जज्बा:बोचहा में प्राणनाथ बस्ती के लोगों ने नदी पार किया फिर रेत में डेढ़ किलोमीटर पैदल चले, हायघाट में चचरी पार कर वोट डालने पहुंचे लोग

पटना39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिहार में वोटर नाव से नदी पार कर वोट देने पहुंच रहे हैं। ये तस्वीर बोचहा विधानसभा क्षेत्र की है।
  • सुपौल में कोसी नदी पार कर लोग मतदान करने पहुंचे
  • तीसरे चरण के मतदान में लोग वोटिंग करने पहुंच रहे हैं

कहते हैं दिल में कुछ कर गुजरने का जज्बा हो तो मुश्किल से मुश्किल राहें भी आसान हो जाती हैं। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे और अंतिम चरण में वोटरों का कुछ ऐसा ही जज्बा देखने को मिला। मुजफ्फरपुर, दरभंगा और सुपौल के कई सीटों पर वोटर नदी-रेत पार कर बूथ पहुंचे। बोचहा विधानसभा के प्राणपुर बस्ती के वोटर जहां नाव से नदी पार कर करीब डेढ़ किलोमीटर तक पैदल चलकर वोट देने पहुंचे वहीं दरभंगा के हायघाट में लोगों ने वोट देने के लिए अपने पैसों से चचरी बनवा डाला।

बूथ तक पहुंचने के लिए नाव से उतरने के बाद लोगों को रेत में करीब तीन किलोमीटर तक पैदल चलना पड़ा।
तीन घंटे का सफर कर बूथ पर पहुंचे
बोचहा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्राणनाथ पुर बस्ती के मतदाताओं के लिए वोट करना कोई कम बड़ी चुनौती नहीं है। अल्पसंख्यक व दलित परिवार के करीब 50 वोटरों ने पहले नदी पार किया, फिर रेत में डेढ़ किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर बूथ पहुंचे। तकरीबन 3 घंटे का सफर कर ये बूथ पर पहुंचे और वोट दिया। हुसैनपुर मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे वोटर मोहम्मद अंजार ने कहा कि हमलोग सुबह 7 बजे से पहले ही निकले थे, तब जाकर 10 बजे मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंच पाए हैं।

बोचहा में प्राणनाथ बस्ती के लोग 3 घंटे का सफर कर वोट करने पहुंचे।
मीना देवी ने प्रशासनिक लचर व्यवस्था पर नाराजगी जताते कहा कि हमारे घर से 100 लगी के दूरी पर स्कूल है, लेकिन वहां हमारा नाम नहीं था। अभी नाव का भाड़ा भरकर हमलोग दो घंटा पैदल चले हैं। तब जाकर बूथ पर पहुंच पाए हैं।

इधर, दरभंगा के हायघाट में लोग चचरी पार करके वोट करने पहुंच रहे हैं। इस पुल को गांववासियों ने अपने खर्चे से मतदान के लिए ही बनवाया है। तीसरे और अंतिम चरण के मतदान के दिन वोटर इस चचरी से होकर बूथ तक पहुंच रहे हैं।

दरभंगा के हायघाट में वोटर चचरी पुल से बूथ पर वोट डालने पहुंच रहे हैं। इसे वोटरों ने अपने खर्चे से बनाया है।
सुपौल के जोबहा में कोसी नदी पार कर वोट करने जा रहे हैं। यहां बूथ और वोटरों के घर के बीच कोसी नदी है, जिसे पारकर उन्हें वोट देने जाना पड़ता है। सभी बूथ नदी के उस पार हैं, इसलिए लोग नाव से सफर कर रहे हैं।

सुपौल के जोबहा में कोसी नदी पार कर वोटर बूथ तक पहुंच रहे हैं।
