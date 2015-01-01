पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्चुअल रैलियों का रिजल्ट:बिहारी नेताओं में नीतीश सबसे तेज, चिराग भी तेजस्वी से आगे, पीएम इन सभी से कई गुना

पटना6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वोट के रुझान से पहले जानिए कि चुनावी सभाओं में कौन रहा आगे, कौन पीछे
  • रैलियों के ऑनलाइन लिंक्स की उपलब्धता में नरेंद्र मोदी के बाद सीएम नीतीश

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 की मतगणना पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती के साथ शुरू हो गई है। पोस्टल बैलेट से रुझान तय नहीं होते। EVM के मतों की गिनती के साथ रुझान आएंगे। उस रुझान से पहले यह जान लीजिए कि कोरोना के कारण रैलियों का वर्चुअल मोड अपनाने और इसपर अपने फॉलोअर्स को खींचने में कौन ज्यादा कामयाब रहा। तो, बिहारी नेताओं में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार इसमें सबसे तेज रहे हैं। महागठबंधन के मुख्यमंत्री उम्मीदवार तेजस्वी यादव लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान से पीछे रह गए हैं। जहां तक प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का सवाल है तो वह इन सभी नेताओं से कई गुना आगे हैं।

सबसे ज्यादा नीतीश के 72 लिंक्स सहज उपलब्ध
कोरोना के कारण इस बार रैलियों को ऑनलाइन करने की बड़ी जद्दोजहद थी और इसमें भाजपा ने जहां यूट्यूब पर सबसे ज्यादा भरोसा किया, वहीं नीतीश कुमार ने jdulive.com के जरिए उपलब्धता दिखाई। अपना ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म राजद ने नहीं बनाया, जिसके कारण उसके फॉलोअर्स को फेसबुक और ट्विटर का ही सहारा मिला। तेजस्वी यादव के साथ चिराग पासवान भी इन्हीं प्लेटफॉर्म पर रहे।

दैनिक भास्कर ने 14 अक्टूबर को हुई बिहार चुनाव की पहली फिजिकल रैली से प्रचार के अंतिम दिन तक की रैलियों की वर्चुअल उपलब्धता को आईटी एक्सपर्ट राजेश कुमार की मदद से लगातार ट्रैक किया। 22 दिनों के दरम्यान सबसे सहज और स्पष्ट उपलब्धता सीएम नीतीश कुमार की रैलियों की दिखी। jdulive.com के अलावा भी हरेक रैली का अलग लिंक ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध भी था और पार्टी की ओर से भी इसे प्रचारित किया गया, जबकि भाजपा के स्थायी लिंक्स ही काम आए। राजद और लोजपा इसे प्रचारित करने में पीछे रहे।

नीतीश की 72 और तेजस्वी की 42 सभाओं का औसत यह रहा
दैनिक भास्कर ने नीतीश कुमार की 72 और तेजस्वी की 42 रैलियों के वर्चुअल मोड की ट्रैकिंग की। तेजस्वी की 42 सभाओं को फेसबुक पर 9,28,911 और ट्विटर पर 1,09,587 व्यूअर मिले। यानी, FB पर औसतन 22,116 और 2609 ट्विटर पर। दूसरी तरफ नीतीश कुमार की 72 सभाओं को फेसबुक पर 9,74,945 और ट्विटर पर 1,17,446 व्यूअर मिले। यानी, FB पर औसतन 13,540 और 1631 ट्विटर पर। जदयू का पूरा फोकस अपने प्लेटफॉर्म jdulive.com पर था, जहां इन 72 सभाओं में नीतीश को कुल 21,05,446 व्यूअर्स मिले, यानी औसतन 29,242 स्क्रीन। चिराग पासवान को 19 सभाओं में फेसबुक पर 4,80,623 और ट्विटर पर 1,13,284 व्यूअर मिले। FB पर औसतन 25,295 और 5,962 ट्विटर पर। यानी, इस मामले में वह तेजस्वी से काफी आगे रहे।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी यूट्यूब के जरिए ही सबसे आगे
भाजपा ने बिहार चुनाव के दौरान भी रैलियों के ऑनलाइन मोड में फेसबुक और यूट्यूब को तरजीह दी। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की 12 सभाओं को फेसबुक पर 4,15,926 और ट्विटर पर 2,38,092 यूजर्स ने देखा। इसके अलावा यूट्यूब पर 3,21,118 व्यूअर रहे। यानी, FB पर औसतन 34,660, ट्विटर पर 19,841 और यूट्यूब पर 26,759 यूजर्स ने औसतन इसे देखा। यूट्यूब पर नीतीश कुमार को प्रति रैली औसतन 113 व्यूअर ने ही देखा।

