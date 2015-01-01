पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत में भगवा:देश की 49% आबादी और 17 राज्यों में भाजपा, 2017 में 71% आबादी पर राज था; इंदिरा राज में कांग्रेस शासन 88% आबादी पर था

पटना37 मिनट पहले
  • पीएम मोदी के पहले 5 साल में 30 चुनाव हुए, एनडीए ने 17 में सरकार बनाई
  • 2019 के आम चुनाव के बाद 5 राज्यों में चुनाव हुए, एनडीए सिर्फ दो में जीती
  • इंदिरा गांधी के प्रधानमंत्री रहते हुए कांग्रेस ने 17 राज्यों में सरकार बनाई थी

मई 2014 में जब नरेंद्र मोदी प्रधानमंत्री बने और उसके बाद जब एक के बाद एक राज्यों में भाजपा या उसके सहयोगियों की सरकार बनते जा रही थी, तब उनकी तुलना पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी से की गई थी। दिसंबर 2017 में जब भाजपा गुजरात और हिमाचल में जीती, तो प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने संसदीय दल की बैठक में बड़े गर्व से कहा था, 'इंदिरा गांधी जब सत्ता में थीं, तो कांग्रेस की सरकार 18 राज्यों में थी (हालांकि, उस समय कांग्रेस 17 राज्यों में थी), लेकिन जब हम सत्ता में हैं तो हमारी सरकार 19 राज्यों में हैं।'

मोदी ने जब ये बात कही थी, उसके अगले तीन महीने में यानी मार्च 2018 तक भाजपा 21 राज्यों में पहुंच चुकी थी। यही भाजपा का पीक था। उस समय भाजपा और उसके सहयोगियों की सरकार देश की 70% आबादी पर राज कर रही थी। अगर इसमें केंद्र शासित प्रदेश भी जोड़ लें, तो ये आंकड़ा 71% के पार पहुंच जाता है। 80% इलाके पर भाजपा और उसके सहयोगी दल काबिज थे।

भाजपा ने ढाई साल में 4 बड़े राज्य गंवाए, तीन में मुश्किल से मिली सत्ता
मार्च 2018 के बाद से भाजपा का विजयरथ कर्नाटक से रुकना शुरू हुआ। कर्नाटक में मई 2018 में चुनाव हुए। भाजपा के येदियुरप्पा ने शपथ भी ले ली, लेकिन बहुमत नहीं होने की वजह से इस्तीफा देना पड़ा। हालांकि, एक साल में ही कांग्रेस और जनता दल (सेक्युलर) के कुछ विधायक भाजपा में आ गए। तब जाकर कहीं कर्नाटक में भाजपा की वापसी हो पाई।

इसी तरह दिसंबर 2018 में जब मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान में विधानसभा चुनाव हुए, तो भाजपा के हाथ से ये तीनों राज्य फिसल गए। मार्च 2020 में मध्य प्रदेश में कर्नाटक जैसे ही कांग्रेस के 22 विधायक भाजपा में आ गए और 15 महीने बाद भाजपा की वापसी हो पाई। अक्टूबर 2019 में हरियाणा में भी भाजपा हार ही गई थी। बाद में उसने दुष्यंत चौटाला की जननायक जनता पार्टी की मदद से सरकार बचाई।

पिछले ढाई साल में भाजपा चार बड़े राज्य गंवा चुकी है। इसमें छत्तीसगढ़, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड शामिल हैं।

फिलहाल 17 राज्यों में एनडीए की सरकार, 14 में भाजपा के सीएम या डिप्टी सीएम
फिलहाल भाजपा और उसके सहयोगियों की सरकारें 17 राज्यों में हैं। इनमें से 13 राज्यों में भाजपा का सीएम है, जबकि एक में डिप्टी सीएम है। इन 17 राज्यों में देश की 49% आबादी रहती है। वहीं, क्षेत्रफल के लिहाज से देखें तो 52% क्षेत्र पर भाजपा और उसके सहयोगी हैं।

इंदिरा गांधी के समय देश के 17 राज्यों में कांग्रेस की सरकारें थीं
आजादी के बाद पहला आम चुनाव 1951-52 में हुआ था। आजादी के बाद से लेकर 1967 तक देश में एक साथ ही लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव हुआ करते थे। 1967 तक ही देश में कांग्रेस के अलावा और कोई विकल्प ही नहीं था। इसलिए पूरे देश पर एक तरह से कांग्रेस का ही राज था। 1951-52 में कांग्रेस केंद्र के साथ-साथ देश के 21 राज्यों में भी थी।

हालांकि, उस समय देश आजाद ही हुआ था और कई सारी रियासतें शामिल भी नहीं हुई थीं। 1967 में पहली बार कांग्रेस को चुनौती मिली। तब कांग्रेस 11 राज्यों में सिमट गई। लेकिन, 1971 में इंदिरा गांधी के समय कांग्रेस फिर से मजबूत हुई। तब कांग्रेस 17 राज्यों में थी। देश की 88% आबादी और 94% इलाके पर कांग्रेस काबिज थी।

इस समय कांग्रेस और उसके सहयोगियों की सरकार सिर्फ 5 राज्य और एक केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में है। सिर्फ राजस्थान, छत्तीसगढ़ और पंजाब में ही कांग्रेस अपने दम पर है। बाकी महाराष्ट्र और झारखंड में सरकार में सहयोगी है। केंद्र शासित पुड्डुचेरी में कांग्रेस और द्रमुक सरकार में है।

