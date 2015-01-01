पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  • Vaishya Tar Kishore Is Close To Sumo, Yadav Nityananda Is BJP's Power Backup, Pandey Mangal Has Nitish's Balance, OBC Is Renu Suspense

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डिप्टी सीएम की रेस:वैश्य तार किशोर सुमो से करीब, यादव नित्यानंद भाजपा के पावर बैकअप, पांडे मंगल से नीतीश का बैलेंस, अति पिछड़ा रेणु से सस्पेंस

पटना5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाजपा में “कौन बनेगा डिप्टी सीएम” का एपिसोड शपथ ग्रहण के समय तक चलेगा
  • नीतीश के बाद जो भी शपथ लें, उनका नाम ही पक्का, फिलहाल चार नाम हैं आगे

(बृजम पाण्डेय) बिहार की राजनीति में रविवार का दिन खास होना तय था, वह रहा भी। अब सोमवार का दिन भी सस्पेंस भरा होगा। भाजपा में “कौन बनेगा डिप्टी सीएम” का एपिसोड शपथ ग्रहण के समय, यानी सोमवार शाम साढ़े 4 बजे तक चलेगा। नीतीश के बाद जो भी शपथ लें, उनका नाम ही पक्का होगा। वैसे, चार नाम आगे हैं। चारों के साथ चार अलग-अलग स्थितियां हैं। पहले- नए चुने गए विधायक दल के नेता तारकेश्वर प्रसाद, दूसरे- केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री नित्यानंद राय और तीसरे- नीतीश के पुराने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडे और चौथी- भाजपा की महिला अति पिछड़ा छवि रेणु देवी। भास्कर इन चारों नाम के पक्ष-विपक्ष और कमजोरी-मजबूती को सामने ला रहा है।

तार किशोर प्रसाद
बिहार के कटिहार से विधायक चुने गए तार किशोर प्रसाद चौथी बार विधानसभा पहुंचे हैं। रविवार की सुबह जब भाजपा में विधायक दल की बैठक हुई तो इस नाम पर चर्चा तक नहीं हुई थी। लेकिन, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के सामने मुख्यमंत्री आवास में NDA विधायक दल की बैठक के दौरान खुद सुशील कुमार मोदी ने तार किशोर प्रसाद के नाम का प्रस्ताव रखा, सभी चौंक गए। जिस वैश्य समाज से सुशील मोदी आते हैं, तार किशोर प्रसाद भी उसी वर्ग से आते हैं। सुशील मोदी के डिप्टी सीएम और भाजपा विधानमंडल दल के अध्यक्ष के पद से हटने के बाद तार किशोर प्रसाद को लाया गया है। ऐसे में भाजपा का कैडर वोटर वैश्य कहीं छिटक ना जाए, इसको लेकर तार किशोर प्रसाद को नेता के तौर पर सामने लाया गया है। सुशील मोदी के करीबी तार किशोर डिप्टी सीएम बनते हैं तो भाजपा के लिए बहुत बदलाव की उम्मीद नहीं। हां, यह जरूर होगा कि नीतीश कुमार से समन्वय में दिक्कत नहीं होगी।

नित्यानन्द राय
केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय भाजपा की तरफ से डिप्टी सीएम के बड़े दावेदार हैं। माना जाता है यदि नित्यानंद राय डिप्टी सीएम बने तो सरकार का पावर बैकअप दो जगहों पर होगा। एक नीतीश कुमार के पास तो दूसरा नित्यानंद राय के पास। ऐसे हालात में भाजपा चाहेगी कि नित्यानंद राय डिप्टी सीएम बनें। दूसरी वजह यह है नित्यानंद राय यादव समाज से आते हैं और इसी यादव समाज से तेजस्वी यादव विपक्ष के बड़े नेता बन चुके हैं। उनके सामने भाजपा अपने यादव नेतृत्व को तैयार करने के लिए डिप्टी सीएम बना सकती है, ताकि 2025 में जब विधानसभा का चुनाव हो तो नित्यानंद राय का कद काफी मजबूत और सशक्त हो सके। नित्यानंद राय युवा मोर्चा से राजनीति में आए हैं। वैशाली जिले में यादव समाज के प्रभावी नेता माने जाते हैं। जब लालकृष्ण आडवाणी का रथ रोकने की तैयारी वैशाली में हो रही थी तो नित्यानंद राय ने रथ का संरक्षण किया था और वैशाली पार कराया था।

मंगल पाण्डेय
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पिछड़ी जाति से आते हैं। ऐसे में भाजपा अगड़ी जाति के तौर पर डिप्टी सीएम मंगल पांडे को बना सकती है। मंगल पांडेय विधान परिषद के सदस्य भी हैं। मंगल पांडेय की पकड़ भाजपा संगठन के साथ-साथ RSS में भी काफी है। दोनों की यह चाहत हो सकती है कि मंगल पांडे सत्ता के केंद्र बिंदु में डिप्टी सीएम के तौर पर रहें। हालांकि, मंगल पांडेय के डिप्टी सीएम बनने को लेकर कई अड़चनें भी हैं। इस बार NDA में अगड़ी जाति के कई नेता जीत कर आए हैं और वो भी मंत्री बनेंगे। ऐसे में डिप्टी सीएम भी अगड़ी जाति का हो, ऐसा कम लगता है। कहा यह भी जाता है कि डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी के काफी करीब रहे हैं मंगल पांडे, और नीतीश कुमार के भी चहेते मंत्रियों में से हैं। यदि मंगल पांडे डिप्टी सीएम बनते हैं तो सरकार और नीतीश कुमार पर कोई असर पड़ने वाला नहीं है।

रेणु देवी
नीतीश कुमार की कैबिनेट में पहले भी मंत्री रह चुकीं रेणु देवी रविवार को भाजपा विधायक दल की उप नेता चुनी गईं। इनके डिप्टी सीएम बनने की प्रबल दावेदारी है। नोनिया जाति से आने वाली रेणु देवी पांच बार विधानसभा चुनाव जीत चुकी हैं। अमित शाह की टीम में राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष रह चुकीं रेणु देवी का बेतिया में अच्छा खासा प्रभाव माना जाता है। रेणु 2005 वाले नीतीश सरकार में कला संस्कृति मंत्री थी। महिला और अति पिछड़ा के तौर पर बिहार के डिप्टी सीएम बनाया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलद्दाख में सेना को पीछे बुलाने के मुद्दे पर चीन पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा नहीं कर रहा है भारत - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें