मुंगेर कांड:पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतनराम मांझी को पता नहीं कि मुंगेर कांड पर किसने की कार्रवाई , चिराग ने पूछा- मुख्यमंत्री बताएं किसके इशारे पर चली मुंगेर में गोलियां

पटना6 मिनट पहले
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतनराम मांझी ने कह दिया- सरकार ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए मुंगेर के डीएम और एसपी को हटा दिया।
  • मुंगेर मामले पर गरमाई सियासत, शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने साधा भाजपा पर निशाना
  • भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जयसवाल ने कहा- घटना की जांच जरूर कराएंगे

मुंगेर कांड से पूरे देश में सियासत गरमा रही है लेकिन बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतन राम मांझी को ही पता नहीं है कि मुंगेर मामले पर कार्रवाई किसने की। मांझी वहां के डीएम और एसपी को हटाने को सरकार की कार्रवाई मान रहे हैं। उन्हें पता नहीं है कि चुनाव आयोग ने मुंगेर कांड पर संज्ञान लिया है। शुक्रवार को पटना एयरपोर्ट पर मांझी ने मुंगेर मामले पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा- इस मामले में सरकार ने कार्रवाई की है। घटना पर सरकार ने तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए डीएम और एसपी को हटा दिया गया है। जब उन्हें बताया गया कि चुनाव आयोग ने यह कार्रवाई की है तो वह लगभग झेंप गए और निकलते बने।

इधर, मुंगेर में नृशंस हत्या पर देश भर से प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं। देश भर से तमाम पार्टियां सियासी रोटी सेंकने में लग गईं हैं। शुक्रवार को शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने कहा कि मुंगेर में हुई घटना हिंदुत्व पर हमला है। अगर ऐसी घटना महाराष्ट्र या पश्चिम बंगाल में होती तो वहां के राज्यपाल औैर भाजपा नेता राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाने की मांग करते थे। बिहार में अब तक न बिहार के राज्यपाल न ही भाजपा नेता ने कोई सवाल उठाया है।

भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने कहा कि घटना की जांच जरूर कराएंगे। जो दोषी होंगे उनको सजा भी दिलाएंगे।

लोजपा प्रमुख चिराग पासवान ने मुंगेर मामले में नीतीश कुमार को सवालों के घेरे में खड़ा किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिम्मेदारी पूरी तरह से मुख्यमंत्री की बनती है। पता करें कि किस के निर्देश पर गोलियां चलीं। किसी ने तो आदेश दिए होंगे। बिना किसी के आदेश के गोली तो नहीं चलेगी। उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि हाल-फिलहाल में घटनाएं बढ़ी हैं। मुख्यमंत्री की सोच जातिवादी है तो इसलिए ऐसी घटना होती है।

