बिहार में बाहुबलियों का क्या हो रहा?:बाहुबली और उनके परिवार से 9 चेहरे, 5 आगे; 38 केस वाले अनंत सिंह की जीत लगभग तय

पटना4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार चुनाव की वोटिंग जारी है। रुझान धीरे-धीरे नतीजों में बदलना शुरू हो गए हैं। पार्टी या गठबंधन कोई भी जीते या हारे, लेकिन कुछ ऐसे नेता भी हैं, जिनके नतीजे सभी जानना चाहते हैं। खासतौर से बिहार के बाहुबलियों के। इस चुनाव में भी बाहुबली और उनके परिवार के लोग मैदान में हैं। सबसे ज्यादा 38 केस वाले अनंत सिंह जीत के करीब पहुंच गए हैं। तो 32 क्रिमिनल केस वाले पप्पू यादव तीसरे नंबर पर आते दिख रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं चुनाव लड़ रहे ऐसे ही बाहुबलियों और उनके परिवार के लोगों के ताजा रुझान...

1. अनंत सिंह, राजद, मोकामा
मोकामा सीट पर पिछले तीन दशक से बाहुबलियों का ही कब्जा रहा है। इसमें से भी 25 साल से तो अनंत सिंह और उनके परिवार का ही कब्जा रहा है। अनंत सिंह बिहार के बाहुबली नेता हैं। उनके ऊपर सबसे ज्यादा 38 क्रिमिनल केस दर्ज हैं। इनमें हत्या, हत्या की कोशिश, किडनैपिंग जैसे मामले हैं। अनंत सिंह पहली बार फरवरी 2005 के चुनाव में यहां से जीते थे। उसके बाद से लगातार जीतते आ रहे हैं। इस बार भी वो आगे चल रहे हैं। 2015 में उन्होंने जदयू छोड़ दी और यहां से निर्दलीय चुनाव जीता। उस वक्त वो जेल में ही थे। इस बार भी जेल में ही हैं। अनंत सिंह वो हैं, जिन्होंने एक चुनावी रैली में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को चांदी के सिक्कों से तुलवा दिया था। उन्होंने अपने घर पर ही अजगर और हाथी-घोड़े पाल रखे हैं।

2. विजय कुमार उर्फ मुन्ना शुक्ला, निर्दलीय, लालगंज
बाहुबली विजय कुमार उर्फ मुन्ना शुक्ला लालगंज सीट से निर्दलीय लड़ रहे हैं। 2000 के विधानसभा चुनाव में जेल में रहते ही यहां से पहली बार जीते। उसके बाद फरवरी 2005 में लोजपा और अक्टूबर 2005 में जदयू के टिकट पर जीते। मुन्ना शुक्ला इतने बड़े बाहुबली हैं, उनका नाम डीएम और मंत्री की हत्या में आया है। इन दोनों ही मामलों में उन्हें उम्रकैद की सजा भी मिली, लेकिन बाद में हाईकोर्ट ने बरी कर दिया। मुन्ना शुक्ला जब जेल में सजा काट रहे थे, तब वो जेल में ही बार डांसर बुलवाते थे। 2015 में मुन्ना शुक्ला जदयू से लड़े थे, लेकिन हार गए थे। इस बार भी हारने के चांसेस हैं, क्योंकि अभी तीसरे नंबर पर हैं।

3. रितलाल यादव, राजद, दानापुर
रितलाल यादव रेलवे ठेकेदारी का काम किया करते थे। बाद में राजनीति में आ गए। उनके बारे में कहा जाता है कि दानापुर डिवीजन से जितने भी रेलवे टेंडर निकलते थे, वो रितलाल के पास ही जाते थे। लोग कहते हैं कि जिसने भी उनके खिलाफ जाने की कोशिश की, उसे मार दिया गया। रितलाल यादव दानापुर सीट से राजद के टिकट पर लड़ रहे हैं। उनके खिलाफ भाजपा की आशा देवी हैं, जो यहां से पिछले 4 बार से लगातार जीत रही हैं। ये आशा देवी वही हैं, जिनके पति सत्यनारायण सिन्हा की हत्या का आरोप रितलाल पर ही लगा था। रितलाल 2010 में यहां से हार गए थे। लेकिन, इस बार बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं।

4. सुनील पांडेय, निर्दलीय, तरारी
सुनील पांडेय 4 बार के विधायक रहे हैं। नीतीश कुमार के साथ समता पार्टी के वक्त से ही जुड़े हैं। 2015 में उन्होंने जदयू छोड़कर लोजपा ज्वॉइन कर ली। पत्नी गीता देवी को टिकट मिला, लेकिन महज 272 वोटों से हार गईं। इस बार तरारी सीट भाजपा के पास जाने के कारण लोजपा ने अपना उम्मीदवार नहीं उतारा, इसलिए सुनील पांडेय निर्दलीय ही उतर गए। सुनील पांडेय वो हैं, जिन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश के बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी को मारने के लिए 50 लाख रुपए की सुपारी दी थी। सुनील पांडेय अभी आगे चल रहे हैं।

5. पप्पू यादव, जाप, मधेपुरा
राजेश रंजन उर्फ पप्पू यादव एक बार विधायक और 5 बार सांसद रहे हैं। वो पहले राजद में थे, लेकिन 2015 में उन्होंने जन अधिकार नाम से अपनी पार्टी बना ली। पप्पू ने 2019 में मधेपुरा से लोकसभा चुनाव भी लड़ा था, लेकिन हार गए थे। इस बार मधेपुरा सीट से लड़ रहे हैं। पप्पू यादव को माकपा नेता और पूर्णिया के विधायक अजित सरकार की हत्या के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा मिली थी, लेकिन बाद में हाईकोर्ट ने बरी कर दिया। पप्पू यादव की पत्नी रंजीत रंजन भी दो बार सांसद रही हैं। पप्पू यादव फिलहाल तीसरे नंबर पर चल रहे हैं।

6. चेतन आनंद, शिवहर और लवली आनंद, सहरसा, दोनों राजद से
चेतन आनंद बाहुबली नेता रहे आनंद मोहन के बेटे हैं। चेतन की मां लवली आनंद भी चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। दोनों राजद के उम्मीदवार हैं। चेतन शिवहर से तो मां लवली आनंद सहरसा से उम्मीदवार हैं। आनंद मोहन की गिनती बिहार के बाहुबलियों में होती हैं। वो इतने बड़े बाहुबली हैं कि जेल से रहते ही उन्होंने दो बार लोकसभा का चुनाव जीत लिया। 2007 में डीएम जी कृष्णैया की हत्या के मामले में आनंद मोहन को फांसी की सजा मिली। वो देश के पहले पूर्व सांसद और पूर्व विधायक हैं, जिन्हें मौत की सजा मिली। हालांकि, हाईकोर्ट ने 2008 में उनकी सजा को उम्रकैद में बदल दिया। लवली आनंद 1994 में पहली बार लोकसभा सांसद बनीं, लेकिन उसके बाद हर चुनाव में उन्हें हार मिली। शिवहर से चेतन आनंद तो आगे चल रहे हैं, लेकिन सहरसा से लवली आनंद पीछे हैं।

7. विभा देवी, राजद, नवादा
विभा देवी नवादा से राजद की उम्मीदवार हैं। वो बाहुबली विधायक रहे राजबल्लभ यादव की पत्नी हैं। राजबल्लभ को कभी लालू यादव का करीबी माना जाता था। राजबल्लभ अभी नाबालिग से रेप के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहे हैं। वो शायद पहले ऐसे विधायक हैं, जिन्हें पद पर रहते हुए उम्रकैद की सजा मिली है। राजबल्लभ नवादा से तीन बार विधायक रहे हैं। इस बार उनकी पत्नी यहां से लड़ रही हैं। अभी आगे चल रही हैं।

8. मनोरमा देवी, जदयू, अतरी
मनोरमा देवी बाहुबली बिंदेश्वरी यादव की पत्नी हैं। बिंदेश्वरी यादव की मौत इसी साल जुलाई में कोरोना से हो गई। बिंदेश्वरी यादव उर्फ बिंदी यादव ने आखिरी बार 2010 में चुनाव लड़ा था। उस समय उनके ऊपर हत्या की कोशिश और धोखाधड़ी जैसे 17 क्रिमिनल केस चल रहे थे। मनोरमा देवी उसी रॉकी यादव की मां है, जो गया के मशहूर रोडरेज कांड के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहा है। रॉकी ने 2016 में आदित्य नाम के लड़के को सिर्फ इसलिए गोली से उड़ा दिया था, क्योंकि उसने रॉकी की कार को ओवरटेक किया था। मनोरमा देवी अभी पीछे चल रही हैं।

