  • Fact Check : Tejashwi Yadav Viral Video Of Distributing Notes During Election Caimpaign: Found Half Truth In It

तेजस्वी का फैक्ट चेक:चुनाव प्रचार में नोट बांटते दिखे हैं नेता प्रतिपक्ष, इस दावे में आधी सच्चाई है; वीडियो तीन महीने पुराना है

पटना18 मिनट पहले
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो की तस्वीर।

बिहार के नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान लोगों के बीच नोट बांट रहे हैं। इस दावे के साथ एक वीडियो सभी सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर वायरल हो रहा है। कहीं लिखा जा रहा है - तेजस्वी यादव की लहर.....लहर में भी पैसा...देना पड़ रहा है, तो कहीं - वीडियो कब का है, पता नहीं...तेजस्वी यादव पुलिस की मौजूदगी में पैसा बांटते देखें गये हैं! इसी बहाने तेजस्वी यादव और उनके पिता लालू यादव के शासनकाल की याद दिलाई जा रही है।

भास्कर की पड़ताल में हुआ खुलासा :

पहली नजर में देखने पर ही लग रहा है कि यह वीडियो हाल-फिलहाल का नहीं है। वीडियो में तेजस्वी यादव बारिश के मौसम के बीच टेंट लगे इलाकों से गुजरते देखे जा रहे हैं। उनके साथ पुलिसकर्मी भी हैं। बाकायदा वीडियो भी बनाया जा रहा है। इसके बाद हमने 'तेजस्वी यादव पैसा' करके सोशल साइट्स पर खोजबीन की तो बीते दो दिनों में इस क्लिप को शेयर करने वाले कई पोस्ट दिखे।

इन्हीं के बीच बिहार के एक क्षेत्रीय टीवी न्यूज़ चैनल का वीडियो भी दिखा जिसमें तेजस्वी कुछ बाढ़ पीड़ितों के बीच नोट बांटते दिखे। वीडियो का कैप्शन है - लालू स्टाइल में बाढ़ पीड़ितों के बीच तेजस्वी यादव बांट रहे हैं पैसा। यह वीडियो इसी साल 31 जुलाई को अपलोड किया गया था। इस वीडियो के मिलने के बाद हमने थोड़ी और पड़ताल की तब सारा सच सामने आ गया।

क्या है सच :

  • तेजस्वी यादव का नोट बांटने वाला यह वीडियो 31 जुलाई का ही है। इस दिन तेजस्वी ने पूर्वी चंपारण के बाढ़ग्रस्त पिपरा विधानसभा इलाके का दौरा किया था। इसी इलाके के चकिया में उन्होंने बाढ़ पीड़ितों से मुलाक़ात की थी और उन्हें राहत पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से रुपए भी बांटे थे।
  • इस पूरे वाकये को तेजस्वी यादव के आधिकारिक फेसबुक प्रोफाइल से लाइव प्रसारित किया गया था। 'चकिया, पिपरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बाढ़ पीड़ितों संग दुःख-दर्द साझा कर सहयोग किया। कैप्शन वाला यह पूरा वीडियो 16 मिनट 39 सेकंड का है।
  • इसी वीडियो में पांच मिनट के बाद के हिस्से में तेजस्वी सड़क किनारे टेंट बनाकर रह रहे गांव वालों से मिल रहे हैं और उन्हें रुपए भी बांट रहे हैं।
इस तरह सोशल मीडिया पर किया जा रहा यह दावा कि तेजस्वी यादव चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान नोट बांट रहे हैं, भास्कर की पड़ताल में आधा झूठ निकला। तेजस्वी यादव नोट तो बांट रहे हैं, लेकिन चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान नहीं, बल्कि आज से करीब तीन माह पहले बाढ़ पीड़ितों के बीच।

