पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  • Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar: Bihar Election Result Counting 2020 LIVE Update | Bihar (Vidhan Sabha) Chunav Parinam 2020 Latest News Today; Chirag Paswan LJP RJD BJP JDU Party

बिहार चुनाव के नतीजे आज:नीतीश फिर करेंगे राज या तेजस्वी बनाएंगे रिकॉर्ड, दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद तय हो जाएगी सरकार

पटना17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार चुनाव के नतीजे आज आएंगे। सुबह आठ बजे से वोटों की गिनती शुरू होगी। इसके लिए 38 जिलों के 55 काउंटिंग सेंटरों पर 414 काउंटिंग हॉल बनाए गए हैं। कोरोना के चलते चुनाव आयोग ने पोलिंग बूथ और काउंटिंग सेंटरों की संख्या बढ़ाई है। इसके चलते रुझान और नतीजे आने में हर बार की तुलना में ज्यादा समय लग सकता है।

पहला रुझान सुबह पौने नौ बजे तक आने की संभावना है। वहीं, पहला रिजल्ट शाम 5 बजे तक आ सकता है। नतीजों से तय होगा कि बिहार में एक बार फिर नीतीश कुमार सत्ता में लौटेंगे या महज 31 साल की उम्र में मुख्यमंत्री बनकर तेजस्वी रिकॉर्ड बनाएंगे।

तीन फेज में हुए चुनाव में 7.34 करोड़ वोटरों में से 57.05% ने वोटिंग की। 2015 में 56.66% वोटिंग हुई थी। इस बार 3,733 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं, जिनमें से 3,362 पुरुष, 370 महिला और 1 ट्रांसजेंडर है।

चुनाव प्रचार के 4 बड़े चेहरे

  • नीतीश कुमारः खुद चुनावी मैदान में तो नहीं थे, लेकिन जदयू का सबसे बड़ा चेहरा नीतीश ही थे। उन्होंने 103 इलाकों में जाकर 113 चुनावी रैलियां कीं।
  • प्रधानमंत्री मोदीः मोदीकाल का ये पहला चुनाव था, जिसमें अमित शाह नदारद रहे। मोदी ही प्रचार का बड़ा चेहरा रहे। उन्होंने प्रचार के दौरान बिहार में 12 रैलियां कीं।
  • तेजस्वी यादवः महागठबंधन के सीएम उम्मीदवार भी हैं। तेजस्वी ने 21 दिन में 251 चुनावी सभाएं कीं। यानी, हर दिन औसतन 12 रैलियां। 4 रोड शो भी किए।
  • राहुल गांधीः कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी तबीयत खराब होने की वजह से प्रचार से दूर रही हैं। राहुल की बहन और कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका भी कहीं नहीं दिखाई दीं। कांग्रेस के लिए राहुल ने ही प्रचार का मोर्चा संभाला। उन्होंने कुल 8 रैलियां कीं।

5 हॉट सीट

सीट

किस-किसके बीच

राघोपुर

तेजस्वी यादव (राजद) vs सतीश यादव (भाजपा)

हसनपुर

तेज प्रताप यादव (राजद) vs राजकुमार राय (जदयू)

बांकीपुर

लव सिन्हा (कांग्रेस) vs पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी (प्लूरल्स) vs नितिन नवीन (भाजपा)

इमामगंज

जीतनराम मांझी (हम) vs उदय नारायण चौधरी (राजद)

परसा

चंद्रिका राय (जदयू) vs छोटेलाल राय (राजद)

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव में 223 विधानसभा सीटों पर आगे था एनडीए

2019 में हुए लोकसभा चुनाव में बिहार की 40 में 39 सीटें एनडीए को मिली थीं। सिर्फ एक सीट पर कांग्रेस का उम्मीदवार जीता था। लोकसभा के नतीजों को अगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के हिसाब से देखें तो एनडीए को 223 सीटों पर बढ़त मिली थी। इनमें से 96 सीटों पर भाजपा तो 92 सीटों पर जदयू आगे थी। लोजपा 35 सीटों पर आगे थी।

एक सीट जीतने वाला महागठबंधन विधानसभा के लिहाज से 17 सीटों पर आगे था। इनमें 9 सीट पर राजद, 5 पर कांग्रेस, दो पर हम (सेक्युलर) जो अब एनडीए का हिस्सा है और एक सीट पर रालोसपा को बढ़त मिली थी। अन्य दलों में दो विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में एआईएमआईएम और एक पर सीपीआई एमएल आगे थी।

2015 में साथ लड़े थे राजद और जदयू

2015 के चुनाव में राजद, जदयू और कांग्रेस ने साथ मिलकर महागठबंधन बनाया था। इस गठबंधन को 178 सीटें मिलीं थी। लेकिन, डेढ़ साल बाद ही नीतीश महागठबंधन से अलग होकर एनडीए में चले गए। इस चुनाव में एनडीए में भाजपा, VIP और हम (सेक्युलर) के साथ जदयू भी है। वहीं, पिछले चुनाव में एनडीए का हिस्सा रही रालोसपा और लोजपा के साथ है।

मुख्यमंत्री पद के दावेदार

  • नीतीश कुमार: 2010 के चुनाव में नीतीश एनडीए की ओर से तो 2015 में महागठबंधन की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री पद का चेहरा थे। इस बार फिर वो एनडीए की ओर से सीएम फेस हैं। पिछले 15 साल से राज्य में नीतीश की पार्टी सत्ता में है। इनमें 14 साल से ज्यादा नीतीश ही मुख्यमंत्री रहे हैं।
  • तेजस्वी यादव: महागठबंधन की ओर से इस बार तेजस्वी यादव मुख्यमंत्री का चेहरा हैं। लालू यादव के जेल जाने के बाद महागठबंधन की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी राजद का चेहरा तेजस्वी ही हैं। पूरा चुनाव महागठबंधन ने तेजस्वी के चेहरे पर ही लड़ा है। पार्टी सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद यादव प्रचार के पोस्टर तक से गायब थे।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें