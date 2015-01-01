पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नालंदा:हिलसा के तीन बूथों पर फिर से हो रही वोटिंग, दोपहर 1 बजे तक 34 प्रतिशत हुई वोटिंग

9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नालंदा के हिलसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के तीन बूथों पर फिर से मतदान हो रहा है।
  • ईवीएम खराब होने के कारण हो रहा है दुबारा मतदान
  • दोपहर के बाद यहां वोटिंग कम हो रही है

नालंदा के हिलसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के तीन बूथों पर आज दुबारा मतदान हो रहा है। दोपहर 1 बजे तक 34 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई है। अभी तक बूथ संख्या 52 पर 44 प्रतिशत, 52 ए पर 35 प्रतिशत और बूथ संख्या 55 पर 23.46 प्रतिशत वोट पड़े हैं। दूसरे चरण के मतदान में ईवीएम के पानी में डूब जाने के कारण यहां फिर से मतदान कराया जा रहा है। बूथ संख्या 52- प्राथमिक विद्यालय चौकी हुड़ारी पूर्वी भाग, 52 ए- प्राथिमक विद्यालय प्राथमिक विद्यालय चौकी हुड़ारी पश्चिमि भाग और बूथ संख्या 55- प्राथमिक विद्याालय चौरासी पर दूसरे चरण ही वोटिंग कराई गई थी। मतदान के बाद ईवीएम ले जाने के दौरान वाहन के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो जाने से मशीन के रिकॉर्ड नष्ट हो गए थे। इसलिए यहां फिर से मतदान कराया जा रहा है। विषम परिस्थिति को देखते हुए जिला निर्वाची अधिकारी ने दुबारा से मतदान कराने का निर्णय लिया था। दोपहर 1 बजे तक बूथ संख्या 52 पर 44 प्रतिशत, 52 ए पर 35 प्रतिशत और बूथ संख्या 55 पर 23.46 प्रतिशत वोट पड़े हैं। दोपहर के बाद वोटरों का उत्साह ठंडा पड़ता दिख रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO आज 3 बजकर 2 मिनट पर रडार इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट लॉन्च करेगा, कोरोना के दौर में पहला मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें