बिहार 20-20:क्षेत्रीय दलों के भरोसे राष्ट्रीय दल, जदयू की सफलता में छुपा भाजपा का भविष्य, कांग्रेस का स्कोर तय करेगा राजद की राह

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: नागेंद्र
चुनाव का अंतिम दौर आते-आते यह पूरे तौर पर भले न साफ हुआ हो कि चुनाव बाद बिहार का असल राजनीतिक परिदृश्य क्या उभरने जा रहा है, लेकिन इतना तो साफ ही हो चुका है कि देश के दो राष्ट्रीय राजनीतिक दल इस चुनाव में अपना दम-खम परखने की लड़ाई भी लड़ रहे हैं। देखना दिलचस्प है कि इनके लिए यह चुनाव कितना महत्वपूर्ण है कि उन्हें अपना मुस्तकबिल तय करने के लिए किस तरह दो क्षेत्रीय दलों पर निर्भर होना पड़ा है। यानी इस चुनाव में जदयू की परफार्मेंस अगर भाजपा का भविष्य तय करने जा रही है, तो कांग्रेस की भूमिका पर राजद का भविष्य निर्भर करेगा। राजनीति में यह नई बात भले न हो, लेकिन राष्ट्रीय राजनीति करने वालों के लिए यह चिंतन का दौर तो है।

दरअसल बिहार के चुनाव अगर नीतीश कुमार और तेजस्वी यादव के लिए उनके राजनीतिक भविष्य का सवाल बन गए हैं तो भारतीय जनता पार्टी और कांग्रेस के लिए भी ये कम चुनौतीपूर्ण नहीं हैं। भाजपा के लिए तो सबसे ज्यादा। चौंकाने वाला भले लगे, लेकिन हकीकत तो यही है कि भाजपा को अपनी साख बनाने के लिए इस राज्य में लम्बे समय से किसी का पिछलग्गू बनना पड़ा है। पूरे देश में अहंकार के साथ दम भरने वाली पार्टी यहां बीते 15 सालों में तमाम अवसर तलाश कर भी अपने बूते चुनाव लड़ने तक का साहस नहीं जुटा पाई। यहां उसका सारा दमखम, उसकी सारी प्रतिष्ठा एक राज्य में सिमटे क्षेत्रीय दल नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व वाले जदयू (जनता द्ल यूनाइटेड) पर निर्भर होकर रह गई है। ठीक उसी तरह जैसे यूपीए के प्रमुख घटक कांग्रेस को आज राजद (राष्ट्रीय जनता दल) पर निर्भर होना पड़ रहा है। कांग्रेस का हाल यह है कि बिहार में उसकी सारी कवायद उसकी अपनी परफार्मेंस पर निर्भर है, जिस पर उससे ज्यादा राजद और तेजस्वी यादव का भविष्य टिका हुआ है।

बिहार 20-20 के आईने में देखें। चुनाव की अंतिम घड़ी आते-आते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को कहना पड़ता है कि ‘बिहार का विकास अटके नहीं, इसके लिए उन्हें बिहार में नीतीश कुमार की सरकार की जरूरत है।’ यह चुनाव इस ‘भरोसे’ और ‘सहारे’ की परिभाषा भी गढ़ने जा रहा है। हालांकि नामालूम कारणों से ही महज ‘साढ़े तीन साल का साथ’ वाली बात भी आ ही चुकी है।

बिहार के इस चुनाव चुनाव ने यूं भी कई नये मुहावरे गढ़े हैं। नये मुहावरे न भी कहें तो इसने लम्बे समय बाद किसी भी हिंदी भाषी राज्य में चुनावों का नरेटिव तो बदल ही दिया है। या कह लें कि एक ऐसा नरेटिव सेट कर दिया है, जिसकी अनुगूंज लम्बे समय तक सुनाई देगी। इस नरेटिव और इसके असर की बात फिर कभी। फिलहाल इस चुनाव और दो क्षेत्रीय बनाम दो राष्ट्रीय दलों तक ही अपनी बात सीमित रखते हैं।

अब जब अंतिम चरण का मतदान चल रहा है, ऐसे में यह समीक्षा का वक्त भी है कि चार दलों से बने इन दो ‘कॉम्बो’ ने इन चुनावों में ‘किसके लिए’ क्या और कितना किया। दरअसल तीन दिन बाद आकार लेने वाली सत्ता की कुंजी भी समीक्षा के इसी निष्कर्ष में छिपी हुई है। देखने का वक्त है कि इन चुनावों में भाजपा-जदयू का यह कॉम्बो क्या गुल खिलाता है और कांग्रेस-राजद का काम्बो कितनी बड़ी और कितनी गहरी लकीर खींच पाता है। क्योंकि इस वक्त राजनीतिक समीक्षकों की चिंता में भी राजद और भाजपा की सीटें प्रमुख नहीं हैं। सबकी चिंता यही है कि कांग्रेस और जदयू कैसा परफार्म करते हैं? क्योंकि असल में तो इन्हीं की परफार्मेंस पर असली नतीजे टिके हुए हैं!

कांग्रेस की परफार्मेंस पर चर्चा तो उसी दिन शुरू हो गई थी, जब यूपीए यानी महागठबंधन ने उसे 70 सीट दी थीं। अब मतदान का तीसरा चरण आते-आते यह चर्चा तल्ख हो चली है कि कांग्रेस कितनी सीटें जीत पाती है। समीक्षक राजद को तो 70-75 ‘प्लस’ दे भी देते हैं और वामदलों के खाते में भी 15 सीटें तक देने में उन्हें बहुत तकलीफ नहीं, लेकिन कांग्रेस का नाम आते ही वे शुरूआती बहस में लौट जाते हैं। बात वहीं लौट जाती है कि तालमेल में कांग्रेस को 70 सीट देने का फैसला ही गलत था। कई लोग तो नतीजों के मामले में उसके लिए ‘दो अंक’ भी स्वीकार नहीं कर पा रहे। यह हमें 2017 की उसी चर्चा में वापस ले जा रहा है, जब यूपी में अखिलेश यादव के नेतृत्व वाली समाजवादी पार्टी ने कांग्रेस को न सिर्फ 110 सीटें सौंप दीं थीं, बल्कि कुछ सीटों पर ‘फ्रेंडली फाइट’ भी मंजूर कर ली थी, लेकिन नतीजा सबके सामने है।

बिहार 2020 में यही संघर्ष अब भाजपा और जदयू के सामने है। कहानी बस थोड़ा ही अलग है। भाजपा और जदयू यहां लगभग बराबर-बराबर सीटों पर लड़ रहे हैं। फर्क सिर्फ इतना है कि नेतृत्व जदयू के हाथों में है और अब तक वो बड़े भाई की भूमिका में रही है। हालाँकि इस बार यह बड़े भाई बने रहने का सपना ध्वस्त होता दिख रहा है और यही इस बहस का असल सिरा भी है।

कहानी वही 2017 वाली है कि तब यूपी में सपा अकेले लड़ती तो ज्यादा फायदे रहती और बिहार में राजद कांग्रेस को महज 40-45 सीटें देकर खुद (राजद) और माले मिलकर 30 और सीटों पर लड़ते तो आज नजारा कुछ और होता। कारण कि, कांग्रेस ने यूपी 2017 में जैसे नतीजे दिखाए थे, यहां भी उससे बहुत अलग करती नहीं दिखाई दे रही। तब कांग्रेस 110 सीटों पर लड़कर महज 9 सीटें ही निकाल पाई थी। बिहार 2020 में भी नजारा कुछ ज्यादा अलग नहीं दिखाई देता है।

भाजपा इस बार बिहार में सबसे बड़ी पार्टी (राजद के अगल-बगल ही) बनकर उभरती भले ही दिखाई दे रही हो, लेकिन उसे जदयू से वैसा सपोर्ट मिलता नहीं दिख रहा कि दोनों ‘बड़े-छोटे भाई’ अपने दम पर सरकार बना सकें। जमीनी सच तो यही दिखा रहा कि भाजपा अपना स्ट्राइक रेट ठीक कर 75-80 प्लस सीटों तक पहुंच भी जाए तो उसे जदयू से 50 सीटों का साथ मिलना आसान नहीं है। ठीक उसी तरह जैसे राजद अगर 75-80 प्लस का गणित लगा ही ले तो बाकी के 50 उसे कांग्रेस से तो नहीं ही मिलने वाले। ये अलग बात है कि 29 सीटों पर लड़ रहे वामदल जरूर आधी सीटों पर उम्मीद बांधे बैठे हैं, जो महागठबंधन के लिए एक बड़ा सपोर्ट है। पिछली बार 51 पर सीटों पर लड़कर 24 सीट जीतने वाली कांग्रेस इस बार 70 सीट लड़कर वामदलों के बगल तक भी पहुंच पायेगी इसमें संदेह है। यानी इन चुनावों में जदयू की परफार्मेंस भाजपा की किस्मत तय करेगी (कि जदयू नतीजों की गाड़ी कितना खींच पाता है) तो कांग्रेस के लिए 70 सीटों की जिद का जस्टीफिकेशन देना आसान नहीं होगा, कि यह ‘यूपी 2017’ की तरह गलत नहीं था।

नतीजे और माध्यम चाहे जो हों, हकीकत यही है कि दोनों राष्ट्रीय दल अपने-अपने दायरे में क्षेत्रीय दल के पिछलग्गू बनकर खड़े होने को मजबूर हैं, और यह पिछलग्गूपन फ़िलहाल अगले कुछ चुनावों तक तो टूटता नहीं दिखाई देता। इस कहानी का एक सच यह भी है कि बिहार में राजद अपने बूते लड़ने का दम भर भी ले, न तो जदयू और न ही भाजपा या कांग्रेस अपने बूते राज्य के चुनाव में उतरने की कल्पना भी कर सकते हैं।

