  Bihar Election Voting Coronavirus (COVID 19) Guidelines Violation; Built 200 Polling Booth On Highway

मनमानी:कोरोना काल में चुनाव के लिए बूथ बढ़ाने का दावा फेल, जहां 50 गोला बनाने की जगह नहीं वहां 500 वोटरों ने मतदान किया

पटना43 मिनट पहले
कोरोना काल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मतदान कराने के लिए बूथ बढ़ाने की बात थी, जो हवा-हवाई हो गई।
  • ।कोरोना काल में बूथ बढ़ाना था, गोला बनाकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मतदान कराना था
  • हाईवे पर 200 ऐसे बूथ बना दिए जहां कोविड गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ीं

कोरोना काल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ मतदान कराने का दावा पूरी तरह फेल रहा। संक्रमण मुक्त मतदान के लिए बूथ बढ़ाने की बात थी लेकिन निर्वाचन अधिकारियों ने केवल कागजों पर ही बूथ तैयार किए। बूथों पर वोटरों का ऐसा हुजूम उमड़ा कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग जुमला बनकर रह गया। जिम्मेदारों ने सुरक्षा को ताक पर रखकर मतदान करा दिया। जहां 50 गोला बनाने भर की भी दूरी नहीं थी, वहां 500 लोगों ने आकर वोट किया। दैनिक भास्कर आपको ऐसे बूथों का नजारा दिखा रहा है, जहां कोविड गाइडलाइन बुरी तरह से फेल रहा।

फतुहाः वोटर, बूथ और व्यवस्था की पड़ताल में खुल गई पोल
फतुहा विधानसभा के प्राथमिक विद्यालय को बूथ संख्या 228 बनाया गया था। हाईवे से सटे इस बूथ पर तीन छोटे-छोटे कमरों में मतदान हुआ। यहां एक भी गोला कहीं बना हुआ नहीं दिखा, जिसके कारण लोगों की हुजूम उमड़ी। इस बूथ पर 2 हजार वोटर थे। स्कूल और हाईवे की के बीच 50 गोले भी नहीं बनाए जा सकते थे। बूथ बनाने वालों की मनमानी के कारण दूसरे चरण के मतदान में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की ऐसी की तैसी हो गई।

भीड़ देख सुरक्षा में लगे पुलिस कर्मियों की हालत खराब थी, आलम तो ये था कि मतदाताओं की स्कैनिंग तक नहीं हो पा रही थी। पुलिस वालों के लिए कोरोना से अधिक हाईवे पर मतदाताओं को दुर्घटना से बचाना बड़ी चुनौती थी। यही हाल फतुहा के बूथ संख्या 235 ए का भी था। यहां मतदाताओं की संख्या के आधार पर बूथ का चयन नहीं करने से भीड़ में कोरोना की गाइडलाइन टूटी। यहां जिस प्राथमिक विद्यालय को मतदान केंद्र बनाया गया था वह भी हाईवे से बिल्कुल सटा था, स्कूल में गेट के अंदर कमरे तो कई थे लेकिन मतदाताओं को लाइन में खड़े होकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराने लायक जगह नहीं थी। यहां गोले तो एक भी नहीं बनाए गए थे।

खुसरूपुरः हाईवे पर एक कमरे के बूथ में कोरोना और दुर्घटना से बचाना चुनौती
खुसरुपुर के प्राथमिक विद्यालय कटौना में भी बूथ बनाने में मनमानी की गई, वोटिंग के लिए जब मतदाताओं की भीड़ जुटी तो सुरक्षा कर्मियों की मुश्किल बढ़ गई। लाइन लगाने और ईवीएम का बटन दाबने तक कोरोना की गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं काराया जा सका। समस्तीपुर के विभूतीपुर विधानसभा में बूथ संख्या 233 भी मनमानी का एक नमूना है। यहां एक कमरे के चौपाल भवन को बूथ बनाया गया था जिसमें 500 से अधिक मतदाता को वोट देना था। बूथ स्टेट हाईवे से सटा था और यहां एक भी गोला नहीं बनाया गया था।

सुरक्षा कर्मियों के सामने चुनौती मतदाताओं को कोरोना के साथ दुर्घटना से बचाने को लेकर थी। दानापुर पटना मेन रोड पर एक टेंट में ही बूथ बना दिया गया था यहां सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन कराना बड़ी चुनौती थी। फुलवारी में तो एक बूथ ऐसा बना दिया गया जहां कचरे का पूरा ढेर था। यहां मतदाताओं को काफी समस्या हो गई। ऐसे ही दानापुर में सरकारी अस्पताल से सटे बनाया गया बूथ भी। एक भवन में दो बूथ बना दिया लेकिन जगह नहीं होने से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं हो रहा है। राजगीर के कार्यानंद नगर में बनाए गए बूथ पर भी ऐसा ही हाल दिखा, यहां कोई गोला नहीं बनाया गया था जिससे भीड़ में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का नियम टूटा।

बूथ बनाने का यह है नियम
बूथ बनाने को लेकर स्थलीय निरीक्षण का नियम है। अनुमंडल अधिकारियों को यह जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी कि बूथ ऐसा बनाया जाए जहां कोरोना की गाइडलाइन का पालन हो सके। इसके लिए बूथों पर गोल घेरा बनाकर उसमें मतदाताओं को लाइन लगाने के लिए जगह भी देखना था। लेकिन जिस तरह से बूथ को बनाया गया, ऐसे में नहीं लग रहा है कि चयन से पहले स्थलीय निरीक्षण किया गया। आदेश था कि एक बूथ पर पांच सौ से अधिक मतदाता नहीं हों, लेकिन एक ही भवन में कई बूथ बना दिए गए जहां लाइन लगाने के लिए गोल घेरा बनाने तक की जगह नहीं थी। इतना ही नहीं ऐसे भवन में गेट भी एक था जिससे बूथ अलग करने का भी कोई मतलब नहीं दिखा।

