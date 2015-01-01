पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bihar Election MLA Winners Complete List (2020 Update); Richest Poorest Vidhayak, Criminal Record, Educational Qualification Winning Candidate Of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav

बिहार के नए माननीय:इस बार बुजुर्गों की तादाद बढ़ी; सबसे ज्यादा क्रिमिनल केस वाले बाहुबली अनंत सिंह सबसे अमीर भी

पटना39 मिनट पहले
बिहार में नए 243 विधायक चुनकर आ गए हैं। नई विधानसभा में जो नए विधायक आए हैं, उनमें से 55% यानी 134 विधायक करोड़पति हैं। पिछली बार 160 यानी, 67% विधायक करोड़पति थे। इस हिसाब से नई विधानसभा में पिछली विधानसभा के मुकाबले कम करोड़पति हैं। इसी तरह पिछली बार 136 दागी विधायक चुनकर आए थे, लेकिन इस बार 165 दागी विधायक चुने गए हैं यानी नई विधानसभा में पिछली विधानसभा के मुकाबले ज्यादा दागी हैं। इतना ही नहीं, नई विधानसभा में बुजुर्गों की संख्या भी बढ़ी है।

इस स्टोरी में हम 5 ग्राफिक्स में समझाएंगे कि नई विधानसभा पिछली विधानसभा से कितनी अलग है?

(सोर्सः चुनाव आयोग)

