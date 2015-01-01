पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूसरे चरण की 94 सीटों का गणित:लोजपा उम्मीदवारों से जदयू को बड़ा नुकसान, इस बार महज 17 सीटाें पर सिमटी; भाजपा ने ही दिलाई बढ़त

बिहार चुनावएक घंटा पहले
पटना में वीरचंद पटेल पथ स्थित जदयू दफ्तर के सामने मंगलवार की शाम जीत का जश्न मनाते जदयू कार्यकर्ता। राजग को बढ़त की खबर मिलते ही कार्यकर्ता दफ्तर के सामने जुटने लगे थे।
  • पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में जदयू कोे 30 सीटों पर मिली थी कामयाबी

दूसरे चरण के चुनाव में चिराग इफेक्ट खूब चला। इसके चलते एक दर्जन से अधिक सीटों पर राजग खासकर जदयू प्रत्याशियों को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। हालांकि इसके बाद भी प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी व मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का जादू फिर से चला। कांटे की टक्कर और एंटी इन्कंबेंसी फैक्टर के बावजूद इस चरण में एनडीए को स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला।

नतीजों से साफ है कि इस चरण में महिलाओं ने एनडीए के पक्ष में मतदान किया। कोरोना काल में केंद्र और राज्य सरकार के कार्यों पर जनता ने मुहर लगा दी। एनडीए के परंपरागत वोट में महागठबंधन अधिक सेंधमारी नहीं कर पाया। जंगलराज पर प्रधानमंत्री का सीधा प्रहार काम कर गया।
दो सीटों पर लोजपा के चलते वीआईपी उम्मीदवारों को भी हार देखनी पड़ी
लालू प्रसाद के दोनों पुत्रों तेजस्वी यादव, तेजप्रताप यादव के अलावा राज्य के मंत्री नंदकिशोर यादव, राणा रणधीर, श्रवण कुमार और पूर्व मंत्री नीतीश मिश्र को जीत मिली। समाज कल्याण मंत्री रामसेवक सिंह और पूर्व समाज कल्याण मंत्री मंजू वर्मा को हार मिली। ऐसे तो लोजपा ने एनडीए के सभी दलों को झटका दिया, लेकिन जदयू को उसने खूब नुकसान पहुंचाया। 12 सीटों पर जदयू को लोजपा के कारण हार झेलनी पड़ी जबकि दो सीटों पर वीआईपी को भी नुकसान हुआ।
भ्रम खत्म करने में सफल रहा राजग
सबसे बड़ी बात यह हुई कि नीतीश के नेतृत्व को लेकर भाजपा का स्पष्ट ऐलान भी एनडीए वोटरों को कन्फ्यूजन को खत्म करने में कामयाब रहा। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी, गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के साथ-साथ पार्टी के सारे वरीय नेताओं ने नीतीश के नेतृत्व में सरकार गठन की बात की, इसका भी प्रभाव पड़ा और संशय खत्म हुआ।

जदयू के वरीय नेता भूपेंद्र यादव, उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी व मंगल पांडेय मंगलवार की रात मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से मिले। बतकही का खास एजेंडा चुनाव परिणाम रहा। एक-दूसरे को बधाई दी। इधर, देर रात जदयू ने सोशल मीडिया पर बिहार की जनता के प्रति आभार जताया। नीतीश की प्रणाम करती तस्वीर के नीचे लिखा था-'जनादेश शिरोधार्य …, आभार बिहार।'

पार्टी

2020

2015

कांग्रेस0407
राजद2833
भाकपा+0701
निर्दलीय0001
जदयू1730
भाजपा3420
लोजपा0102
वीआईपी0300
वोट %56.0955.87

सारण-चंपारण -कांटे की टक्कर में राजग को बढ़त, चंद्रिका हारे

राजग-महागठबंधन में कांटे की टक्कर रही, लेकिन राजग की बढ़त रही। चर्चित सीट परसा में लालू के समधी और तेजप्रताप के ससुर चंद्रिका राय को हार मिली। ऐसे एनडीए की जीती सीटें भी हारनी पड़ी पर चंपारण का गढ़ बच गया।

मिथिला-बज्जिकांचल- राजग के परंपरागत वोट एकजुट रहे

लालू के दोनों पुत्रों तेजस्वी-तेजप्रताप को जीत मिली लेकिन दोनों क्षेत्रों में एनडीए को अच्छी सफलता मिली। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार चौधरी को सफलता मिली। मिथिलांचल इलाके में भी उसका परंपरागत वोट एकजुट रहा।

बेगूसराय-पटना- वामपंथी दल सफल रहे, पटना में भाजपा आगे

पटना में एनडीए को सफलता मिली जबकि बेगूसराय में झटका लगा। बेगूसराय में वामपंथी दलों को अच्छी सफलता मिली। उन्होंने भाजपा के गढ़ में सेंधमारी की। परंपरागत सीटों पर भी वामपंथियों ने अच्छी उपस्थिति दर्ज करायी।

