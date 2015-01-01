पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Bihar election
  • Major Leaders Of The Grand Alliance Lost The Son daughter Elections; Former MP Jayaprakash Yadav's Brother Jamui Defeated Daughter Tarapur

अपनों ने डुबोई दिग्गजों की लुटिया:महागठबंधन के बड़े नेताओं में अधिकांश के बेटा-बेटी चुनाव हारे; पूर्व सांसद जयप्रकाश यादव के भाई जमुई से तो बेटी तारापुर से पराजित

बिहार चुनावएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रिश्ते नाते के मोर्चे पर भी महागठबंधन को बड़ी सफलता हाथ नहीं लगी। राजद प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद, पूर्व सांसद कांति सिंह के पुत्र और सजायाफ्ता राजवल्लभ यादव की पत्नी के अलावा अधिकांश चुनाव हार गए। पूर्व सांसद जयप्रकाश यादव के भाई जमुई से तो बेटी तारापुर से पराजित हो गईं।

परिवारवाद का ही सबसे बड़ा आरोप महागठबंधन के नेताओं पर लगता रहा। निशाना भले ही तेजस्वी और तेजप्रताप हों (लालू-राबड़ी के बेटे, दोनो चुनाव जीत गए) लेकिन वजह सभी बड़े नेता थे। परिवारवाद में सभी पार्टियां आगे रहीं...कांग्रेस हो, लोजपा, हम या भाजपा हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें