बिहार चुनाव:बिहार को लालटेन युग से LED युग में ले जाने का काम मोदी जी ने किया है:- जे पी नड्डा

दरभंगा37 मिनट पहले
जेपी नड्डा बोले- बिहार में अब ढिबरी की जगह अब LED जलता है।
  • तीसरे चरण के लिए अंतिम दिन चुनाव प्रचार कर रहे हैं नड्डा
  • कहा- महागठबंधन को मजबूरी में विकास की बात करनी पड़ रही है

दरभंगा में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा ने राजद और कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि नरेन्द्र मोदी जी ने विकास का ऐसा मंत्र दिया है कि अब मजबूरी में महागठबंधन को भी विकास की बात करनी पड़ रही है, अन्यथा ये विनाश की ओर ले जाने वाले लोग हैं।

पहले ढिबरी जलती थी, मोदी जी ने बिहार को लालटेन युग से LED युग में ले जाने का काम किया है। उजाला योजना के अंतर्गत देश में 37 करोड़ LED बल्ब बांटे गए, जिसमे से अकेले बिहार में 1 करोड़ 95 लाख LED बल्ब बांटे गए।उन्होंने कहा- आज ये रोजगार देने की बात कर रहे हैं, लालू जी के राज में लाखों लोग बिहार से पलायन कर गए, उसका जवाब कौन देगा?

मिथिला और दरभंगा की सूरत बदलने वाली है
उन्होंने कहा कि अब मिथिला नौकरी नहीं मांगेगा बल्कि नौकरी देने वाला बनेगा। आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान से दरभंगा और मिथिला की तस्वीर बदलने वाली है। बिहार में मखाना उद्योग को बढ़ाया जाएगा। देश का 80% मखाना बिहार में होता है और उसमें से भी 90% मिथिलांचल के 6 जिलों में होता है। यहां इसकी फैक्टरी लगेगी और ब्रांडिंग होगी।इसके अलावा मिथिला पेंटिंग की विश्व में पहचान है। विदेश के लोगों को भी मिथिला पेंटिंग उपहार में दी जाती है। इसकी भी वर्ल्ड ब्रांडिंग की जाएगी।

विकास कार्यों का हिसाब दे रहे क्योंकि रिपोर्ट कार्ड देने की ताकत रखते हैं
हम अपनी सरकार के विकास कार्यों का हिसाब इसलिए दे रहे हैं, क्योंकि हम रिपोर्ट कार्ड देने की ताकत रखते हैं।
नरेन्द्र मोदी जी वो नेता हैं- जो कहते हैं, वो करके दिखाते हैं। कुछ लोग सवाल उठाते हैं कि बिहार में राम जन्मभूमि की बात क्यों करते हो? सीता माता की भूमि पर राम जन्मभूमि की बात नहीं करेंगे, तो कहां करेंगे। नरेन्द्र मोदी जी के दोबारा प्रधानमंत्री बनने के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राम जन्मभूमि के पक्ष में फैसला दिया। अब वहां भव्य राम मंदिर बन रहा है।

