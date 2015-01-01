पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बिहार में चुनाव है:बोल नहीं पाती हैं मारची देवी, किडनी भी खराब है लेकिन वोट ना छूटे इसलिए बेटे के साथ बूथ पर पहुंची

वाल्मिकीनगर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मारची देवी की किडनी खराब है और वह बोल भी नहीं पाती हैं। तबीयत खराब होने के बावजूद बेटे के साथ वोट करने पहुंचीं।
  • बेटा बोला- मां कहती है विकास हुआ है तो हमें भी अपना वोट देने का कर्तव्य पूरा करना चाहिए
  • वाल्मिकीनगर के मंगलपुर बूथ नंबर 147 पर उमड़ी वोटरो की भीड़

उम्र लगभग 50 साल, हाथ में वोटर कार्ड ली हुईं हैं लेकिन नाम बोल नहीं पा रही हैं। इनकी किडनी खराब है और आज तबीयत भी नासाज है लेकिन लोकतंत्र में आस्था तो देखिए, ये विकास के नाम पर वोट करने आईं हैं। ये हैं वाल्मिकीनगर की जागरूक वोटर मारची देवी... नाम पूछने पर पता चलता है कि ये बोलने में असमर्थ हैं। अपने बेटे के साथ यह बूथ नंबर 147 पर पहुंची हैं। बेटा कृष्ण कुमार गौड़ ने बताया कि मां ने कहा कि विकास हुआ है तो मेरा कर्तव्य बनता है कि वोट देने जाऊं, चाहे तबीयत कितनी भी खराब क्यों ना हो। इसलिए मैं इन्हें अपने साथ लेकर आया हूं ताकि सुबह-सुबह ज्यादा देर लाइन में ना लगना पड़े। वाल्मिकीनगर के इस बूथ पर जागरूक वोटरों की हुजूम उमड़ी। बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के साथ यहां लोकसभा का उपचुनाव भी हो रहा है। इसलिए मारची देवी ने दोनों के लिए अपना कीमती वोट गिराया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें