लोजपा ने डुबाया:चिराग की पार्टी ने नीतीश कैबिनेट के 7 मंत्रियों की उम्मीदों पर पानी फेरा; जदयू के 5 और भाजपा के 2 हारे

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चिराग पासवान ने सभी जदयू प्रत्याशियों के खिलाफ लोजपा के उम्मीदवारों को उतारा था।
  • जदयू के 5 मंत्री समेत नीतीश कैबिनेट के 7 मंत्री चुनाव हारे

चिराग पासवान की लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी ने जदयू को गहरी चोट पहुंचाई है। लोजपा की वजह से जदयू के 5 मंत्री समेत नीतीश कैबिनेट के 7 मंत्री चुनाव हार गए हैं। इनमें भाजपा कोटे के दो मंत्री सुरेश शर्मा और बृजकिशोर बिंद शामिल हैं। आगे पढ़िए लोजपा की वजह से नीतीश कैबिनेट के मंत्री किस तरह हारे :

जय कुमार सिंह - जदयू के कद्दावर नेता और बिहार सरकार के मंत्री जय कुमार सिंह चुनाव हार गए। रोहतास के दिनारा सीट से लगातार जीत रहे जय कुमार सिंह की हार की वजह भाजपा से लोजपा में गये राजेंद्र सिंह हैं। हालांकि राजेंद्र सिंह भी हार गए हैं। दिनारा से राजद के विजय कुमार मंडल ने जीत हासिल की है। राजेंद्र सिंह ने दिनारा से चुनाव लड़ने की तैयारी काफी पहले से कर रखी थी, लेकिन भाजपा ने यह सीट जदयू को दिया तो राजेंद्र सिंह बागी हो गए और लोजपा से चुनाव लड़ गए। नतीजा ये हुआ कि ना राजेंद्र जीते और ना ही जय कुमार सिंह जीते। इस लड़ाई में तीसरे को फायदा हो गया।

सुरेश कुमार शर्मा - बिहार के नगर विकास मंत्री सुरेश शर्मा मुजफ्फरपुर से चुनाव हार गए हैं। उन्हें कांग्रेस के विजेंद्र चौधरी ने हराया। मंत्री सुरेश कुमार शर्मा की हार का बड़ा कारण मुजफ्फरपुर में जलजमाव बना है। कहा जा रहा है कि मंत्री जी को पानी ले डूबा। मुजफ्फरपुर में इस बरसात में बड़ी नारकीय स्थिति हो गई थी। घरों और दुकानों में पानी घुस गया था। इस वजह से मंत्री जी की काफी किरकिरी भी हुई थी। सुरेश शर्मा के मंत्री रहते पटना शहर भी डूबा था। बताया जा रहा है कि लोगों का यही गुस्सा इस बार मतदान में खुल कर दिखा है।

संतोष कुमार निराला - राजपुर विधानसभा सीट से मंत्री संतोष कुमार निराला चुनाव हार गए हैं। 2015 की नीतीश सरकार में संतोष कुमार निराला परिवहन मंत्री रहे हैं। वे कांग्रेस के विश्वनाथ राम से चुनाव हारे हैं। यहां से भी लोजपा के प्रत्याशी निर्भय निराला ही हार की वजह हैं।

शैलेश कुमार - बिहार के ग्रामीण कार्य मंत्री शैलेश कुमार जमालपुर से हार गए हैं। यहां भी हार की वजह लोजपा ही है। इस हार में लोजपा के दुर्गेश कुमार ने बड़ी भूमिका निभाई है। शैलेश कुमार कांग्रेस के अजय कुमार सिंह से चुनाव हारे हैं।

कृष्ण नंदन वर्मा - घोसी विधानसभा से सीट बदल कर जहानाबाद गए बिहार सरकार के शिक्षा मंत्री कृष्णनंदन वर्मा चुनाव हार गए हैं। यहां से राजद के सुदय यादव ने वर्मा को हराया है। शिक्षा मंत्री के सीट बदलकर जहानाबाद जाने को लेकर वहां की जनता ने विरोध किया था। यहां तक कि कृष्णनंदन वर्मा के सामने जहानाबाद की जनता ने खरी-खरी सुनाई थी।

बृज किशोर बिंद - बिहार के खनन मंत्री बृज किशोर बिंद ने भगवान शिव की जाति बताई थी। वो चैनपुर से चुनाव हार गए हैं। चुनाव प्रचार में गए थे तो मतदाताओं से कहा कि जब वो यहां से विधायक थे, तो किसी प्रकार की मुसीबत नहीं थी, लेकिन हम हार गए तो यहां अकाल आ जाएगा, फसलें खराब हो जाएगी। ये विडियो तुरंत वायरल हो गया। मतदाताओं को ये पसंद नहीं आया और जनता ने उन्हें चुनाव हरा दिया।

रामसेवक सिंह - हथुआ से जदयू विधायक व समाज कल्याण मंत्री रामसेवक सिंह अपने क्षेत्र से चुनाव हार गए हैं। लोजपा से रामदरस प्रसाद की वजह से ये चुनाव हारे हैं। यहां राजद के राजेश सिंह ने चुनाव जीता है।

