पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:छपरा में प्रशिक्षण में अनुपस्थित रहने वाले 26 माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर पर एफआइआर दर्ज

8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छपरा में बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर आयोजित दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण में अनुपस्थित 26 कर्मियों पर एफआईआर दर्ज हुआ है।
  • दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण में 44 लोग अनुपस्थित थे, डीएम ने 24 घंटे के अंदर मांगा था जवाब
  • चुनाव को लेकर 31 सितंबर और 1 अक्टूबर को दिया गया था प्रशिक्षण

छपरा में बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर आयोजित प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में अनुपस्थित पाए गए 26 गश्ती दल दंडाधिकारी और माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज हुआ। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी और डीएम सुब्रत कुमार सेन के आदेश पर यह कार्रवाई की गई।

दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण में 44 लोग अनुपस्थित थे। 24 घंटे के अंदर इनसे जवाब मांगा गया था जिसमें 26 लोगों ने कारण नहीं बताया था। इसके बाद ही इनपर कार्रवाई की गई है। इसमें जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी कार्यालय और मेकर और मढ़ौरा प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी कार्यालय के 11 जबकि ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग सोनपुर कार्यपालक अभियंता कार्यालय के एक पदाधिकारी का नाम शामिल है।

डीएम ने कहा कि 30 सितंबर-1 अक्टूबर को प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम से अनुपस्थित पाए गए इन सभी पदाधिकारियों से 24 घंटे के अंदर स्पष्टीकरण का आदेश दिया गया था। 26 अनुपस्थित पदाधिकारियों ने स्पष्टीकरण का जवाब नहीं दी गई। इस मामले में दोषी पाए गए अनुपस्थित पदाधिकारियों के खिलाफ लोक प्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम 1951 की धारा के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है। अनुपस्थित पाए जाने वालों में जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी कार्यालय के सीताराम दास, राम लखन यादव, प्रदीप सिंह, अरुण कुमार सिंह, महेंद्र प्रसाद, दिनेश कुमार सिंह, राजेंद्र राय, योगेंद्र प्रसाद यादव, रविंद्र नाथ ठाकुर, शुभ नारायण मिश्रा, कृष्ण कुमार मांझी, शुभ नारायण प्रसाद, रामेश्वर माझी, बृजेश कुमार सिंह, रामेश्वर ओझा, वसीम अहमद कादरी, नसीर अहमद, प्रदुमन सिंह चौहान, सुधीर चौधरी, सुरेंद्र प्रसाद, अरविंद कुमार सिंह, सुशील कुमार सिंह, प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी कार्यालय मकेर के राम कुमार चौधरी, प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी कार्यालय मढौरा के गौरव राठौर तथा ग्रामीण कार्य विभाग सोनपुर के कार्यपालक अभियंता कार्यालय के बलिराम सिंह तथा विजय कुमार शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस बार 20 हजार मौतें 25 दिन में हुईं, यह दूसरी बेहतर स्थिति; अब तक कुल 79.88 लाख केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- चल रहा कोई पुराना विवाद आज आपसी सूझबूझ से हल हो जाएगा। जिससे रिश्ते दोबारा मधुर हो जाएंगे। अपनी पिछली गलतियों से सीख लेकर वर्तमान को सुधारने हेतु मनन करें और अपनी योजनाओं को क्रियान्वित करें।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें