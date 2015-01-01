पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार में आखिरी फेज की वोटिंग:78 सीटों पर 1204 कैंडिडेट; शरद यादव की बेटी और सुशांत राजपूत के भाई की सीटों पर भी आज मतदान

पटना23 मिनट पहले
बिहार में आज तीसरे और आखिरी फेज की 78 सीटों पर वोट डाले जाएंगे। तीसरे फेज में 1,204 उम्मीदवार हैं। 1,094 पुरुष हैं। 910 महिलाएं हैं। इन 78 सीटों पर 2.35 करोड़ वोटर हैं, जिनमें से 1.23 करोड़ पुरुष, 1.12 करोड़ महिला और 894 ट्रांसजेंडर वोटर हैं। इसी फेज में जदयू के अध्यक्ष रहे शरद यादव की बेटी सुभाषिनी यादव और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के चचेरे भाई नीरज सिंह की सीट पर भी वोटिंग होनी है। सुभाषिनी यादव कांग्रेस के टिकट पर बिहारीगंज सीट से लड़ रही हैं। नीरज कुमार सिंह छातापुर सीट पर भाजपा के उम्मीदवार हैं।

कोरोना के चलते वोटिंग का समय एक घंटा बढ़ाया गया है। हालांकि, 74 सीटों पर वोटिंग सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक होगी। बाकी 4 पर सुबह 7 से 4 बजे तक ही वोट डाले जाएंगे। पहले फेज में 55.68% और दूसरे फेज में 55.70% वोटिंग हुई थी।

तीसरे फेज की 5 बड़ी बातें

  1. सबसे ज्यादा 31 उम्मीदवार गायघाट सीट पर हैं। सबसे कम 9 उम्मीदवार ढाका, त्रिवेणीगंज, जोकिहाट और बहादुरगंज में हैं।
  2. सबसे ज्यादा 44 सीटों पर राजद और 35 पर लोजपा लड़ रही है। भाजपा और जदयू 29-29, कांग्रेस ने 21 सीटों पर कैंडिडेट उतारे हैं।
  3. 33 हजार 782 पोलिंग स्टेशन बनाए गए हैं। 45 हजार 953 बैलट यूनिट और 33 हजार 782 VVPAT का इस्तेमाल होगा।
  4. वोटर के लिहाज से सबसे बड़ी विधानसभा सहरसा है। यहां 3.70 लाख वोटर हैं, जिनमें से 1.92 लाख पुरुष, 1.77 लाख महिला और 2 ट्रांसजेंडर वोटर हैं।
  5. वोटर के लिहाज से सबसे छोटी विधानसभा हायाघाट है। यहां 2.41 लाख वोटर हैं, जिनमें से 1.27 लाख पुरुष, 1.14 लाख महिला और 4 ट्रांसजेंडर वोटर हैं।
