हनुमान जी का मंगल-वार:चिराग की संजीवनी से भाजपा पहली बार बिहार में नंबर-1 पार्टी बन सकती है, NDA में भी सबसे ज्यादा सीटें और वोट शेयर

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहलेलेखक: गौरव पांडेय
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोजपा की वजह से भाजपा को करीब 3% वोट शेयर का फायदा और जदयू को 2% वोट शेयर का नुकसान होता दिख रहा है
  • 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव की तुलना में इस चुनाव में NDA का वोट शेयर करीब 20% और सीटें करीब 85 से 90 घट रही हैं

यह महज संयोग है या फिर बजरंगबली का आशीर्वाद है। आज दिन मंगलवार है और भाजपा पहली बार बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभर सकती है। नतीजों से साफ दिख रहा है कि चिराग पासवान वास्तव में भाजपा के लिए हनुमान साबित हो रहे हैं। चिराग ने प्रचार के दौरान कहा ही था कि वह मोदी के हनुमान हैं।

चिराग की संजीवनी से भाजपा का वोट शेयर और सीटें, दोनों बढ़ गई हैं। लोजपा ने 134 सीटों पर उम्मीदवार उतारे थे। इनमें से सिर्फ 6 सीटें ऐसी हैं, जहां भाजपा के प्रत्याशी के खिलाफ लोजपा उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे। यही वजह है कि भाजपा (गठबंधन में चुनाव लड़ते हुए) को 15 साल में पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा 19.6% वोट हासिल होता दिख रखा है।

लोजपा ने जदयू के खिलाफ सभी 115 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा। इसके चलते जदयू को पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में करीब 2% वोटों का नुकसान होता दिख रहा है। 20 से 22 सीटें भी कम आ रही हैं। वहीं, लोजपा जिन 134 सीटों पर लड़ी, उसमें से उसे महज एक सीट ही मिलती दिख रही है, लेकिन वोट 5.7% मिल रहे हैं।

2019 लोकसभा की तुलना में भाजपा को करीब 4% वोट का नुकसान

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा को मिले वोट शेयर से तुलना करें तो उसका वोट शेयर करीब 4% कम हुआ है। भाजपा को आम चुनाव में 23.58% वोट मिले थे। जबकि, इस बार 19.6% वोट मिलते दिख रह हैं। वहीं, आम चुनाव की तुलना में जदयू का वोट शेयर 6.5% कम हुआ है।

15 साल में भाजपा का वोट शेयर 9% बढ़ा

मार्च 2005 के बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव से भाजपा-जदयू साथ लड़ रहे। इस चुनाव में भाजपा का वोट शेयर 11% था, सीटें 37 थीं। इस बार भाजपा का वोट शेयर 19.6% और सीटें 72 मिलती दिख रही हैं। यानी भाजपा ने 15 सालों में जेडीयू के साथ चुनाव लड़ते हुए वोट शेयर में 9% का इजाफा किया है और सीटें करीब दोगुनी कर ली हैं। इस दौरान जदयू का वोट शेयर 1% ही बढ़ा है। 2015 भाजपा-जेडीयू ने अलग चुनाव लड़ा था इसलिए दोनों को वोट शेयर इन आंकड़ों से बाहर है।

2020 के नतीजे, जो अभी आ रहे हैं

पार्टीसीटवोट%
भाजपा7219.6
राजद6422.9
जेडीयू4715.2
कांग्रेस189.4

* टेबल के आंकड़ों में लगातार अपडेट होता रहेगा।

2015 में टॉप-4 पार्टियों का प्रदर्शन

पार्टीसीटवोट%
राजद8018.8
जेडीयू7117.3
भाजपा5325
कांग्रेस276.8

* 2015 में भाजपा अकेले दम पर चुनाव लड़ी थी।

2010 में टॉप-4 पार्टियों का प्रदर्शन
पार्टीसीटवोट%
जेडीयू11522.6
भाजपा9116.5
राजद2218.8
कांग्रेस48.4

अक्टूबर- 2005 में टॉप-4 पार्टियों का प्रदर्शन

पार्टीसीटवोट%
जेडीयू8820.5
भाजपा5515.6
राजद5423.5
लोजपा1011.1

मार्च 2005 में टॉप-4 पार्टियों का प्रदर्शन

पार्टीसीटवोट%
राजद7525.1%
जेडीयू5514.6%
भाजपा3711%
लोजपा2912.6%

2020 में NDA और महागठबंधन का वोट शेयर

पार्टीसीटवोट%
एनडीए12737.8%
महागठबंधन10636.6%
लोजपा015.7%

2020 में अपनी-अपनी सीट के लिहाज से पार्टियों की वोट शेयरिंग

पार्टीसीटवोट%
भाजपा11043.2
सीपीआई-एमएल-एलआईबी1941.4
राजद14438.24
जेडीयू11533.15
कांग्रेस7032.2

* ये आंकड़े- 41.6% वोटों की काउंटिंग होने तक के हैं।

NDA का वोट शेयर 2019 आम चुनाव की तुलना में करीब 20% घट गया
2019 लोकसभा चुनाव में बिहार में NDA ने 40 में से 39 सीटों पर जीत हासिल किया था। एनडीए का वोट शेयर 57.33% था। विधानसभा सीटों के लिहाज से NDA की 243 में से करीब 215 सीटों पर बढ़त थी। इस लिहाज से एक साल बाद हो रहे चुनाव में NDA को करीब 80 से 90 सीटों का नुकसान हो रहा है। लोकसभा चुनाव की तुलना में NDA का वोट शेयर भी करीब 20% कम हुआ है।

2019 लोकसभा चुनाव के नतीजों में एनडीए

पार्टीसीटवोट%
भाजपा1723.58
जेडीयू1621.81
लोजपा067.86

2014 लोकसभा चुनाव में जब भाजपा और जदयू अलग-अलग लड़े थे

पार्टीसीटवोट%
भाजपा2229.86%
जेडीयू0216.09%
ऐप खोलें
