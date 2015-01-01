पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Nepotism In Bihar Election 2020 Update | Pushpam Priya Chaudhary (Bankipore Bisfi), RJD Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav

बिहार में परिवारवाद कितना भारी:वंशवाद के 10 चेहरे चुनावी मैदान में, इनमें से 4 पीछे चल रहे; पुष्पम प्रिया दोनों जगहों से पीछे

पटना9 मिनट पहले
बिहार की राजनीति में परिवारवाद हमेशा से हावी रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी तो राजद-कांग्रेस पर अक्सर परिवारवाद को बढ़ावा देने का आरोप लगाते हैं। हालांकि, परिवारवाद की राजनीति से कोई दल अछूता नहीं है। ऐसा इसलिए भी, क्योंकि परिवारवाद की सीढ़ी चढ़कर राजनीति में आने वाला अक्सर जीतता ही है। इस बार भी बिहार में कई ऐसे चेहरे हैं, जो परिवारवाद की वजह से ही चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौन हैं वो चेहरे? और अभी क्या हैं उनके हाल?

3 पूर्व मुख्यमंत्रियों के बेटे भी मैदान में

तेजस्वी और तेजप्रताप यादव, लालू प्रसाद और राबड़ी देवी के बेटे
लालू यादव 1990 से 1997 तक दो बार मुख्यमंत्री रहे हैं, जबकि राबड़ी देवी 1997 से 2005 तक तीन बार मुख्यमंत्री रही हैं। राबड़ी देवी बिहार की इकलौती महिला मुख्यमंत्री भी हैं। उनके दोनों बेटे तेजस्वी और तेजप्रताप चुनावी मैदान में हैं। तेजस्वी राघोपुर से लड़ रहे हैं। पिछली बार भी यहीं से लड़े थे और जीते थे। तेजप्रताप इस बार हसनपुर से लड़ रहे हैं। 2015 में वे महुआ से जीते थे।

अभी क्या स्थिति: तेजस्वी और तेजप्रताप दोनों आगे चल रहे हैं।

चंद्रिका राय, दरोगा राय के बेटे
चंद्रिका राय भी पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दरोगा प्रसाद राय के बेटे हैं। दरोगा प्रसाद राय 16 फरवरी 1970 से 22 दिसंबर 1970 तक मुख्यमंत्री रहे हैं। चंद्रिका 1985 से ही राजनीति में हैं। पहली बार 1985 में कांग्रेस के टिकट पर विधायक बने थे। बाद में लालू यादव से जुड़ गए। उनकी पार्टी जनता दल और राजद दोनों से विधायक रहे हैं। लेकिन, नवंबर 2018 में चंद्रिका राय और लालू के पारिवारिक रिश्तों में खटास आ गई। चंद्रिका राजद छोड़कर जदयू में आ गए। इस बार जदयू से ही लड़ रहे हैं।

अभी क्या स्थिति: चंद्रिका राय परसा से लड़ रहे हैं। पीछे चल रहे हैं।

नीतीश मिश्रा, जगन्नाथ मिश्रा के बेटे
झंझारपुर से भाजपा के टिकट पर लड़ रहे हैं। जदयू से विधायक रह चुके हैं। 2015 में जदयू के महागठबंधन में जाने के बाद भाजपा में आ गए। 2015 में भाजपा से ही जीते थे। नीतीश मिश्रा पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जगन्नाथ मिश्रा के बेटे रहे हैं। जगन्नाथ मिश्रा दो बार बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री रहे। उनका नाम चारा घोटाले में भी आया था। हालांकि, उन्हें बाद में बरी कर दिया गया था।

अभी क्या स्थिति: नीतीश मिश्रा झंझारपुर से लड़ रहे हैं। आगे चल रहे हैं।

परिवारवाद के 11 चेहरे: 8 आगे, 3 पीछे चल रहे

1. पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरीः दादा, पिता, चाचा सब राजनीति में
8 मार्च 2020 को देशभर के अखबारों में दो पेज का ऐड देकर खुद को बिहार का अगला सीएम बताकर चर्चा में आईं पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी राजनीतिक घराने से आती हैं। उनके दादा उमाकांत चौधरी जदयू के संस्थापक सदस्यों में रहे हैं। दो बार हायाघाट से चुनाव भी लड़ा, लेकिन हार गए। पिता विनोद चौधरी जदयू के एमएलसी रहे हैं। हाल ही में कार्यकाल खत्म हुआ है। चाचा विनय चौधरी जदयू के टिकट पर बेनीपुर से लड़ रहे हैं।

अभी क्या स्थिति: पुष्पम प्रिया बांकीपुर और बिस्फी दो सीट से लड़ रही हैं। दोनों ही जगह पीछे हैं।

2. दिव्या प्रकाशः पिता जयप्रकाश लालू के करीबी हैं
दिव्या प्रकाश राजद को राजद से टिकट मिला है। उनके पिता जयप्रकाश नारायण की गिनती लालू के बेहद करीबियों में होती है। जयप्रकाश नारायण केंद्र में जल संसाधन मंत्री चुके हैं। बिहार में भी शिक्षा जैसे मंत्रालय संभाल चुके हैं।

अभी क्या स्थिति: दिव्या प्रकाश तारापुर सीट से लड़ रही हैं। आगे चल रही हैं।

3. श्रेयसी सिंहः पिता केंद्रीय मंत्री, तो मां सांसद रही हैं
श्रेयसी सिंह भी बड़े राजनीतिक परिवार से आती हैं। हालांकि, वो कभी राजनीति में नहीं रहीं। इंटरनेशनल लेवल की शूटर हैं। कॉमनवेल्थ में गोल्ड मेडल जीत चुकी हैं। श्रेयसी के पिता दिग्विजय सिंह केंद्र में मंत्री रहे हैं। मां पुतुल देवी सांसद रही हैं। श्रेयसी को भाजपा से टिकट मिला है।

अभी क्या स्थिति: श्रेयसी जमुई से लड़ रही हैं। आगे चल रही हैं।

4. सुभाषिनी यादवः पिता जदयू अध्यक्ष रहे हैं
सुभाषिनी शरद यादव की बेटी हैं। शरद यादव जदयू के अध्यक्ष रहे हैं। लेकिन, मई 2018 में उन्होंने जदयू से अलग होकर लोकतांत्रिक जनता दल के नाम से पार्टी बनाई। सुभाषिनी के पति राजकमल राव भी हरियाणा के राजनीतिक घराने से आते हैं। सुभाषिनी कांग्रेस के टिकट पर लड़ रही हैं।

अभी क्या स्थिति: सुभाषिनी बिहारीगंज से लड़ रही हैं। पीछे चल रही हैं।

5. चेतन आनंदः पिता बाहुबली हैं, सांसद भी रह चुके
चेतन आनंद बिहार के बाहुबली नेता आनंद मोहन के बेटे हैं। उनकी मां लवली आनंद हैं, जो राजद के टिकट पर सहरसा से लड़ रही हैं। चेतन भी राजद उम्मीदवार हैं। आनंद मोहन और लवली आनंद दोनों सांसद रहे हैं। आनंद मोहन फिलहाल डीएम की हत्या के मामले में उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहे हैं।

अभी क्या स्थिति: चेतन आनंद शिवहर से लड़ रहे हैं। आगे चल रहे हैं।

6. ऋषि यादवः मां लालू की करीबी, केंद्रीय मंत्री भी रहीं
ऋषि यादव राजद से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। उनकी मां कांति सिंह, लालू प्रसाद यादव के नजदीकी नेताओं में गिनी जाती हैं। विधानसभा चुनाव से लेकर लोकसभा चुनाव जीत चुकी हैं। बिहार में और केंद्र में मंत्री रही हैं।

अभी क्या स्थिति: ऋषि यादव ओबरा से लड़ रहे हैं। पीछे चल रहे हैं।

7. अजय यादवः पिता बाहुबली विधायक थे, मां भी विधायक रहीं
अजय के पिता राजेंद्र यादव बाहुबली विधायक रहे हैं। वो अतरी सीट से लगातार तीन बार विधायक थे। मां कुंती देवी भी यहां से दो बार की विधायक रही हैं। 2015 में यहां से राजद के टिकट पर जीती भी थीं। अजय को राजद से टिकट मिला है।

अभी क्या स्थिति: अजय यादव अतरी से लड़ रहे हैं। आगे चल रहे हैं।

8. सुधाकर यादवः पिता राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष
सुधाकर राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगदानंद सिंह के बेटे हैं। जगदानंद रामगढ़ सीट से 5 बार विधायक रहे हैं। जगदानंद अपनी छवि का खास ध्यान रखखते हैं। 2009 में सुधाकर ने पिता से बगावत कर भाजपा से टिकट ले लिया था। तब जगदानंद ने खुद अपने बेटे के खिलाफ प्रचार किया और हरवाया। इस बार उन्होंने राजद से बेटे को टिकट दिलवाया है।

अभी क्या स्थिति: सुधाकर रामगढ़ सीट से लड़ रहे हैं। पीछे चल रहे हैं।

9. राहुल तिवारीः पिता विधायक, तो दादा सांसद-विधायक रहे
राहुल तिवारी शाहपुर से राजद के मौजूदा विधायक हैं। उनके पिता शिवानंद तिवारी लालू प्रसाद के साथ छात्र जीवन से ही जुड़े हैं। हालांकि, बाद में वो कुछ समय के लिए नीतीश की पार्टी से भी जुड़ गए थे। शिवानंद तिवारी भी शाहपुर से विधायक रहे हैं। सांसद भी रहे हैं। दादा रामानंद तिवारी भी सांसद-विधायक रहे हैं।

अभी क्या स्थिति: राहुल शाहपुर से लड़ रहे हैं। आगे चल रहे हैं।

10. कौशल कुमारः हरियाणा के राज्यपाल के बेटे हैं
कौशल कुमार उर्फ मणिकांत हरियाणा के राज्यपाल सत्यदेव नारायण आर्य के बेटे हैं। सत्यदेव नारायण भाजपा के कद्दावर नेता हैं। वो राजगीर से 8 बार विधायक रहे हैं। 2015 में यहां से हारने के बाद उन्हें हरियाणा का राज्यपाल बनाया गया। इस बार ये सीट जदयू के पास चली गई, इसलिए बेटे को जदयू में जॉइन करवाकर टिकट दिलवाया है।

अभी क्या स्थिति: कौशल कुमार राजगीर से लड़ रहे हैं। आगे चल रहे हैं।

11. लव सिन्हाः शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के बेटे हैं
लव सिन्हा शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा के बेटे हैं। शत्रुघ्न भाजपा से सांसद रह चुके हैं। 2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले ही कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए थे। लव की मां पूनम सिन्हा भी राजनीति में हैं। उन्होंने 2019 में सपा के टिकट पर उत्तर प्रदेश की लखनऊ सीट से लड़ी थीं, लेकिन भाजपा के राजनाथ सिंह से हार गई थीं। लव को कांग्रेस से टिकट मिला है।

अभी क्या स्थिति: लव सिन्हा बांकीपुर से लड़ रहे हैं। पीछे चल रहे हैं।

