  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  Election Commission Directs Voters To Not Take Selfie Inside Booth : Bihar Assembly Election 2020

जागा चुनाव आयोग:पोल खुलती देख आया निर्देश; बूथ के अंदर मोबाइल लेकर जा सकेंगे, लेकिन निकालकर सेल्फी लेने पर सख्त मनाही

पटना8 मिनट पहले
एक ओर चुनाव आयोग बूथ में सेल्फी लेने प्रतिबंध लगा रहा है, दूसरी ओर ये...

बिहार विधानसभा की 71 सीटों के लिए मतदान जारी है। इस बीच ऐसी तस्वीरें आ रही हैं, जिसमें वोटर बूथ के अंदर से ईवीएम मशीन सेल्फी लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रहे हैं। भास्कर लगातार निर्वाचन आयोग की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की पोल खोलती घटनाओं पर खबर चला रहा है। इसे देखकर अब आयोग ने नया निर्देश जारी किया है। इसके अनुसार अब कोई भी वोटर बूथ के अंदर मोबाइल नहीं निकाल सकेगा। ऐसा करते पकड़े जाने पर न सिर्फ उस वोटर बल्कि उस बूथ के पीठासीन पदाधिकारी पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आयोग ने अब बिहार के सभी जिलाधिकारियों को इस संबंध में निर्देश जारी किया है।

