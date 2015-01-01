पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Title: Bihar Election Result 2020 Social Media Reaction Today Updated; Top Memes, Photos By Twitterati

बिहार के रुझान और सोशल मीडिया:मीम में यूजर्स ने फडणवीस को बिहार का सीएम बनाया; ट्रम्प की तरह नीतीश भी काउंटिंग रुकवाने चले

33 मिनट पहले
बिहार चुनाव में वोटों की काउंटिंग जारी है। रुझानों में महागठबंधन और NDA में टक्कर चल रही है। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर #BiharElectionResults ट्रेंड कर रहा है। शुरूआती रुझानों के आधार पर ही सभी पार्टियों के समर्थक सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी-अपनी पार्टी की जीत का दावा भी कर रहे हैं और विरोधी पार्टियों की टांग भी खींच रहे हैं।

सोशल मीडिया पर बिहार चुनाव के रुझानों का उत्साह

खूब चल रहा वैन वाला मीम

भारतीय चुनाव में नतीजों के बाद खरीद-फरोख्त का सिलसिला भी चलता है। इसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर पहल से व्यंग्य चलने लगे हैं। एक यूजर ने ट्विटर पर एक वैन की फोटो साझा करते हुए लिखा कि अर्ली ट्रेंड्स #BiharElectionResults, यूजर इस फोटो के जरिए विधायकों के खरीद-फरोख्त पर तंज कस रहे हैं। जिसे लोग खूब री-ट्वीट कर रहे हैं।

ट्रम्प की तर्ज पर नीतीश का मीम

महागठबंधन समर्थक ट्रम्प की तर्ज पर नीतीश का मीम शेयर कर रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा कि “I DID THIS, STOP COUNTING”

रुझानों में NDA पीछे, तो शेयर हो रही नीतीश की रोते हुए फोटो

शुरुआती रुझानों में महागठबंधन को बहुमत मिलता देख सोशल मीडिया पर मीम का माहौल गर्म हो चुका है। लोगों में इतना उत्साह इतना है कि पोस्टल बैलेट के बाद से ही विरोधी दलों की टांग खीचना शुरू कर दिया है। एक यूजर ने नीतीश की फोटो साझा की है जिसमें वे रोते हुए दिख रहे हैं। ट्विटर पर लोग इसे री-ट्वीट भी कर रहे हैं।

एनडीए समर्थक भी पीछे नहीं

रुझानों में NDA पीछे तो जरूर है लेकिन अंतर अभी कम हो गया है। अब एनडीए समर्थक भी एग्जिट पोल को गलत बताने वाला मीम शेयर कर रहे हैं।

मीम में देवेंद्र फडणवीस हुए बिहार का सीएम

महाराष्ट्र में रातों रात बीजेपी की हड़बड़ाहट लोगों को अभी भी याद है। बिहार के शुरूआती रुझानों में एनडीए को पीछे देख लोग मीम शेयर कर रहे हैं। मीम में महागठबंधन समर्थक महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व सीएम फडणवीस की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिख रहे हैं कि वे बिहार के सीएम पद की शपथ ले रहे हैं।

ईवीएम वाला मीम भी शुरू

भारत में चुनाव हो और ईवीएम पर सोशल मीडिया का माहौल गर्म न हो ऐसा हो नहीं सकता। रुझानों में जैसे ही एनडीए महागठबंधन से आगे हुई सोशल मीडिया पर ईवीएम वाले मीम बनने लगे।

