पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मिथिलांचल से रिपोर्ट:चार चीनी मिल बंद होते, हजारों को बेरोजगार होते देखते रहे थे लालू; अब बेटे के 10 लाख नौकरी के वादे पर लोग कैसे करें भरोसा

मधुबनी6 मिनट पहलेलेखक: अमित जायसवाल
  • कॉपी लिंक
मधुबनी के पण्डौल स्थित बूथ नंबर 284 का नजारा। जब भास्कर टीम शाम के वक़्त यहां पहुंची तो सन्नाटा पसरा था।
  • 90 के दशक में ही बंद हो गईं मिथिलांचल के लोहट, सकरी, रैयाम और समस्तीपुर की चीनी मिलें

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव का दूसरा चरण खत्म हो चुका है। अब लड़ाई तीसरे चरण की है। राजनीतिक पार्टियों की निगाहें मिथिलांचल के वोटर्स पर टिकी हुई हैं। जेल में बंद पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव के बेटे व राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव इस चुनाव को जीतने के लिए लगातार कई वादे कर रहे हैं। अपनी रैलियों में दवाई, पढ़ाई और कमाई की बात कर रहे हैं। पार्टी के घोषणा पत्र के जरिए दो बड़े ऐलान कर चुके हैं। सरकार बनने पर 10 लाख लोगों को सरकारी नौकरी देने का वादा कर चुके हैं। समान काम के लिए समान वेतन की बात करते दिख रहे हैं। लेकिन इन घोषणाओं और वादों पर मिथिलांचल के लोगों को भरोसा नहीं है। खासकर इलाके के चीनी मिलों में काम कर चुके लोगों को।

जिन्होंने लाखों को बेरोजगार किया, उस पर कैसे करें भरोसा?

मंगलवार को दूसरे चरण का मतदान कवर करते हुए दैनिक भास्कर की टीम मधुबनी के पण्डौल पहुंची। शाम का वक्त था। बूथ नंबर 284 पर सन्नाटा पसरा था। कुछ दूर पर धोती-कुर्ता पहने कमलेश मिश्र मिले, जो दरभंगा के रैयाम चीनी मिल के स्टाफ रह चुके हैं। मिथिलांचल के मूड को लेकर सीधे और स्पष्ट तौर पर कहा - जिसके पिता ने लाखों को बेरोजगार किया, उस पर भरोसा कैसे करें? निशाना सीधे तौर पर तेजस्वी यादव थे। दरअसल, मिथिलांचल के अलग-अलग इलाकों में चार चीनी मिलें हुआ करती थी, जो पिछले कई सालों से बंद पड़ी हैं। ये चीनी मिलें मधुबनी के लोहट, सकरी, दरभंगा के रैयाम और समस्तीपुर में हैं, जो साल 1987 से 1997 के बीच एक-एक कर पूरी तरह से बंद हो गई। मिथिलांचल के लोग सीधे तौर पर इसके लिए राजद सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद को दोषी मानते हैं। राजद सरकार की खराब नीतियों और अनदेखी की वजह से हजारों नौकरियां खत्म हो गई।

दरभंगा के रैयाम चीनी मिल के पूर्व स्टाफ कमलेश मिश्र।
दरभंगा के रैयाम चीनी मिल के पूर्व स्टाफ कमलेश मिश्र।

एक चीनी मिल से पलता था हजारों स्टाफ के साथ ही लाखों किसानों का पेट

कमलेश मिश्र बताते हैं कि एक चीनी मिल से हजारों स्टाफ के साथ ही लाखों लोगों का पेट पलता था। काफी लोगों की रोजी-रोटी चलती थी। एक चीनी मिल में अलग-अलग पदों पर करीब हजार स्थायी स्टाफ हुआ करते थे। जबकि अस्थायी तौर पर चार हजार स्टाफ काम करते थे। इनके अलावे करीब एक लाख गन्ना किसानों को एक चीनी मिल से फायदा मिला करता था। मिथिलांचल की ये चारों चीनी मिलें लगातार चलती रहती तो यहां के लोगों और किसानों को कोई दिक्कत नहीं होती। लेकिन जब लालू प्रसाद सत्ता में आए तो धीरे-धीरे सब खत्म हो गया। एक-एक कर सभी चीनी मिलें बंद हो गईं। गन्ना किसानों के साथ ही उनके लिए खेतों में काम करने वाले लोग हों या फिर लोडिंग-अनलोडिंग का काम करने वाले मजदूर, सब बेरोजगार हो गए। ऐसे में लालू के बेटे की तरफ से किए जा रहे वादों पर भरोसा कैसे करें?

एक बार की खेती के बाद धूम-धाम से होती थी बेटियों की शादी

कमलेश मिश्र से बात करने के दौरान ही हमें ट्रांसपोर्टर राजेश मिश्र मिले। वे बताते हैं कि जिस वक्त चीनी मिलें चालू थीं, उस दौरान बेटियों की शादी के लिए गन्ना किसानों को सोचना नहीं पड़ता था। एक बार की खेती करते थे और उसकी कमाई से बेटी की शादी धूम-धाम के साथ किया करते थे। लेकिन जब से चीनी मिलें बंद हुईं, तब से सब खत्म हो गया। एक गन्ना किसान की परेशानी बढ़ी, जिसका असर साथ काम करने वाले पांच मजदूरों पर पड़ा। बेरोजगारी बढ़ने की वजह से हालत काफी बिगड़ गए थे। ऐसे में तेजस्वी यादव का नौकरी देने का वादा खोखला लग रहा है। उनके ऊपर विश्वास नहीं बन पा रहा है। हालांकि लोगों की नाराजगी मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से भी है। बंद चीनी मिलों को चालू कराने की बात उन्होंने कही थी, लेकिन वादों को पूरा नहीं किया।

ट्रांसपोर्टर राजेश मिश्र।
ट्रांसपोर्टर राजेश मिश्र।

कमीशनखोरी बनी बंद होने की वजह

कमलेश मिश्र के अनुसार चीनी मिलों का डाउनफॉल तो पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जगन्नाथ मिश्रा के अंतिम दिनों में ही शुरू हो गया था। बाद में जब लालू प्रसाद सत्ता में आए तो चीनी मिलों के खराब हालात को ठीक करने की जगह, उसकी अनदेखी करने लगे। इस कारण 1990 में ही अधिकांश चीनी मिलों में काम करने वाले स्टाफ की सैलरी बंद कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद एक-एक कर सभी चीनी मिलें भी बंद हो गई। इसके पीछे की सबसे बड़ी वजह कमीशनखोरी थी। सामान खरीदने से लेकर बेचने तक में कमीशन का खेल चलने लगा था। लालू प्रसाद उस वक्त मुख्यमंत्री थे। सरकार चला रहे थे। वो चाहते तो लगाम लगा सकते थे, लेकिन उनकी सरकार ने बंद हो रही चीनी मिलों को बचाने की कोई कोशिश नहीं की। हजारों स्टाफ और लाखों गन्ना किसानों को बेरोजगार बना दिया। अब सवाल यह है कि तेजस्वी यादव किस मुंह से सरकारी नौकरी देने की बात कह रहे हैं?

रामशाला गांव के बेटे-बेटियों की शादी नहीं होती थी

मधुबनी के पण्डौल से पहले भास्कर की टीम दरभंगा ग्रामीण विधानसभा के रामशाला गांव गई थी। गांव के लोग बताते हैं कि 10 साल पहले तक यहां लोग अपने बेटे-बेटियों की शादी तय करने नहीं आते थे। गांव का नाम सुनकर रिश्ता बनने से पहले ही टूट जाता था। इसके पीछे की सबसे बड़ी वजह गांव में रोड का नहीं होना था। इसी गांव के जीवन पासवान की मानें तो एक ऑटोवाला भी यहां आने से परहेज किया करता था। लेकिन यह सब बदला, वो भी तब जब ललित कुमार यादव दरभंगा ग्रामीण के विधायक बने। गांव के लोग बताते हैं कि विधायक बनने के बाद ललित यादव ने न सिर्फ रोड बनवाया, बल्कि गांव के विकास के लिए कई काम भी किए। अब गाड़ियां सरपट दौड़ती हुई बाइपास से सीधे गांव के अंदर पहुंचती हैं। इस कारण गांव के लोगों के बेटे-बेटियों के रिश्ते भी बनने लगे, उनकी शादियां होने लगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें