

भास्कर ने सैंपल फाइल में नाम, पिता का नाम, वोटर आईडी नंबर के साथ आए नंबरों पर कॉल किया तो कई नंबर गलत मिले, लेकिन वोटर आईडी नंबर समेत सारी जानकारियां सही थीं। राजन सिंह बताते हैं कि सैंपल देते समय एजेंसियां नंबरों में जानबूझकर हेरफेर करती हैं। नंबर मिसमैच करने की बात जब एजेंसी से की गई तो एजेंसी के अधिकारी ने कहा कि हम सैंपल डेटा में फिल्टर लगाए रखते हैं। आप भुगतान करेंगे तो पूरा एक्सेस देंगे।

243 विधानसभा का डेटा गलत नहीं दूंगा, बिल भी दे दूंगा

दैनिक भास्कर को मंदीप ने बताया कि वह 243 विधानसभा के सभी मतदाताओं का अपडेट डेटा देगा। कोई भी डेटा गलत नहीं होगा। घर में मुखिया के मोबाइल नंबर के साथ वोटरों का पूरा डिटेल होगा। स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में जब महिला कर्मी ने कॉन्फ्रेंस में लेकर मंदीप से बात कराई तो ऐसे खुला बड़ा राज…

  • रिपोर्टर - कैसे हैं सर ?
  • मंदीप - मेरी प्रोफाइल देख लो। मैं 14 साल से काम कर रहा हूं। बिहार में कई पार्टनर हैं।
  • रिपोर्टर - डेटा का बताएं।
  • मंदीप - डेटा 243 विधानसभा का है, एक्सेल फाइल में हैं, जैसा चाहेंगे दे दूंगा।
  • रिपोर्टर - पहले जो नमूना दिया गया उसमें नंबर सही नहीं था?
  • मंदीप - पहले में फिल्टर लगा दिया था, मैंने दोबारा फिल्टर हटा के भेजा है।
  • रिपोर्टर - कोई गलत तो नहीं होगा।
  • मंदीप - नहीं, मैं जो दूंगा वह इलेक्शन कमीशन के बूथ सर्वे का डेटा है। सितंबर तक का पूरा अपडेटेड है, नए बूथ बने हैं कोविड के, वह भी अपडेटेड हैं।
  • रिपोर्टर - पेंमेंट कितना करना होगा 243 विधानसभा का?
  • मंदीप - मैंने तो बता दिया था, चार लाख का काम है हम लोग मिलकर कर रहे हैं। जो मेरे पास आया है, वह भेज दूंगा। आप पेमेंट करिए एक से डेढ़ घंटे में डेटा मिल जाएगा। इसके लिए एक सॉफ्टवेयर है, डिटेल भेजकर आपको आईडी पासवर्ड भेज दिया जाएगा।
