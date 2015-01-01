पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  • Chirag Paswan Votekatwa | Will Ljp Party President Chirag Paswan Get A Berth In Narendra Modi Cabinet After After Ram Vilas Paswan's Death

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर एनालिसिस:आज भले ही 'वोटकटवा' बन गए हैं चिराग, लेकिन पिता के नक्शे कदम पर ही है उनकी राजनीति

35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नीतीश एक बार फिर बिहार के सीएम बनने वाले हैं, लेकिन बड़ा भाई बनकर नहीं, छोटा भाई बनकर। उन्हें छोटा भाई बनाने में जिसका सबसे बड़ा रोल है, वो हैं चिराग पासवान। चिराग अपनी पार्टी लोजपा को तो सिर्फ एक सीट दिला सके पर नीतीश के लिए 36 सीटों पर हार का कारण जरूर बने।

पूरे चुनाव में चिराग दो बातें कहते रहे, पहली- नीतीश फिर से सीएम नहीं बनेंगे और दूसरी- नतीजों के बाद भाजपा का सीएम होगा। दोनों बातें सही भले न हुई हों पर चिराग भाजपा को बिहार में बड़ा भाई तो बना ही गए। उनका गेम कितना चला और उनकी पॉलिटिक्स का अब क्या होगा? नीतीश चिराग के एनडीए में रहने पर क्या स्टैंड लेंगे? अब ये सारे सवाल जवाब मांगेंगे...

बात पहले सवाल की। यानी, चिराग का गेम प्लान कितना चला? चिराग के गेम प्लान के दो हिस्से थे। पहला- नीतीश को अधिक से अधिक नुकसान पहुंचाना। दूसरा- अपनी पार्टी को कम से कम इतनी सीटें दिला देना, जिससे सत्ता की चाभी उनके पास आ जाए। पहले प्लान में तो वो सफल रहे, लेकिन दूसरे में विफल। अगर उन्हें 15 से 20 सीटें मिल जातीं तो शायद बिहार की राजनीति की नई धुरी बन जाते। साथ ही उनके पास फरवरी 2005 में पिता की गलती सुधारने का मौका भी होता। तब रामविलास के कारण राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लगा, फिर से चुनाव हुए। उसमें नीतीश सत्ता में आए।

चिराग की आगे की राजनीति भले ही भविष्य में पता चलेगी, लेकिन उनके अब तक के स्टैंड से एक चीज तो साफ है कि वो भाजपा के साथ बने रहना चाहेंगे। राज्य में भले नीतीश उनकी भूमिका सीमित कर दें, लेकिन केंद्र में वो भाजपा को साधने में सफल रहेंगे। चुनाव के दौरान वो खुद को मोदी का हनुमान बताते रहे। भाजपा के खिलाफ भी कुछ नहीं बोला। यानी भविष्य के लिए एनडीए में अपनी संभावनाएं जिंदा रखीं।

लोजपा सिर्फ एक सीट जीत पाई, लेकिन NDA को 42 सीटों पर नुकसान पहुंचाया। इनमें 36 जदयू, 4 वीआईपी और एक-एक सीट पर भाजपा और हम की हार का कारण लोजपा बनी। इससे उन्होंने बिहार के दलित वोटरों में पकड़ तो बताई ही है, साथ ही यह भी साबित किया कि आने वाले वक्त में बिहार की राजनीति में वजूद बनाए रखेंगे।

अब सवाल ये है कि क्या चिराग को मोदी कैबिनेट में जगह मिलेगी? रामविलास पासवान के निधन के बाद मोदी कैबिनेट में इस वक्त लोजपा के कोटे से कोई मंत्री नहीं है। ऐसे में जब भी मोदी कैबिनेट का विस्तार होता है उस वक्त चिराग की पार्टी से कोई मंत्री बनने की स्थिति में होगा तो वो चिराग ही होंगे। हालांकि, ऐसा होना थोड़ा मुश्किल है। नीतीश इसका विरोध कर सकते हैं। ये विरोध कितना मुखर होगा और भाजपा उनके विरोध को कितना तवज्जो देगी ये देखना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने केंद्र के साथ बनाया नया टेस्ट; 90 मिनट में मिलेंगे नतीजे, अगले महीने से बिक्री - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें