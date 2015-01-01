पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगली सरकार की कवायद:राज्यपाल फागू चौहान को कल मिलेगी नए सदस्यों की लिस्ट, इसके बाद शुरू होगी औपचारिक प्रक्रिया

पटना39 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
बिहार के राज्यपाल फागू चौहान को नए विधायकों की लिस्ट मिलने के साथ ही अगली सरकार गठन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी।
  • बिहार में अगली सरकार बनाने की प्रक्रिया गुरुवार से शुरू होगी
  • चुनाव आयोग कल 11 बजे राज्यपाल को देगा नए विधायकों की लिस्ट

बिहार में 17वीं विधानसभा के गठन के लिए निर्वाचन आयोग 12 नवंबर की सुबह 11 बजे राज्यपाल को नए निर्वाचित सदस्यों की सूची सौंपेगा। राजभवन में सूची आने के बाद बाद ही नई सरकार के गठन की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। हालांकि 16वीं विधानसभा की मियाद 29 नवंबर तक है। 17वीं विधानसभा के लिए एनडीए को बहुमत मिल चुका है यानी कि 29 नवंबर तक नीतीश कुमार 16वीं विधानसभा के नेता के तौर पर मुख्यमंत्री पद पर बने रह सकते हैं। 10 नवंबर की देर रात तक निर्वाचन आयोग ने नवनिर्वाचित सदस्यों को उनका प्रमाण पत्र देने का काम किया है। अब बिहार में किस दल को कितनी सीटें मिली हैं और कौन सा गठबंधन सरकार बनाने की स्थिति में है इसकी लिखित रिपोर्ट आयोग बिहार के राज्यपाल को सौंपेगा।

कैबिनेट की बैठक बुला सकते हैं नीतीश

दूसरी तरफ सीएम नीतीश कुमार कल ही कैबिनेट की बैठक बुला सकते हैं। यह 16वीं विधानसभा के तौर पर अंतिम कैबिनेट की बैठक होगी। जिसमें मंत्रिमंडल को भंग किया जाएगा । इसकी सूचना राजभवन को दे दी जाएगी। इस दौरान एनडीए विधायक दल की बैठक आयोजित की जाएगी। जिसमें सर्वसम्मति से नीतीश कुमार को नेता चुना जाएगा। यह फैसला कल लिया जाएगा कि एनडीए की बैठक किस दिन की जाएगी। इस बैठक में एनडीए के सभी घटक दल अपना समर्थन पत्र नेता को सौंपेंगे। तब नीतीश कुमार राजभवन में जाकर 16वीं सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश करेंगे।

आज जदयू नेताओं से मिले सीएम नीतीश

आज एक अणे मार्ग स्थित सीएम आवास पर नीतीश कुमार जदयू नेताओं से मिल रहे हैं, जिसमें कार्यकारी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अशोक चौधरी सहित कुछ वरिष्ठ नेता शामिल हैं। पिछली रात देर तक सीएम नीतीश कुमार, डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी, बिहार भाजपा के प्रभारी भूपेंद्र यादव और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडे बैठक करते रहे।

क्या कहते हैं जानकार

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार अरुण पांडे बताते हैं कि 29 नवंबर तक नीतीश कुमार इस कार्यकाल में आराम से सीएम रह सकते हैं। जबकि 17वीं विधानसभा का कार्यकाल 30 नवंबर से शुरू होगा, उससे पहले सरकार गठन करने की प्रक्रिया होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि एनडीए को बहुमत मिला है। इसको लेकर नीतीश कुमार पर किसी तरह का कोई दबाव नहीं है। लिहाजा वह आराम से सारी प्रक्रियाओं को पूरा कर सकते हैं। यदि मैंडेट सीएम नीतीश कुमार के खिलाफ मिला होता तो वह इस्तीफा देते, लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ है। सरकार पूर्व की भांति चलती रहेगी और जो प्रक्रियाएं हैं, इस बीच पूरी कर ली जाएंगी।

