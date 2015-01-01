पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दिग्गजों ने डाले वोट:पुष्पम प्रिया ने दरभंगा, शरद यादव की बेटी सुहासिनी ने बिहारीगंज में किया मतदान

पटना5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दरभंगा के बूथ नंबर 277 पर पुरल्स पार्टी की पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी ने वोट डाला।
  • तीसरे चरण के मतदान में वोट डालने पहुंचे कई दिग्गज
  • बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव का अंतिम चरण

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण के मतदान में बड़े-बड़े दिग्गज नेताओं के साथ प्रत्याशियों ने वोट डाले। पुरल्स पार्टी की पुष्पम प्रिया चौधरी दरभंगा के बूथ नंबर 277 पर सुबह-सुबह पहुंचीं। इसके बाद वह मीडिया से भी मुखातिब हुईं।

सुहासिनी यादव भी बिहारीगंज के बूथ पर वोट डालने पहुंचीं। सुहासिनी यादव शरद यादव की बेटी हैं और मधेपुरा के बिहारीगंज विधानसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़ रही हैं।

मधेपुरा में शरद यादव की बेटी और बिहारीगंज से प्रत्याशी सुहासिनी यादव ने भी वोट किया।
मधेपुरा में शरद यादव की बेटी और बिहारीगंज से प्रत्याशी सुहासिनी यादव ने भी वोट किया।

.

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसुबह नौ बजे तक 7.69% वोटिंग; मोदी की अपील- वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें