पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी:चुनाव में मंडराया कोरोना का खतरा तो स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोविड जांच का बढ़ाया लक्ष्य, पटना में अब रोजाना 150-575 सैम्पल की होगी जांच

पटना8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब ओपीडी में आने वाले हर मरीज की होगी कोरोना जांच
  • लक्ष्य पूरा नहीं करने पर पीएचसी पर गिर सकती है गाज

चुनाव के बाद कोरोना विस्फोट से बचने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग कमर कस चुका है। कोरोना को मात देने के लिए विभाग ने जांच का लक्ष्य बढ़ा दिया है। अब प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर हर दिन 150-575 मरीजों की जांच होगी। अस्पताल की ओपीडी में आने वाले सभी मरीजों की कोरोना जांच कराने की तैयारी की जा रही है। पटना के बिहटा में सबसे अधिक 575 जांच प्रतिदिन कराने का लक्ष्य है। लक्ष्य पूरा नहीं करने वाले पीएचसी प्रभारियों से जवाब मांगा जा रहा है। जितना टॉरगेट दिया गया है उतनी की ओपीडी नहीं है। ऐसे में डॉक्टरों को गांव-गांव घूमकर लक्ष्य पूरा करना पड़ रहा है।

अब तक लक्षण के आधार पर हो रही थी जांच
अब अस्पताल आने वाले हर मरीज की जांच होगी। कोरोना के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए विभाग ने यह कवायद की है। पहले वायरस के लक्षण वाले मरीजों की ही केवल जांच हो पाती थी। पटना में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों को अलग-अलग लक्ष्य भी दिया गया है। ऐसे ही प्रदेश के हर जिले में कोरोना जांच के लिए लक्ष्य दिया गया है। भोजपुर में एक पीएचसी पर 200 का लक्ष्य है। पटना में 150-575 तक का लक्ष्य है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े अधिकारियों का कहना है कि चुनाव को लेकर लक्ष्य तय किया जा रहा है। आने वाले दिनों में जांच का लक्ष्य बढ़ाने के लिए काम किया जा रहा है। इसी क्रम में ही अब पीएचसी की ओपीडी में आने वाले सभी मरीजों की कोरोना जांच की तैयारी है।

टारगेट का पीछा करने में छूट रहा पसीना
पीएचसी को जिस हिसाब से लक्ष्य दिया गया है, उससे डॉक्टरों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। एक पीएचसी के प्रभारी ने बताया कि टारगेट बड़ा है और जांच को लेकर लोगों में जागरुकता का अभाव है। ऐसे में हर दिन लक्ष्य पूरा करने में पसीना छूट जाता है। हर दिन जांच कराना और रिपोर्ट तैयार कर मुख्यालय भेजना बड़ी चुनौती है। राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति को निगरानी की जिम्मेदारी के साथ लक्ष्य को हर हाल में पूरा कराने को लेकर लगाया गया है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि अगर लोगों में जागरुकता हो तो लक्ष्य पूरा करना कठिन नहीं है, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं होने से समस्या आ रही है।

जांच को लेकर चल रही है तैयारी
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सचिव लोकेश कुमार का कहना है कि कोरोना को मात देने के लिए अधिक से अधिक जांच पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। इसके लिए लक्ष्य भी दिया जा रहा है। अब अस्पताल पर आने वाले सभी मरीजों की जांच करने को लेकर काम किया जा रहा है। हम अधिक से अधिक जांच करा कर कोरोना को मात देने पर काम कर रहे हैं।

1 लाख से अधिक हो रही हर दिन जांच
कोरोना की जांच के लिए एक दिन में एक लाख से अधिक नमूना लिया जा रहा है। 24 घंटे में 143642 लोगों की जांच की गई है। बिहार में कुल 7000 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। रिकवरी रेट 96.30 है और इसमें गिरावट नहीं आए इसके लिए हर स्तर पर तैयारी की जा रही है। इस बीच चुनाव और त्योहार है। ऐसे में कोरोना का ग्राफ बढ़े नहीं इसके लिए जांच की रफ्तार और तेज की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें