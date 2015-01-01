पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

5 पर फंसा पेंच:भास्कर ने जिन 30 सीटों पर कहा था - कड़ा होगा मुकाबला, उनमें से 5 पर फंसा है पेंच; एनडीए ने जीती 11 सीटें

पटना21 मिनट पहले
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे दिन भर किसी रोमांचक क्रिकेट मैच की तरह बदलते रहे हैं। रात 10 बजे तक की स्थिति के अनुसार एनडीए गठबंधन 120 सीटों पर जीत के साथ 125 सीटों पर बढ़त बनाये हुए है जबकि राजद के नेतृत्व वाली महागठबंधन की 109 सीटों पर जीत के साथ कुल 110 सीटों पर बढ़त है। इस परिणाम ने दैनिक भास्कर के एक्जिट पोल पर मुहर लगा दी है। हमने एनडीए के लिए 120-127 सीटों की बात कही थी। हमने यह भी कहा था कि कुल 30 विधानसभा सीटों पर मुकाबला काफी कड़ा है। रात 10 बजे तक भी इन्हीं 30 में से 5 सीटों का परिणाम फंसा हुआ है। इस 30 में से भाजपा-जदयू गठबंधन अभी तक सिर्फ 11 सीट ही जीत सका है।

जिन 5 सीटों का फंसा है परिणाम, वहां की स्थिति:

  • बिहारीगंज - जदयू आगे
  • अलौली - राजद आगे
  • अमरपुर - जदयू आगे
  • कुर्था - राजद आगे
  • बोचहां - वीआईपी आगे

भास्कर ने अपने एक्जिट पोल में जिन 30 सीटों पर मुकाबला काफी कड़ा होने की बात कही थी, उनके बारे में कुछ बातें :

  • भाजपा 6 जबकि जदयू 5 सीटों पर जीती है। एक-एक सीट 'हम' और वीआईपी ने जीती हैं।
  • महागठबंधन की पार्टियों में राजद ने 7, कांग्रेस ने 2, भाकपा-माले ने 1 सीट जीती है।
  • असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी एआईएमआईएम ने भी एक सीट जीती है।

लोजपा ने 5 सीटों पर पहुंचाया नुकसान

राजद ने जिन पांच सीटों पर जीत दर्ज की है, उनमें लोजपा की वजह जदयू ने चार जबकि वीआईपी ने एक सीट गंवाई है।

  • बनियापुर - वीआईपी प्रत्याशी को 37 हजार के करीब वोट मिले जबकि लोजपा प्रत्याशी 32 हजार वोट लाकर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।
  • सूर्यगढ़ा - दूसरे स्थान पर रहे जदयू प्रत्याशी को 52 हजार के करीब वोट मिले जबकि लोजपा प्रत्याशी 44 हजार के करीब वोट लाकर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।
  • शेखपुरा - दूसरे स्थान पर रहे जदयू प्रत्याशी जितने वोट से पिछड़े, उसका करीब तिगुना वोट लोजपा प्रत्याशी को मिला।
  • रघुनाथपुर - लोजपा प्रत्याशी दूसरे स्थान पर रहे जबकि जदयू प्रत्याशी तीसरे स्थान पर चले गए।
  • नबीनगर - दूसरे स्थान पर रहे जदयू प्रत्याशी जितने वोट से पिछड़े, उससे ज्यादा रालोसपा और लोजपा प्रत्याशी को मिले।

भास्कर एग्जिट पोल: बिहार में फिर नीतीशे सरकार के आसार, लेकिन 30 सीटें उनका खेल बिगाड़ सकती हैं

लोजपा ने डुबाया: चिराग की पार्टी ने नीतीश कैबिनेट के 7 मंत्रियों की उम्मीदों पर पानी फेरा; जदयू के 5 और भाजपा के 2 हारे

