चैनलों के एग्जिट पोल:बिहार के 3 पोल में एनडीए और महागठबंधन के बीच कांटे की टक्कर, साफ जीत किसी को नहीं

पटना3 मिनट पहले
फिलहाल, बिहार विधानसभा में एनडीए के पास 130 सीटें हैं। बहुमत से 8 ज्यादा। सबसे ज्यादा 69 सीटें जदयू के पास और भाजपा के पास 54 सीटें हैं। नीतीश कुमार (बाएं) और तेजस्वी यादव (दाएं)

बिहार में तीसरे फेज की वोटिंग खत्म होने के बाद एग्जिट पोल के आंकड़े सामने आ गए हैं। अभी तक तीन चैनलों के आंकड़े सामने आए हैं। C वोटर-एबीपी और C वोटर-टाइम्स नाउ के मुताबिक, बिहार में त्रिशंकु विधानसभा के बनने के आसार दिख रहे हैं।

एबीपी के मुताबिक, NDA को-104 से 128, महागठबंधन को 108 से 131 और अन्य को 5 से 11 सीटें मिल सकती हैं। वहीं टाइम्स नाउ के मुताबिक, NDA को 116 और महागठबंधन को 120 सीटें मिल सकती हैं। जबकि, अन्य के खाते में 7 सीटें जा सकती हैं।

कुल सीटेंः 243बहुमतः 122
चैनल/एजेंसीएनडीएमहागठबंधनअन्य
C वोटर-एबीपी104-128108-1315-11
C वोटर-टाइम्स नाउ1161207
जन की बात-रिपब्लिक91-117118-1388-14

2015 में क्या रहे थे नतीजे?
2015 के चुनाव में सबसे ज्यादा 25% वोट शेयर भाजपा का था, लेकिन सीटें 53 ही जीत सकी थी। 2010 के मुकाबले भाजपा का वोट शेयर 8% तक बढ़ा था, लेकिन सीटें घट गई थीं। 2010 में भाजपा ने 16.5% वोट शेयर के साथ 91 सीटें जीती थीं।

महागठबंधन के साथ लड़े नीतीश की जदयू 17.3% वोट शेयर के साथ 71 सीटें ही जीत सकी थी। वहीं, 18.8% वोट हासिल करने वाली राजद को 81 सीटें मिली थीं। फिलहाल, बिहार विधानसभा में एनडीए के पास 130 सीटें हैं। बहुमत से 8 ज्यादा। सबसे ज्यादा 69 सीटें जदयू के पास और भाजपा के पास 54 सीटें हैं।

