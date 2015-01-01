पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  • Bihar Exit Poll Results 2020 JDU RJD LJP Updates | Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav Chirag Paswan | Bihar Assembly Election Exit Polls Latest News

भास्कर एग्जिट पोल:बिहार में फिर नीतीशे सरकार के आसार, NDA को 120 से 127 सीटें मिल सकती हैं

पटना9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • NDA में भाजपा सबसे बड़ी पार्टी रहेगी; राजद इस बार जदयू से पीछे, चिराग के दावे भी हवा में

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के संभावित नतीजे क्या होंगे, इसके लिए दैनिक भास्कर ने एग्जिट पोल किया। इसके मुताबिक, NDA की सरकार बनती दिख रही है और सबसे बड़े दल के रूप में भाजपा उभर रही है। भाजपा को 63 सीटें मिल सकती हैं, जबकि जदयू कम से कम 58 सीटों के साथ राजद की 52 सीटों से थोड़ा ही आगे नजर आ रही है।

कांग्रेस की परफॉर्मेंस के कारण राजद के तेजस्वी यादव मुख्यमंत्री की कुर्सी से दूर नजर आ रहे हैं। भाजपा के साथ सरकार बनाने का दावा कर रहे चिराग पासवान को चुनाव नतीजे जोर का झटका दे सकते हैं, क्योंकि उनकी पार्टी 10 सीटों के आसपास ही अटकती नजर आ रही है। हमारे विश्लेषण में लेफ्ट पार्टियों के लिए लंबे समय बाद अच्छे दिन नजर आ रहे हैं।

बिहार पर भास्कर एग्जिट पाेल
पार्टीकितनी सीटें मिल सकती हैं
कांग्रेस19 से 21
राजद52 से 60
भाजपा63 से 65
जदयू58 से 63
लोजपा12 से 23
हम2 से 3
वीआईपी2 से 3
अन्य19 से 27

दूसरे और तीसरे फेज में महागठबंधन पिछड़ा

दो महीने पहले तक जदयू के नेतृत्व में NDA को जीत के साथ-साथ महागठबंधन से बहुत आगे निकल जाने की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन पहले फेज में हालात बदल गए। पहले चरण में वोट प्रतिशत कम देखकर NDA सरकार बनने की उम्मीद टूटती नजर आ रही थी, लेकिन दूसरे और आखिरी फेज ने महागठबंधन के लिए अच्छे संकेत नहीं दिए।

कांग्रेस अकेली कम से कम 19 सीटें लाती दिख रही है, जबकि राजद को कम से कम 52 सीटें मिल रही हैं। भाजपा 63 और जदयू 58 सीटों पर जीतती दिख रही है। लोजपा की 12 से 23 सीटें पक्की नजर आ रही हैं, जबकि हम और VIP की दो-दो सीटें। वामपंथी दल 9 सीटों पर जीतते दिख रहे हैं। यह तो है लगभग पक्की सीटों के हिसाब। अब चलते हैं वहां, जहां मुकाबला कड़ा है।

30 सीटों पर कड़ा मुकाबला

सभी 243 सीटों पर वोटरों के बीच से जीत-हार का हिसाब निकालने के बावजूद हम इस नतीजे पर हैं कि 23 सीटों पर तीनतरफा कड़ा मुकाबला है, जबकि 7 सीटों पर आमने-सामने की कड़ी टक्कर है। इन 30 सीटों पर मुख्य रूप से राजद, जदयू और लोजपा के बीच टकराव है। इन सीटों पर नतीजे किस तरफ जाएंगे, ये साफ तौर पर बता पाना अभी मुश्किल है। हालांकि, पूरे राज्य के लिए जनता का मत क्या है, यह इस एग्जिट पोल में दिख रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें