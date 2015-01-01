पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Patna Coronavirus Latest News Update; Nitish Kumar Govt Instructions For Conduct Of COVID Examination Of Polling Personnel

याद आई जांच:बिहार सरकार ने भी माना "कोरोना जिंदा है", चुनाव में जाने से पहले नहीं, लेकिन अब लौटते ही कर्मियों की कराई जा रही जांच

पटना19 मिनट पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव ने आदेश दिया है कि मतदान से लौटने वाले सभी कर्मचारियों की कोरोना की जांच कराई जाए।
  • दैनिक भास्कर 17 अक्टूबर से हर दिन खबरों के जरिए आयोग, नेताओं और आमजन को कर रहा आगाह
  • यूरोपीय देशों में कोरोना रिटर्न्स के साथ ही दिल्ली, केरल आदि में भी ऐसा ही ट्रेंड, बिहार भी आशंका से दूर नहीं

चुनाव की आवाज में कोरोना के कोहराम को दबाया जा रहा था, लेकिन अब बिहार सरकार ने भी मान लिया है कि "कोरोना जिंदा है"। चुनाव में ड्यूटी पर जाने से पहले कोरोना की जांच नहीं कराई गई थी, लेकिन अब लौटने पर जांच शुरू करा दी गई है। दैनिक भास्कर 17 अक्टूबर से लगातार "कोरोना जिंदा है" बताते हुए निर्वाचन आयोग और राजनेताओं के साथ आमजन को आगाह कर रहा है। यूरोपीय देशों में कोरोना रिटर्न्स के साथ ही दिल्ली, केरल आदि में भी ऐसा ही ट्रेंड दिख रहा तो बिहार में भी यह आशंका दूर नहीं। रैलियों, रोड शो, मतदान और अंत में सारी कसर EVM जमा कराने के दिन निकल चुकी है। कोरोना की सारी गाइडलाइन ध्वस्त होने के बाद खतरे को देखते हुए ही सरकारी तंत्र ने जांच की कवायद शुरू की है।

दूसरे चरण का मतदान समाप्त होते ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग कर चुनाव से वापस लौटे कर्मियों की कोरोना जांच हर हाल में सुनिश्चित कराने का आदेश दिया है। इस आदेश के बाद जिलों में तेजी दिख रही है। कर्मचारियों तलाश कर उनकी कोरोना जांच कराई जा रही है। जिन कर्मचारियों में सर्दी बुखार और खांसी के लक्षण हैं उन्हें होम क्वारंटाइन की सलाह दी जा रही है।

प्रधान सचिव ने दूसरे चरण के बाद दिया जांच का आदेश
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रधान सचिव ने दूसरे चरण के मतदान के बाद 4 नवंबर को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में आदेश दिया है कि मतदान से लौटने वाले सभी कर्मचारियों की कोरोना की जांच कराएं। प्रधान सचिव ने आदेश में कहा है कि बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 से लौटे सभी कर्मियों की कोरोना जांच सुनिश्चित की जाए। इस आदेश का हर हाल में पालन करने को भी कहा गया है।

चुनाव के दौरान हुई मनमानी, अब बढ़ेगी परेशानी
चुनाव के दौरान कोरोना को लेकर बड़ी मनमानी की गई। रैली, रोड शो और जनसभा में जिस तरह से लापरवाही हुई है वह खतरनाक है। सरकार चुनाव के दौरान गंभीर नहीं थी लेकिन अब संक्रमण को लेकर अधिकारियों की गंभीरता दिखा रही है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी इसे लेकर अब गंभीर दिख रहा है। प्रथम चरण के मतदान के बाद भी प्रशासन गंभीर नहीं था, लेकिन दूसरे चरण के चुनाव के बाद प्रधान सचिव ने वीडिया कांफ्रेंसिंग कर आदेश जारी किया है। मतदान से लौटे कर्मियों की हर हाल में जांच कराने को कहा गया है।

बेगूसराय में कर्मचारियों की हुई जांच
द्वितीय चरण के मतदान के बाद अब ड्यूटी से वापस लौट रहे कर्मचारियों की जांच कराई जा रही है। पटना से लेकर अन्य जिलों में कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर ऐसा किया जा रहा है। बेगूसराय में भी कोरोना की जांच को लेकर आदेश जारी किया गया है। बेगूसराय के असैनिक शल्य चिकित्सक सह मुख्य चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ने 5 नवंबर को पत्र जारी कर चुनाव की ड्यूटी से लौटे कर्मियों की कोरोना जांच कराने को कहा है। इसके लिए सभी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों को निर्देश दिया गया है। इस आदेश के बाद गुरुवार को कर्मियों की जांच कराई गई है।

