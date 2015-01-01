पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शानदार, जबर्दस्त, जिंदाबाद:बिहार चुनाव में महिला वोटर्स ने पुरुषों को फिर पछाड़ा, 2010 से ही हर बार कर रही ज्यादा वोटिंग

पटना10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • बिहार में 2010 से अबतक हुए हर चुनाव में महिलाएं रहीं हैं आगे
  • 2015 विधानसभा चुनाव की तुलना में कुल वोटिंग प्रतिशत भी बढ़ा

बिहार चुनाव के नतीजे एक बार फिर महिलाएं ही तय करेंगी, क्योंकि एक बार फिर महिलाओं ने वोट करने में पुरुषों को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। चुनाव आयोग की जारी फाइनल रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पिछले चुनाव की तरह ही इस बार भी महिलाओं ने पुरुष वोटरों की तुलना में लगभग 5 फीसदी ज्यादा मतदान किया है। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 2020 चुनाव में महिलाओं ने 59.69 जबकि पुरूषों ने 54.68 प्रतिशत मतदान किया है। तीन चरणों में हुए इस चुनाव के दूसरे चरण से ही महिलाओं का वोटिंग प्रतिशत लगातार आगे रहा। हालांकि शुरूआती चरण में महिलाओं के मतदान में थोड़ी कमी दिखाई दी लेकिन बाकी दो में वे आगे हो गई हैं।

2010 से अबतक हर चुनाव में महिलाएं रहीं हैं आगे

महिलाओं के वोटिंग प्रतिशत में इजाफा 2010 के विधानसभा चुनाव से ही दिखाई देता है। 2010 के विधानसभा चुनाव में महिलाओं ने पुरुषों की तुलना में 3 फीसदी ज्यादा मतदान किया था। इसके बाद 2015 के चुनाव में महिलाओं ने करीब 7 फीसदी ज्यादा मतदान किया था। 2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव में भी यही ट्रेंड रहा और पुरूषों की तुलना में महिलाओं ने 6 फीसदी ज्यादा मतदान किया। इस बार भी महिलाओं ने पुरुषों की तुलना में लगभग 5 फीसदी अधिक मतदान किया है।

पहले चरण में नक्सल प्रभावित जिलों में महिलाएं थी वोटिंग में आगे

इस चुनाव की सबसे खास बात रही कि नक्सल प्रभावित जिलों में भी महिलाओं ने वोटिंग का झंडा गाड़ दिया है। जमुई और बांका जैसे जिलों में महिलाओं ने पुरुषों से आगे बढ़कर 60 फीसदी से भी अधिक मतदान किया था। बांका जिले में महिलाओं ने पुरूषों से करीब 3 फीसदी अधिक वोटिंग की है। वहीं इन जिलों के लगभग सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में पुरूषों की तुलना में महिलाओं ने अधिक वोटिंग की है। बांका के 4 में 4, जमुई के 4 में 3 विधानसभा में महिलाओं ने पुरुषों की तुलना में अधिक वोटिंग की है।

पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव की तुलना में ज्यादा हुआ मतदान

सिर्फ महिलाओं के वोटिंग प्रतिशत में ही नहीं, कुल वोटिंग प्रतिशत में भी 2015 विधानसभा चुनाव की तुलना में इजाफा दिखाई दे रहा है। 2015 के चुनाव में कुल वोटिंग प्रतिशत 56.66 रहा था जबकि 2020 चुनाव में कुल 57.05 फीसदी मतदान हुआ है। हालांकि लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की तुलना में 2020 में हुई कुल वोटिंग में थोड़ी गिरावट आई है। लोकसभा चुनाव में 57.33 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें