नीतीश के मंत्रियों का क्या हाल:वोटों की गिनती में 23 में से 14 मंत्री आगे, सुपौल से नीतीश के करीबी बिजेंदर प्रसाद को बढ़त

पटना19 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बिहार विधानसभा की 243 सीटों पर वोटों की गिनती जारी है। इस बार नीतीश कुमार के 23 मंत्री मैदान में हैं। इनमें से 14 मंत्री आगे चल रहे हैं, जबकि 9 मंत्री पीछे चल हैं। वहीं, रुझानों की बात करें तो फिलहाल NDA बढ़त बनाए हुए है। 23 में से 14 सीटों पर जदयू और 9 सीटों पर भाजपा लड़ रही है। जदयू 14 में से 8 पर आगे है, जबकि 6 पर पीछे चल रही है। भाजपा 9 में 6 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है जबकि, 3 पर पीछे है।

रुपौली से बीमा भारती आगे, मोतिहारी से प्रमोद कुमार पीछे

नामसीटपार्टीआगे/पीछे
बिजेंदर प्रसाद यादवसुपौलजदयूआगे
प्रेम कुमारगया टाउनभाजपाआगे
नंदकिशोर यादवपटना साहिबभाजपाआगे
श्रवण कुमारनालंदाजदयूआगे
रामनारायण मंडलबांकाभाजपाआगे
जय कुमार सिंहदिनाराजदयूपीछे
कृष्ण नंदन प्रसाद वर्माजहानाबादजदयूपीछे
प्रमोद कुमारमोतिहारीभाजपापीछे
महेश्वर हजारीकल्याणपुरजदयूआगे
शैलेष कुमारजमालपुरजदयूआगे
सुरेश कुमार शर्मामुजफ्फरपुरभाजपाआगे
संतोष कुमार निरालाराजपुरजदयूपीछेे
विजय कुमार सिन्हालखीसरायभाजपाआगे
फिरोज अहमदसिकटाजदयूपीछे
राणा रणधीरमधुबनभाजपाआगे
मदन सहनीबहादुरपुरजदयूपीछे
कृष्ण कुमार ऋषिबनमनखीभाजपापीछे
रमेश ऋषिदेवसिंहेश्वरजदयूआगे
बृज किशोर विन्दचैनपुरभाजपापीछे
नरेंद्र नारायण यादवआलमनगरजदयूआगे
बीमा भारतीरुपौलीजदयूआगे
रामसेवक सिंहहथुआजदयूपीछे
लक्ष्मेश्वर रायलौकहाजदयूआगे
