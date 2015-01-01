पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेल्फ प्रोजेक्टेट सीएम:स्वघोषित मुख्यमंत्री पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी को बिस्फी में मात्र 309 वोट, बांकीपुर में भी हालत खस्ता

पटना13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुष्पम को अभी तक बांकीपुर सीट पर 751 वोट जबकि बिस्फी में मात्र 309 वोट मिले हैं।
  • 2:30 बजे तक दोनों सीटों पर पुष्पम का पत्ता साफ होता दिख रहा है
  • बिस्फी में राजद के फैयाज अहमद को 28,968 वोट, बांकीपुर में नितिन नवीन को 12,737 वोट

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना शुरू हो गई है और सबकी निगाहें 'द प्लुरल्स पार्टी' की पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी पर है। खुद को सीएम पद की उम्मीदवार बताने वाली प्लुरल्स पार्टी की पुष्पम चुनाव के रेस से बाहर नजर आ रही हैं। चुनाव आयोग द्वारा जारी सूची के अनुसार 2:30 बजे तक बिस्फी में जहां उन्हें मात्र 309 वोट मिले हैं वहीं बांकीपुर विधानसभा सीट पर 751 वोट मिल पाए हैं। बिस्फी में राजद के फैयाज अहमद उनसे काफी आगे चल रहे हैं। उन्हें 28,968 वोट मिले हैं। वहीं, बांकीपुर में नितिन नवीन भी 12,757 वोट से आगे चल रहे हैं जबकि शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के बेटे लव सिन्हा को केवल 3853 वोट मिले हैं।

इधर, पुष्पम ने ईवीएम हैक होने का आरोप लगाया है। ट्वीट कर उन्होंने कहा कि प्लुरल्स पार्टी के वोट को भाजपा ने अपने पक्ष में कर लिया।

बिस्फी में पुष्पम को केवल 309 वोट
मधुबनी में बिस्फी सीट पर पुष्पम को मात्र 309 वोट मिले हैं। यहां राजद के फैयाज अहमद काफी आगे चल रहे हैं। उन्हें 28,968 वोट मिले हैं। यहां राजद के फैयाज अहमद और भाजपा के हरिभूषण ठाकुर मुकाबले में हैं। 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में फैयाज अहमद लगातार दूसरी बार विधायक चुने गए थे इसलिए उनकी दावेदारी इस बार भी मजबूत है। पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी यहां तीसरे नंबर पर चल रही हैं, जबकि फैयाज अहमद आगे चल रहे हैं।

हाई प्रोफाइल सीट बांकीपुर पर नितिन नवीन आगे
पटना के हाई प्रोफाइल सीट बांकीपुर पर नितिन नवीन सबसे आगे चल रहे हैं। उन्हें 12,757 वोट मिले हैं। इसके बाद लव सिन्हा चल रहे हैं जिन्हें केवल 3853 वोट मिले हैं। पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी को यहां 751 वोट मिले हैं। इस सीट पर प्रिया का मुकाबला शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के पुत्र लव सिन्हा और भाजपा से तीन बार विधायक नितिन नवीन से है। नितिन नवीन के पिता नवीन किशोर सिन्हा भी कई बार इस सीट से विधायक रह चुके हैं। पुष्पम जदयू के पूर्व सांसद विनोद चौधरी की बेटी हैं। इसलिए ये सीट हाई प्रोफाइल है।

सीएम बनना जिनका सपना, उनके गांव से रिपोर्ट-1:पुष्पम प्रिया के गांव की हालत ऐसी कि 100 से ज्यादा घर आज भी पानी में डूबे, पानी सड़ गया, बदबू आ रही है

अखबारों में इश्तहार देकर चर्चा में आई पुष्पम प्रिया ने खुद को सीएम पद का उम्मीदवार घोषित किया था। वह सोशल साइट पर भी एक्टिव रहती हैं। इस चुनाव में वह अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहीं हैं। पहले चुनाव में उन्होंने साफ-सुथरी छवि वाले सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता, डॉक्टर,शिक्षक, पत्रकार और अन्य पेशे के लोगों को मैदान में उतारा था। मूल रूप से दरभंगा की रहने वाली पुष्पम ने लंदन के स्कूल ऑफ इकोनॉमिक्स से पब्लिक एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन में मास्टर्स की डिग्री ली है।

