बिहार चुनाव:दूसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए 94 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 1 नवंबर से निषेधाज्ञा लागू, सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर एक साथ चार लोग इकट्ठा नहीं हो सकते

पटना36 मिनट पहले
बिहार में दूसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए 94 सीटों पर वोटिंग होनी है।
  • शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए खुफिया एजेंसी रखेगी चुनाव पर नजर
  • मुंगेर कांड के बाद बढ़ी चौकसी, जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारियों को दी गई जिम्मेदारी

दूसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए 94 विधानसभा सीटों पर 1 नवंबर से निषेधाज्ञा लागू हो जाएगी। इन इलाकों में सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर एक साथ चार लोग इकट्ठा नहीं हो सकते, नहीं तो पुलिस धारा 144 तोड़ने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कर सकती है। मुंगेर कांड के बाद अब चुनाव में सुरक्षा को लेकर सख्ती बढ़ा दी गई है। सूबे के सभी जिलों के निर्वाचन पदाधिकारियों को आदेश जारी कर शांतिपूर्ण मतदान कराने कहा गया है। खुफिया एजेंसियों के साथ केन्द्रीय पुलिस बल को भी दूसरे चरण के मतदान में लगाया गया है।

पटना में 6 बजे तक होगी वोटिंग
विभिन्न विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान के लिए अलग-अलग समय निर्धारित किए गए हैं। वोटिंग सुबह 7 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी लेकिन खत्म होने का समय 4-6 बजे तक है। पटना में सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक मतदान होगा। 3 नवंबर को बख्तियारपुर, दीघा, बांकीपुर, कुम्हरार, पटना साहिब, फतुहा, दानापुर, मनेर और फुलवारीशरीफ विधानसभा क्षेत्र में चुनाव होगा। यहां 1 नवंबर को शाम में 6 बजे से निषेधाज्ञा लागू हो जाएगी। कहीं भी सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर एक साथ चार लोगों के जमा होने पर कार्रवाई होगी। पुलिस की जांच बढ़ा दी जाएगी और संदिग्धों को पकड़कर जेल भेजने का काम किया जाएगा।
नियम है कि मतदान की समाप्ति के समय के 48 घंटे पूर्व से किसी भी प्रकार का चुनाव प्रचार प्रसार भी नहीं किया जाएगा।

94 सीटों पर चुनाव

दूसरे चरण का मतदान 3 नवंबर को होना है, जिसमें 94 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान होना है। पटना में 9, नालंदा में 7, भागलपुर में 5, खगड़िया में 4, बेगूसराय में 7, समस्तीपुर में 5, वैशाली में 4, सारण में 10, सिवान में 8, गोपालगंज में 6, मुजफ्फरपुर में 5, दरभंगा में 5, मधुबनी में 4, सीतामढ़ी में 3, शिवहर में एक, पूर्वी चंपारण में 6, पश्चिमी चंपारण में 3 सीटों पर चुनाव होगा। यहां मतदान समाप्ति के समय से 48 घंटे पहले निषेधाज्ञा लागू होगी और पुलिस के पास कार्रवाई को लेकर बड़ा आधार होगा।

मुंगेर कांड के बाद बढ़ी चौकसी
मुंगेर कांड के बाद अब सुरक्षा को लेकर बड़ी तैयारी हो रही है। चुनाव पर इस कांड का कोई असर नहीं पड़े इसके लिए चुनाव आयोग काम कर रहा है। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने मुंगेर के डीएम और एसपी पर कार्रवाई करने के साथ ही जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारियों को यह सुनिश्चित करने का आदेश दिया है कि माहौल बिगाड़ने वालों पर नकेल कसा जाए।
पटना में डीएम कुमार रवि ने सुरक्षा को लेकर अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है। इंटेलीजेंस ब्यूरो के साथ अन्य खुफिया एजेंसियां काम कर रही हैं। पूर्व में जिन स्थानों पर चुनाव के दौरान बवाल हुए वहां इस बार सुरक्षा को लेकर विशेष निगरानी है। संदिग्धों की सूची पर एक बार फिर से काम शुरू कर दिया गया है, पुलिस अब ऐसे लोगों की तलाश में जुट गई है जो खतरा बन सकते हैं।

सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर रखी जा रही नजर
मुंगेर की घटना के बाद सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर नजर रखी जा रही है। चुनाव आयोग के आदेश के बाद पटना के साथ अन्य जिलों में भी माहौल शांतिपूर्ण बनाए रखने के लिए काम किया जा रहा है। डीएम और एसपी को सामंजस्य बनाकर माहौल बिगाड़ने वालों पर कार्रवाई करने को कहा गया है।

जिला स्तर पर एक बार फिर से संदिग्धों की सूची रिवाइज की जा रही है, पूर्व में जो भी संदिग्ध रहे हैं उनको पाबंद करने का काम किया जला रहा है। पटना के डीएम कुमार रवि ने बताया कि सुरक्षा को लेकर तैयारी पूरी है, हर हाल में शांतिपूर्ण मतदान होगा। मतदान समाप्ति के समय के 48 घंटे पहले ही धारा 144 लगा दी जाएगी।

