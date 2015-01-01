पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार की हॉट सीट्स:कितनी बड़ी होगी तेजस्वी की जीत? शरद यादव की बेटी, शत्रुघ्न के बेटे और पुष्पम प्रिया का क्या होगा?

पटना17 मिनट पहले
बिहार चुनाव के नतीजे आज आ जाएंगे। आज ये फैसला हो जाएगा कि नीतीश एक बार फिर सत्ता में वापसी करेंगे या एक दिन पहले ही 31 साल के हुए तेजस्वी राज्य के सबसे युवा सीएम के रूप सामने आएंगे। नतीजा कुछ भी आए लेकिन, चुनाव मैदान में कुछ चेहरे ऐसे हैं, जिन पर सबकी नजर रहेगी।

पहली बार चुनाव मैदान में उतरे शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के बेटे लव जीतते हैं या नहीं? खुद को बिहार का अगला मुख्यमंत्री बताकर राजनीति में आने वाली पुष्पम प्रिया का क्या होगा? महागठबंधन के सीएम पद का चेहरा तेजस्वी राघोपुर से दूसरी बार जीतते हैं तो उनकी जीत कितनी बड़ी होगी? इन सब सवालों के जवाब आज आ जाएंगे।

1. तेजस्वी यादव, राजद

सीट: राघोपुर

तेजस्वी दूसरी बार इस सीट से मैदान में हैं। 2015 में भाजपा के सतीश कुमार को 22 हजार से अधिक वोट से हराया था। एक बार फिर उनका मुकाबला भाजपा के ही सतीश कुमार से है। सतीश 2010 में यहां से जदयू के टिकट पर जीत चुके हैं।

2. तेज प्रताप यादव, राजद

सीट: हसनपुर

2015 में पहली बार विधायक बने थे। लेकिन, महुआ सीट से। इस बार हसनपुर से मैदान में हैं। जदयू के राजकुमार राय से उनका मुकाबला है। राय ने 2015 में यहां से रालोसपा के विनोद चौधरी को 29 हजार से ज्यादा वोट से हराया था।

3. पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी, प्लूरल्स

सीट: बिस्फी, बांकीपुर

8 मार्च 2020 को देशभर के अखबारों में दो पेज का ऐड देकर खुद को बिहार का अगला सीएम बताकर चर्चा में आई पुष्पम प्रिया दो सीटों से मैदान में हैं। पहली बार चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। बिस्फी सीट पर उनका मुकाबला राजद के फैयाज अहमद है। अहमद ने 2015 में यहां रालोसपा के मनोज कुमार यादव को 35325 वोट से हराया था। वहीं, बांकीपुर में उनके सामने भाजपा का नितिन नवीन और कांग्रेस के लव सिन्हा हैं।

4. लव सिन्हा, कांग्रेस

सीट: बांकीपुर

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के बेटे हैं। पहली बार चुनाव मैदान में उतरे हैं। पिता पटना साहिब लोकसभा सीट से सांसद रहे हैं। अब बेटा पटना जिले की बांकीपुर सीट से चुनाव मैदान में है। यहां उनका मुकाबला भाजपा के नितिन नवीन से है। नितिन ने 2015 में कांग्रेस के कुमार आशीष को 39,767 वोट से हराया था।

5. जीतन राम मांझी, हम (सेक्युलर)

सीट: इमामगंज

बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हैं। मुकाबला पूर्व विधानसभा अध्यक्ष और राजद उम्मीदवार उदय नारायण चौधरी से है। 2015 में मांझी ने उदय नारायण चौधरी को 29,408 वोट से हराया था। तब चौधरी जदयू के उम्मीदवार थे।

6. पप्पू यादव, जन अधिकार पार्टी

सीट: मधेपुरा

जन अधिकार पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष हैं। कभी लालू यादव के सबसे खास लोगों में शामिल थे। 2014 में राजद के टिकट पर मधेपुरा लोकसभा सीट से संसद पहुंचे थे। 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव में हार के बाद अब विधानसभा चुनाव में उतरे हैं। उनका मुकाबला राजद के चंद्रशेखर से है। चंद्रशेखर ने 2015 में भाजपा के विजय कुमार को 37,642 वोटों से हराया था।

7. चंद्रिका राय, जदयू

सीट: परसा

लालू यादव के समधी हैं। पहले राजद में थे। लेकिन नवंबर 2018 में तेज प्रताप यादव और ऐश्वर्या राय के बीच तलाक की अर्जी दाखिल होने के बाद दोनों परिवार के रिश्तों में खटास आ गई। इसके बाद चंद्रिका राय राजद छोड़कर जदयू में शामिल हो गए। चंद्रिका 2015 में राजद के टिकट से जीते थे। उन्होंने लोजपा के छोटे लाल राय को 42,335 वोटों से हराया था। इस बार भी छोटे लाल राय से मुकाबला है, लेकिन इस बार छोटे लाल राजद के उम्मीदवार हैं।

8. अनंत सिंह, राजद

सीट: मोकामा

बाहुबली नेता हैं। 2015 में मोकामा से लगातार चौथी बार जीते थे। 2015 के चुनावों से पहले उन्होंने जदयू छोड़ दी और यहां से निर्दलीय जीते। इस बार राजद के टिकट पर लड़ रहे हैं। अनंत सिंह पिछले चुनाव के वक्त भी जेल में थे और इस बार भी जेल से ही चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। अनंत सिंह के ऊपर सबसे ज्यादा 38 क्रिमिनल केस दर्ज हैं। पिछली बार अनंत सिंह ने जदयू के नीरज कुमार को 18,348 वोटों से हराया था। इस बार उनका मुकाबला जदयू के राजीव लोचन से है।

9. श्रेयसी सिंह, भाजपा

सीट: जमुई

श्रेयसी के पिता दिग्विजय सिंह केंद्र में मंत्री रहे हैं। मां पुतुल देवी सांसद रही हैं। श्रेयसी कभी राजनीति में नहीं रहीं। वो इंटरनेशनल लेवल की शूटर हैं। श्रेयसी कॉमनवेल्थ गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट रही हैं। उनका मुकाबला राजद के विजय प्रकाश से है। 2015 में विजय प्रकाश ने भाजपा के अजय प्रताप को 8,249 वोट से हराया था।

10. सुभाषिनी यादव, कांग्रेस

सीट: बिहारीगंज

शरद यादव की बेटी हैं। शरद यादव जदयू के अध्यक्ष रहे हैं। साथ ही लोकसभा और राज्यसभा सांसद भी रहे हैं। उनका मुकाबला जदयू के निरंजन कुमार मेहता से है। निरंजन ने 2015 में भाजपा के रविंद्र चरण यादव को 29,253 वोटों से हराया था

11. मुकेश सहनी, NDA की सहयोगी VIP के प्रमुख

सीट: सिमरी बख्तियारपुर

विकासशील इंसान पार्टी यानी VIP के संस्थापक हैं। राजनीति में आने से पहले बॉलीवुड में स्टेज डिजाइनर रहे हैं। 2015 के चुनाव में भाजपा के लिए प्रचार किया था। 2015 में खुद की पार्टी बनाई। अभी चुनाव से पहले वो महागठबंधन की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बैठे थे, लेकिन उसी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में उन्होंने महागठबंधन छोड़ने का ऐलान कर दिया। उनका मुकाबला राजद के यूसुफ सलाउद्दीन से है। यूसुफ सलाउद्दीन 2015 में लोजपा से लड़े थे। उन्हें जदयू के दिनेश चंद्र यादव ने 37,806 वोट से हराया था।

12. नीरज कुमार सिंह, भाजपा

सीट: छातापुर

बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत राजपूत के चचेरे भाई हैं। 1988 से राजनीति में सक्रिय हैं। पहले जदयू में थे। नवंबर 2005 में जदयू के टिकट पर ही पहली बार छातापुर से चुने गए थे। 2010 में भी जदयू से ही लड़े और जीते। लेकिन, 2015 में जदयू के महागठबंधन में जाने के बाद उन्होंने जदयू छोड़कर भाजपा ज्वॉइन कर ली। इस बार भी भाजपा से ही उम्मीदवार हैं। उनका मुकाबला राजद के डॉ. विपिन कुमार नोनिया से है। नीरज ने 2015 में राजद के जहूर आलम को 9,292 वोट से हराया था।

13. मां-बेटा चेतन आनंद, लवली आनंद, दोनों राजद से

सीट: चेतन शिवहर और लवली आनंद सहरसा से

चेतन आनंद को राजद ने शिवहर सीट से टिकट दिया है। वो पहली बार चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। उनका मुकाबला जदयू के शरफुद्दीन से है। उनकी मां और आनंद मोहन की पत्नी लवली आनंद को सहरसा से उम्मीदवार हैं। चेतन महिषी से विधायक और शिवहर से लोकसभा सांसद रहे आनंद मोहन के बेटे हैं। आनंद मोहन फिलहाल डीएम की हत्या के मामले में सजा काट रहे हैं।

14. मंजू वर्मा,जदयू

सीट: चेरिया बरियारपुर

पूर्व मंत्री रह चुकी मंजू वर्मा 2018 में बालिका गृह कांड की आरोपी हैं। वह नीतीश कैबिनेट में सामाजिक न्याय मंत्री थीं। फिलहाल, जमानत पर बाहर हैं और जदयू से उम्मीदवार हैं। 2010 और 2015 में भाजपा से विधायक हैं। इस बार उनका मुकाबला राजद के राजवंशी महतो से हैं। मंजू वर्मा ने 2015 में लोजपा के अनिल कुमार चौधरी को 29736 वोट से हराया था।

15. मनोरमा देवी, जदयू

सीट: अतरी

बिहार के बाहुबली नेता रहे बिंदेश्वरी उर्फ बिंदी यादव की पत्नी हैं। इसी साल बिंदेश्वरी यादव की कोरोना से मौत हो गई थी। पहली बार विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। 2003 और 2009 में राजद से एमएलसी रहीं। 2015 में जदयू से एमएलसी रहीं। 2020 में जदयू से उम्मीदवार हैं। इस बार उनका मुकाबला राजद के अजय देव यादव से है। 2016 में गया में मशहूर रोडरेज कांड हुआ था, जिसमें मनोरमा देवी के बेटे रॉकी ने कार ओवरटेक करने वाले को गोली से उड़ा दिया था। रॉकी इस समय उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहा है।

